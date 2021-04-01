REDONDO BEACH
Outstanding warrant
Officers on Feb. 23, around 12:50 a.m., stopped a subject for jaywalking near Marine Avenue and Redondo Beach Boulevard. The subject had a warrant with full extradition from the state of Georgia, and was arrested without incident.
Car vandalized
A female suspect approached a victim on the 200 block of Pacific Coast Highway, asking for money, at 9 a.m. on Feb. 23. The victim refused her request and entered her vehicle. Becoming upset, the suspect banged her fists on the vehicle then produced a knife and scratched the paint. Officers arrived on scene and took custody of the suspect.
Vehicle burglary
Sometime during overnight hours, Feb. 24 on the 2000 block of Carnegie Lane, $880 was taken from a vehicle that was entered by unknown means.
SUV stolen
A victim in the area near Agate Street and N. Irena Avenue reported that sometime between 5:30 and 8:30 a.m. on March 1, their white 2003 GMC Yukon was stolen.
Trespassing, resisting officer
Police were dispatched on March 2, at 1:48 p.m., to the 500 block of S. Pacific Coast Highway in regard to a subject refusing to leave the property. Upon arrival, they contacted a male who was aggressive and armed with a metal pole. Officers attempted to get the male to leave the location several times but he refused. In order to affect his arrest, officers were required to use force and pepper spray to overcome the suspect's resistance and remove the metal pole from his hand. Based on the investigation, the male was taken to a hospital for treatment and a mental health evaluation.
Repeat shoplifters
Two suspects on March 2, at 9:15 p.m., entered a business on the 1800 block of Hawthorne Boulevard, selected merchandise and concealed it in bags. The suspects then fled the location and the loss was estimated at $1100. These are the same suspects who have committed previous thefts at the store and the ninth crime report taken since the beginning of the year. Per company policy, employees are not allowed to contact police until the suspects have left the location.
Grand theft
An unknown suspect cut the lock securing a bike and fled on March 3, around 6:50 p.m., near S. Catalina Avenue and Vista Del Mar.
Nitrous oxide
Officers received a radio call of a male huffing nitrous oxide inside a vehicle on the 2500 block of Gates Avenue, March 4 around 11:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers observed the subject in possession of nitrous oxide and arrested him.
Caught on video
Video surveillance captured suspects stealing the catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 1800 block of Hawthorne Boulevard, March 4 at 10:11 p.m.
Stolen vehicle and repeat arrest
An officer on March 5, around 2:30 a.m., located an abandoned, stolen vehicle near Condon Avenue and Manhattan Beach Boulevard, and observed a male enter the vehicle and start to drive away. The officer attempted to detain the male, who refused to stop and began to walk away. Police eventually were required to use force to take the suspect into custody. This incident marked the suspect’s third arrest in the last five days and the second arrest requiring use of force. The owner of the vehicle came to the scene and recovered the vehicle.
Suspect checking doors
Police responded to a report of a suspect checking the doors of residences and vehicles on the 1800 block of Marshallfield Lane, on March 5 around 7 a.m. An officer located and detained the suspect who first provided officers with a false name. Once his true identity was discovered, he was found to be in posession of narcotic paraphernalia, on parole for robbery, and on probation for violating of a court order.
Identity theft
Staff at a hotel on the 400 block of Harbor drive called police on March 5 for assistance in evicting a guest who used fraudulent means to rent a room. During the call, evidence of identity theft and drug sales were discovered, leading to the suspect’s arrest for the violations. The suspect, a 45-year-old Rancho Palos Verdes resident with decades of similar criminal history, was booked at the RBPD jail.
Phone scam
A victim was contacted via phone around 6:45 p.m., March 5, by a suspect who claimed to be an investigator with a state licensing agency. The caller said the victim needed to pay money in order to prevent her professional license from being suspended. The victim was convinced to wire $22,500 to an account in Thailand. An investigation followed and possible information about the suspect ws obtained through the bank wiring process.
Mail stolen
The manager of an apartment building on the 2600 block of Carnegie Lane reported that property had been stolen from communal mail boxes sometime between March 3 and March 5. The suspect(s) forced entry using a pry tool.
Vehicle burglary
Unknown suspect(s) on March 6, around 8:30 a.m., entered a locked vehicle on the 800 block of Avenue A and stole items that included an MTA transponder, fire-resistant industrial garments, work keys and gloves. A nearby video camera captured footage of the suspect and a truck related to the crime.
Homicide investigation
Multiple callers reported shots fired at a residence on the 600 block of Juanita Avenue, around 8 p.m. on March 6. As officers were arriving, an associated vehicle fled the location and failed to stop as directed. A male subject was found deceased at location, suffering from gunshot wounds. Later, the vehicle was located and the occupants were seen running from it. Officers established containment in the area. Utilizing outside law enforcement agencies, K9s, a helicopter and a drone, police were able to take four suspects into custody. One of the suspects had a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The LA Sheriff's Department is investigating the homicide.
MANHATTAN BEACH
Illegal pills
An officer on March 27, during overnight hours, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a code violation. While speaking to the occupants, the officer discovered that one of them was on probation. A subsequent investigation and search of the vehicle led to the discovery and seizure of multiple bags of illegal pills totalling approximately 1300 grams. Both occupants of the vehicle were arrested on drug-related charges.
Assault incidents
Police responded to reports of assaults on March 18 and March 20, near 13th Street and Ocean Drive, the 400 block of 24th Street and the 900 block of N. Sepulveda Boulevard.
Vehicle stolen
A victim reported that his unlocked vehicle was stolen from the 3200 block of N. Sepulveda Boulevard on March 18.
Garage burglaries
Items were taken on March 17 from an open garage on the 2800 block of Ocean Drive. In another incident, on March 20, a bike was stolen from the garage of a home on the 200 block of 38th Place.
Package taken
A resident on the 400 blockof 34th Street told police that a package was stolen after being delivered to the property.
Vehicle theft
Police received a report of items taken from a vehicle in the El Porto Parking lot on March 19, using a key that was hidden on the vehicle.
Catalytic converter
Thieves on March 17 removed the catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 2900 block of Palm Avenue.