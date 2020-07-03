Before Covid-19 tore its path across the world, Cathy Caplener had a vision: To remind people that “they are enough” by putting up a billboard for all to see. Not for profit; not for any ulterior motive. Just because she thought it was important for people to hear. Now, as her long-awaited YOU ARE ENOUGH billboard goes up in Redondo Beach, Caplener says its words are more important than ever. (Photo by Chuck Bennett, Contributing Photographer)