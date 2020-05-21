Two swimmers, one unconscious, were rescued by a Los Angeles County lifeguard at Torrance Beach Wednesday afternoon, May 20, authorities said.
About 4:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Paseo de la Playa, the lifeguard swam out to the swimmers, finding one unconscious, officials said.
Both swimmers were rescued with the help of an off-duty lifeguard and a good Samaritan, officials said.
Once back on the sand, cardiopulmonary resuscitation was performed for two minutes on the unconscious swimmer before the patient came to, officials said.
The patient was taken to a local hospital by Torrance Fire Department paramedics. That swimmer’s condition and whether the second swimmer was hospitalized was unclear.
The rescue came a day after the body of former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard washed ashore Wednesday at Venice Beach after he was swept out to sea Sunday, May 18. County lifeguards had pulled his 10-year-old son from the water but couldn’t find Gaspard.
Lifeguards reported rip currents throughout the area during the Torrance rescue and recommended that those going into the water swim in front of an open lifeguard tower and check with the lifeguard for the latest ocean conditions and beach hazards.