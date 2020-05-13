Manhattan Beach is opening green spaces at all of its parks this week, completing the first of a four-phase park reopening plan.
City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to re-allow visitors at the open grass areas at its 10 parks as soon as Thursday, May 14.
Manhattan Beach closed city parks at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic—not by county direction—because of a lack of physical distancing.
If it's safe for the county to open the beaches, Councilmember Nancy Hersman said Tuesday, it's safe to open Manhattan Beach's parks. She wants the city to follow similar benchmarks from L.A. County when implementing phase two and so forth, Hersman added.
The city last week reopened the green spaces at Live Oak Park, Dorsey Field and Sand Dune Park. Green space at Polliwog Park was opened late last month.
Amenities and equipment will still be off-limits, but people have more outdoor options to relax, have picnics and do activities with members of their household on open grass areas.
Manhattan Beach officials have held off on enforcing the use of face coverings because of sufficient compliance and non-feasibility in citing violations, but encourage people to wear them in case physical distancing isn't possible.