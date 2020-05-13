Surfers got their boards and bodies wet. Strollers got sand between their toes. The smell of salty sea air was blocked only by the required face masks.
Los Angeles County's beaches opened for active uses Wednesday, May 13, six weeks after closing—and many folks wasted no time heading to the water.
Redondo Beach Mayor Bill Brand and Police Chief Keith Kauffman celebrated the beach opening with an early-morning surf session, the duo marveling at how much warmer the water felt than when they were last allowed to paddle out nearly two months ago.
“It was early and the waves sucked—I’m glad we had it to ourselves,” Brand said with a chuckle. “It felt great. It reminds me of how much I love it and why I live here. The water was warm; it felt like summer.”
Brand said the beach opening for active recreation is important to the beach community.
“It feels like you’re getting a little bit back to normal,” he said.
Surf-starved wave riders hit the water early in the morning, from Palos Verdes to Malibu, to take advantage of a swell that’s been hitting Southern California beaches for days, with 3-4 foot waves still hanging around. Strollers and joggers found wide stretches of sandy beach to get their morning work out on the sand.
The opening of Los Angeles and Long Beach beaches was the last piece of coastal puzzle, lifting weeks-long closures amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Orange County's 42-miles of coastline open for active recreation and San Diego adopting similar rules at beaches that opened about two weeks ago. Ventura County beaches have also been open for weeks.
But initially Wednesday, it was unclear whether LA County's beaches were actually open.
A notice on the county's Department of Beaches and Harbors website said the shoreline opened for active use only on Wednesday. But the day before, a spokesperson for county Supervisor Janice Hahn's Office said the director of the Department of Public Health must issue an order—expected sometime Wednesday—opening beaches early, since they were initially set to remain closed through Friday.
But then, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, during her afternoon coronavirus press briefing, said beaches had, in fact, opened Wednesday.
"As our outdoor spaces are reopening, the departments who oversee them are making sure they are prepared," Ferrer said. "When we use our outdoor recreation opportunities, a park, trail or beach, please help by doing your part to comply with infection control protocols and physical distancing.
"It's always required," she added, "to wear a cloth face covering when you think you will be in contact with other people."
As the sun rose over Torrance Beach, workers for the Department of Beaches and Harbors removed the yellow caution tape that cordoned off pathways down to the sand.
Near the Palos Verdes Peninsula, just a handful of surfers braved the choppy waters that were still smelling from the recent red tide event. These were not ideal surf conditions—but after weeks of being surf starved and cut off from the coast, it would work.
Ken and Denise Vroom, South Bay residents since 1979, were at the shoreline early for a walk, face masks in tow, a rule the county's order will include, officials have said.
It's been a real challenge, Ken Vroom said, not being able to use the walkways and the beach for the last six weeks. They live across the street, he said.
The husband said he was hopeful the phased-in health order to allow only active uses would work. Active uses, under the pending order, will include walking, running, swimming and surfing, with gatherings of any kind still banned. Folks also won't be able to bring a towel down to sunbathe or umbrellas and coolers for a beach day—you have to keep moving. Other activities like volleyball will also be banned also prohibited.
"We hope it's not going to be Florida," Ken Vroom said. "At least we have the parking lots closed. That should keep a lot of people away. We hope to keep it to just the locals."
The Vrooms are part of King's Harbor Beach Church, which meets on the sand below Avenue H every Sunday. But, for now, that's not permitted, he said.
Two surfers, who have been sneaking onto the beach for weeks, declined to be interviewed.
At the north end of Torrance Beach, about a dozen kids were in the water, a rarity for a school-day morning. But with school out, it means more time to surf. Torrance officials on Tuesday opened a 40-acre stretch of city-owned beach -- sandwiched between county-owned shoreline -- as well Miramar Park and the Riviera Beach Colony parking lot, in anticipation of the county's reopening order.
A sea lion pup flopped onto the wet sand at the shoreline below Avenue C. Then, realizing there were people out again, headed back into the surf.
With people now allowed back on the beaches, county officials are trying to ensure visitors still maintain social distancing and other health guidelines.
When not in the water and around other people, for example, beachgoers will have to wear masks, said Nicole Mooradian, spokesperson for LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors.
The face covering requirement, Mooradian added, includes runners and surfers on land, to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which forced public officials to close the beaches in March.
Surfers, meanwhile, would do best to leave their face coverings on the shore and put it on after exiting the water. Surfers who do not bring a mask have the option of staying 10 feet from others as they cross and exit the beach, Mooradian said.
The Strand, the piers, bike path, Esplanade and concrete walkways will remain closed during this initial phase, but may open during phase two, officials have said. Manhattan Beach and Redondo Beach parking lots will remain closed, according to officials.
Hermosa Beach, which owns its beach, will follow the county’s orders and open its stretch of shoreline. Hermosa Beach parking lots will be open, but with time limits to discourage all-day activity.
In Manhattan Beach, a handful of surfers bobbed in the water just north of the pier Wednesday, waiting for sets to roll in, while joggers passed by the sand. It was the same scene in Hermosa Beach, as strollers and runners found wide open spaces on the sand to get their morning workout.
Surfers founds space to spread out at El Porto, in north Manhattan Beach, waiting for the 3-4 foot waves to roll in toward shore. The most crowded surf spot on the coast was Malibu, at the famed First Point surf break just north of the pier, where 50 or so surfers packed the line up waiting for waves.
Los Angeles County Fire Lifeguard spokesman Pono Barnes said Tuesday extra staffing would be added for rescues and to remind people to social distance in anticipation of the opening of county beaches.
Because of the strong swell and rip currents, there will also be an uneven ocean bottom that could be a hazard, he said. Beachgoers should check in with lifeguards for dangers and always swim or surf within their abilities.
“There’s going to be a bit of itchiness to get in the water,” he said of when people are allowed to return to the sands. “It’s always good to idea to do a bit of a self inventory with equipment -– and your ability.”
Daniel Jenkins, 47, was among a handful of surfers who paddled out near the breakwall in Redondo Beach Wednesday morning. Even though the waves were small, Jenkins said, it felt great to be in the water.
"The idea of not being able to surf your home break is devastating," said Jenkins, who grew up in Hermosa Beach. "I'm stoked to be back in the water."
Jenkins said he made the drive down to Huntington Beach a few times to catch some waves, but he preferred to stay local.
Palos Verdes resident Karsten Wanke, 15, had the same thing in mind Wednesday, taking advantage of the first opportunity to surf at the local break. He also went to Orange County recently when beaches were closed in L.A.
"I've been watching the webcam seeing good waves come through," Wanke said. "You want to get out there but at the same time you can’t. It feels good now to surf at home."
Staff writers David Rosenfeld, Brittany Murray and Nick Green contributed to this report.