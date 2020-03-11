In between prepping and cooking Italian dishes, SAOR Italian Food owners, Gianluca Zago and Alessandra Manias, worked meticulously Saturday to sanitize their shop for customers, cleaning the tablet used at point of sale, the tables and the counters.
The couple wants to ensure customers feel safe in their Hermosa Beach shop as the number of people infected with the new coronavirus continues to rise.
“We used to sanitize already before, honestly, because it's our way to work, by really cleaning and taking care of everything, but now we increase,” said Manias, who opened the shop in late October. “Now, we sanitize the tablet even more for people to pay. Then, we have hand sanitizer for clients, which we used to have anyway.”
With state and county public health emergencies declared and the increasing spread of COVID-19, beach city chambers of commerce are advising local businesses to implement safe, creative solutions.
Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kelly Stroman stressed that businesses, big and small, need to be ready with a plan in the event of a larger COVID-19 outbreak.
“They [business owners] need to look at their business and assume that there's going to be a downturn,” Stroman said. “You need to find ways to be more productive with perhaps less foot traffic. It’s no different than if we plan for a month of rain. It could happen with any other natural disaster, so you have to ask, ‘How are you going to handle that?’”
Stroman went on to say that shops, if possible, should sell products online and build a strong online customer base. She also suggested businesses have their own delivery services, as opposed to relying on larger corporate delivery services, like FedEx or UPS.
GROW, a local market in Manhattan Beach, is taking it one step further: The grocer has been offering free delivery to reach customers who may be wary about going to public places.
“We are trying to provide our community what they want,” GROW owner Barry Fisher said. “Since offering free delivery, we’ve seen a bit of an increase in our delivery sales.”
Despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Zago and Manias, who hail from Northeast Italy, said after hearing stories from friends and family in Italy, they are more worried about the psychology surrounding COVID-19 than the virus itself affecting their business.
“I am very, very stubborn, so I’m hopeful our business will be ok,” Zago said.
Nonetheless, the two urged those who are perhaps reluctant to visit their shop in person to order food online for home delivery. The couple also hosts private dinners.
“We can cook in the house and can create the same situation of the restaurant in their house, so they can feel safe,” Zago explained.
Beyond ingenuity and hygiene, businesses should also have a plan in place for employees, according to Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Maureen Hunt. She urged businesses to examine their sick leave policy, adding that employees should not be afraid to lose their jobs if they miss work.
“We’re asking businesses to be a bit more lenient with sick employees and also encourage them to do some cross training,” Hunt explained. “With the possibility of people getting sick, it's always a good idea to do some cross training of jobs, so someone can pick up someone else’s job in the case of illness.”
Sylvie Gabriele, who owns the Italian-inspired restaurant Love & Salt in Manhattan Beach, echoed Hunt’s sentiment.
“If an employee is sick, I don't think there's a choice,” Gabriele said. “As far as we're concerned, what comes first is our employees' health and treatment.”
To prevent potential spread of COVID-19, Gabriele said she and her staff have been working with LACDPH. Following CDC guidelines, the restaurant has spoken with each employee about proper handwashing techniques, as well as about disinfecting specific touchpoints regularly throughout the day. The restaurant has also posted signs to the shop’s storefront urging customers who may feel sick to stay home.
“So far, customers have appreciated the measures that we’ve taken, like with the storefront signage,” Gabriele added.
Although some public events are being canceled or postponed, Hunt said that as of right now, Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Hermosa Beach, which helps local businesses by drawing thousands to the pier, would go on as planned. However, she said a more definitive decision that factors in both the weather and COVID-19 would be made on Thursday afternoon.
Zago and Manias, the Italian restaurant owners, said they’re looking forward to the parade potentially bringing in more customers.
“People have to eat, and the virus doesn't come with the good pizza,” Manias joked.