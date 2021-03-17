A new South Bay action group, Anti-Racist Moms (ARMs), hosts a Junteenth picnic at Bruce’s Beach to symbolically reclaim the space that was taken away from its black owners in the 1920s in Manhattan Beach on Friday, June 19, 2020. Bruce’s Beach was one of the only places in LA County where African Americans could access the beach. It was taken over by the city of Manhattan Beach in later years and annexed as a city park. Then, decades later, in 2007, the city finally rededicated it and returned its name. (Photo by Axel Koester, Contributing Photographer)