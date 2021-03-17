by Tyler Shaun Evains
Manhattan Beach will create two plaques commemorating Bruce’s Beach and the families who got pushed out of the seaside town during the early 20th century, and spend up to $350,000 to build an interactive art piece honoring the former Black-owned resort – but the city has also disbanded the task force that recommended those memorials.
The City Council this week also approved keeping the tab on Manhattan Beach’s website that will detail the history of how the town’s leaders in the early 20th century forced Willa and Charles Bruce out, costing them the opportunity to use their seaside resort for African Americans to build generational wealth.
The council on Tuesday, March 16, OK’d several recommendations from the 12-member Bruce’s Beach Task Force. But it delayed a decision on perhaps the most seminal recommendation – whether to issue a formal apology to the Bruces’ descendants.
The City Council’s marathon meeting, which included more than two hours of public comment, was the culmination of months of work by the Bruce’s Beach Task Force to develop ways for Manhattan Beach to make amends for, educate people about and memorialize the former resort being stripped from its original owners via eminent domain for reasons that, the historical record ultimately showed, had racist motivations.
At its peak, nearly 400 people joined the Zoom council meeting, with some residents speaking about their own experiences with racism, and others debating the merits of the recommendations – particularly whether the city should apology and whether the task force should continue indefinitely as a diversity oversight committee.
The council ultimately tabled a vote on the apology, with some councilmembers saying they preferred “acknowledgment” or “condemnation” over “apology.”
The council also voted 4 to 1, with Councilmember and task force co-chair Hildy Stern dissenting, to disband the committee.
Longtime Manhattan Beach resident Tona Broussard Wilson, who is Black, was one of many people of color who spoke about their experiences with racism and urged the city to formally apologize.
“There are a lot of people in pain,” she said. “You may not be racist, but racism exists in our country and in our community. It doesn’t matter if you believe in it, it’s real.
“All that is being asked here,” Broussard Wilson added, “is that we as a community admit that a wrong was done and to vow that it never happens again.”
Vicky Edwards talked through tears as she recounted what it was like for her Black husband and children to deal with racist incidents.
“Have we seen racism? Yes,” Edwards said. “Is it every day? No.
“This is not about condemning Manhattan Beach as a racist city; this is about history,” she added. “When we learn about our past, we open the doors to our future.”
Others, though, objected to the apology, framing the potential mea culpa as labelling Manhattan Beach a racist city and as sullying the city’s reputation.
“Every town has a few bad apples,” said resident Angela Nelson. “But to say the entire town is racist is not right.”
But Councilmember Steve Napolitano pushed back against that characterization of the task force’s work.
“I’ve repeatedly said, ‘We’re not a racist city,’ and dealing with this history doesn’t make it racist,” Napolitano, who co-chaired the task force with Stern. “Many who have spoken against the task force tonight never let the task force know that during their meetings.”
Napolitano also said issuing an apology could be a powerful way to address the historic wrong.
Stern, meanwhile, was the sole councilmember who advocated for the task force to continue its work as an equity oversight committee.
“The Chamber of Commerce formed an inclusion committee, (the Manhattan Beach Unified) school district has a panel for equity, (as well as) an equity, diversity, social justice and inclusion committee,” Stern said. “People from the community are committed to continuing this conversation; we are now recognizing there’s more work to be done, (so) why wouldn’t we continue this task force?”
Councilmember Joe Franklin, however, said he’d heard more residents say they don’t want the task force to continue.
Still, the task force did succeed in getting the council to adopt most of its proposals – like the new plaques.
One plaque will replace an existing one atop the Bruce’s Beach Park hill and commemorate all the Black families who lost their land on that block. The other will be placed closer to the ocean, where Bruce’s Beach Resort actually stood.
The council also decided not to hire a consultant to help with the plaques’ wording, as the task force requested, and instead directed the history subcommittee to craft the language. The plaques should be strictly historical, the council told the subcommittee, despite the task force recommending the wording tie into social justice issues.
The subcommittee has 30 days to bring wording back to council. Then, staff can begin planning for design and installation.
The council gave the subcommittee four months to gather more information for the historical account that will go on the city’s website.
Editor Lisa Jacobs contributed to this report.