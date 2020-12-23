Seven South Bay companies and nonprofit groups were recognized as the Best of Manhattan for 2020 based on votes from members of the community.
The winners were announced Dec. 13 by the award sponsor, the Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce. The following were honored:
- Woman-Owned Business: The Source Cafe, 924 N. Sepulveda Blvd., offers fresh juices, smoothies, fair trade coffees and teas, vegan-vegetarian choices as well as traditional food.
- Small & Mighty: Gum Tree, at 324 Manhattan Beach Blvd., is a store that sells unique jewelry, paper goods, gifts and items for the home.
- Healthy Living: South Bay Families Connected has programs for improving the social and emotional wellness of South Bay youth, their families and caregivers. Learn more online at southbayfamiliesconnected.org.
- Dine MB: Love & Salt, at 317 Manhattan Beach Blvd., serves Italian- inspired dishes, classic cocktails and tasty wine choices; currently open for take-out dinners daily from 4 to 8 p.m.
- Positive Pandemic Pivot: Manhattan Beach Hometown Fair. When this popular, annual live event was cancelled due to the pandemic, the fair organizers captured the spirit with a virtual event. Keep appraised on next year's fair on the internet at mbfair.org.
- Best of Manhattan: Strand Hill Properties, 1131 Morningside Drive, is affiliated with Christie's International Real Estate and provides service for buyers and sellers of real estate.
- Chamber Member of the Year: Chevron. With offices at 232 Main Street in El Segundo, along with a refinery at 324 El Segundo Blvd., Chevron is considered to be a good neighbor to residents of Manhattan Beach, according to the chamber.
The award ceremony for the 2021 Best of Manhattan Awards will be October 21, 2021. Visit the Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce online at manhattanbeachchamber.com or on Facebook.
—Robin Pittman