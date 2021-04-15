REDONDO BEACH
DUI traffic collision
After receiving a call of a hit and run collision on March 15 at 4:15 p.m. near Pacific Coast Highway and Prospect Avenue, officers located and stopped the suspected vehicle and driver. Following an investigation, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence.
Battery
A victim on 200 block of Palos Verdes Boulevard, March 15 around 5 p.m., was approached by a suspect who offered hand sanitizer. After accepting, the victim realized that the substance may be male reproductive fluid. The suspect laughed and fled on foot to a vehicle where the victim was able to capture the license plate number. An investigation is ongoing.
Stolen truck and motorcycle
An unknown suspect on March 15, around 10:30 p.m., found a moving truck parked with the keys inside and drove away in it. Later, the truck's owner saw it and followed it to the 2700 block of Marine Avenue. The driver exited and fled on foot. Meanwhile, a motorcycle that was stored in the truck had been removed.
Attempted burglary
Officers on March 16 at 10 a.m. were dispatched to assist the fire department on a subject who was stuck in a roof vent of a business on the Redondo Beach Pier. A subsequent investigation and tools found on the subject revealed that an attempted burglary had occurred.
Trespassing
A transient subject refused to leave a business on the 200 block of S. Pacific Coast Highway, and pushed the business owner in the chest during a confrontation. Police arrive and took custody of the subject around 11 a.m. on March 16.
Assault with weapon
Police dispatch on March 17, around 3 a.m. received a call of a subject who pointed a handgun at the victim/witness on the 2200 block of Phelan Lane. Officers arrived and met with the victims. A containment had been set with the help of detectives who were on site working on an unrelated case. The suspect later was arrested after being persuaded to exit and speak to officers. An investigation is ongoing.
Bike stolen
Sometime between March 12 and 17, a bicycle valued at $3,000 was stolen from a secure parking garage on the 400 block of S. Catalina Boulevard.
Hit and run collision
A vehicle traveling north on Hawthorne Boulevard near 182nd Street collided with another motorist and fled the scene without rendering aid or exchanging information. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on March 18. A witness followed the suspect vehicle to the City of Torrance where it was detained. The suspect, a 34-year-old unlicensed driver, was arrested.
Construction site burglary
Two suspects cut the locked gate of a construction area at a school on the 3600 block of Inglewood Avenue, March 18 around 5:40 p.m. They then cut a locked dirt compactor and were observed loading the compactor and driving away. The loss is estimated at $2,500.
Retail crime ring
Police were dispatched to the 300 block of S. Pacific Coast Highway regarding possible theft suspects, at 9:30 p.m. on March 19. Upon arrival officers observed multiple bags of property from various stores in the suspect's vehicle. More than 100 items valued at $4000 were located. The suspects admitted to taking the items without paying. Prior to the arrest, the suspects were stopped by Palos Verdes Estates Police and a female driver gave a false name to the officer. Charges of grand theft false identification were filed.