Four residents at The Kensington Redondo Beach, a senior living facility in the South Bay, have died who also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, L.A. County Department of Public Health officials have confirmed.
The 132-bed facility has 22 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including residents and staff, county health officials said in an email Tuesday, April 7. Officials did not give a breakdown between residents and staffers.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have had four residents that have passed, that also tested positive,” David Faeder, managing member of Kensington said in a statement. “Some had other complicating medical conditions and it has not been determined whether they passed from comorbidities or the virus, or a combination.”
The county, in fact, did not confirm a cause of death — only that those who died also had the virus.
Public health officials on Tuesday also confirmed 37 total deaths at long-term care facilities countywide; at least 552 cases have been reported at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, including staff and residents, according to the health department.
In Long Beach, officials have reported coronavirus cases in five long-term care facilities as of Tuesday, April 7. City representatives said they will not share how many cases have been confirmed at each location because the numbers “may be constantly changing.” As of Friday, Orange County reported three deaths at long-term care facilities. Riverside County had about 30 patients and staffers at skilled nursing facilities test positive, as of Sunday.
County health has been onsite at Kensington since March 23, Ferrer said.
Firefighter and paramedic Kenny Campos, who heads the local fire union, said the Redondo Beach Fire Department has responded to several calls from Kensington over the past month. Each time the department arrived on scene, Campos said, it first sent one person into the facility who wore protective equipment, including a mask, gown and face shield.
“So one person will go in first and assess the situation and determine how many more people are needed,” Campos said.
Kensington, for its part, is compliant, continues to have all residents under quarantine and is in constant contact with the health department, a spokeswoman for that agency said.
Kensington, Ferrer said during Tuesday’s county health update, was one of the first institutions in the county to experience an outbreak.
In general, Ferrer added, people with a loved one at a facility who can care for that person at home should do so.
But bringing a loved one home is problematic, said Mark Hansen, whose 89-year-old mother is a Kensington resident.
Shirley Hansen was tested for COVID-19 as she was not “acting herself,” Mark Hansen said.
“What if you try to bring her home?” Mark asked. “When you take a test, all you know is, she didn’t test positive as of five days ago. Then, if you bring her here and I get sick, I am a useless caregiver.”
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is a respiratory disease that causes fever, coughing and breathing problems. Most people will have mild symptoms. But some — particularly the elderly and those with underlying health conditions — could have more severe issues, and the disease can prove fatal.
At Kensington, management there has taken steps to curb the spread of the virus, Hansen said, including offering vacant suites so staff members can stay onsite; the facility also provides meals and grocery delivery service.
“Our DPH workers at every single one of these facilities, with management and staff, are doing their best to protect residents at these facilities,” Ferrer said. “More than 80% (of facilities listed) have less than three cases.”
Dr. Manuel A. Eskildsen, associate chief for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care at the UCLA Division of Geriatrics, said there are different levels of risk for an outbreak at different types of long-term care facilities. Nursing homes, where people often need help bathing, getting dressed or even eating, he said, have the highest level of risk.
“The population in nursing facilities is more vulnerable,” Eskildsen said, “because they have more comorbidity, they’re sicker and, in general, more frail.”
But assisted living facilities, like Kensington, he said, are still more prone to outbreaks than other types of locations simply because of the close contact that comes with communal living.
“These places are built around a more social environment,” he said. “So there are common dining areas, there are common activities, and just by the way they’re set up, they’re vulnerable for outbreaks to develop.”
Public officials throughout Southern California have worked to stem the spread at such facilities
In San Bernadino County, for example, a special task force has been set up to slow the spread of COVID-19 after a second nursing home there reported an outbreak.
Last week, eight residents and seven employees at the Reche Canyon Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, in Colton, tested positive for COVID-19. One resident died, county officials said Monday, April 6. The outbreak came after one at Cedar Mountain Post-Acute Rehabilitation, in Yucaipa, where 75 residents and employees have tested positive. Five residents there have died, according to the county.
“The task force will proactively identify, map, and assess readiness for COVID-19 at nursing facilities throughout the county,” Trudy Raymundo, that county’s Public Health director, said in a statement, “with the intent of identifying strategic sites that may act as COVID-19-positive sites to further mitigate spread among our most-vulnerable residents.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.