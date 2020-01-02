Your definitive guide to events this week in the Beach Cities
JANUARY 2
• El Segundo Historical Committee wants your photos
The El Segundo Historical Committee is collecting pictures of homes, neighborhoods, businesses, downtown areas, schools, churches and family activities that give a view of El Segundo's past. For more information, contact Sari Brann, committee chair, at 310-364-0117, or attend today's meeting at 7 p.m. at the El Segundo Library, 111 West Mariposa Ave.
JANUARY 3
• Three Stooges Festival Starts Today
Selected short comedy classics starring the Three Stooges runs this weekend at the Old town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Shows will be at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3; 2:30 and 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4; and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5. Admission is $10, cash or check only. Box office opens 30 minutes prior to showtimes.
• Ocean View Tai Chi
Join the Cancer Support Community, 109 W. Torrance Boulevard, Redondo Beach, at 9:30 a.m. for low-impact exercise often described as meditation in motion. Classes are held in a beautiful outdoor setting or in the center's Wellness Room on inclement weather days. Please wear sunscreen, layers and a hat.
JANUARY 4
• Stitch and Sew for teens and adults
Stitch and Sew Redondo is a new version of a popular sewing program that encourages the re-use, renovation and recycling of existing garments and textiles in the creation of unique items. The programs are for teens and adults and are held at the Redondo Beach North Branch Library, 2000 Artesia Blvd., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants need to bring a sewing machine, mending or material to sew, needles, threads, scissors and pins. For more information visit www.redondo.org/library.
• LGBTQ Center Hosts Pathfinder Role Play
Join the Pathfinder Society fantasy adventure league of explorers, archaeologists and adventurers dedicated to discovering mysteries and wonders of an ancient world, 1 to 10 p.m. at the South Bay LGBTQ Center, 16610 Crenshaw Blvd. Torrance. Create your character now at https://paizo.com/pathfinderSociety
JANUARY 6
• Bird Society Potluck
The South Bay Bird Society Annual Potluck and Sponsor Appreciation Day will take place at 7 p.m. at the Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Club, 2515 Valley Dr. Bring your best bird stories and poems; actual birds are not allowed. For details, visit www.southbaybirdsoc.com or call 310-376-5954.
JANUARY 8
• Mindfulness Drop-In at Beach Cities Health
Take 30 minutes to down shift and practice mindfulness techniques in sessions will led by trained staff. From 5:30 to 6 p.m. at the Beach Cities Health District Center in Redondo Beach, 514 N. Prospect Ave., 2nd Floor.
JANUARY 9
• Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
The Hermosa Beach Police invites the community to support a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hermosa Beach City Hall, 1315 Valley Drive. To sign up, go to www.RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: BADGESOCAL. Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions.
• Square dancing with the Honeycombers
New classes with the Honeycombers Square Dance Club will occur on January 9, 16 and 23 at the Torrance Women's Club, 1422 Engracia Ave. in Torrance, from 7 to 9 p.m. The first class is free, thereafter it is $7 a class. Closed toe shoes are needed. No partners are required. Children must come with parents. This class dances every Thursday night until the end of October. Contact: Anna Rinaldo, 310-753-0154 or visit www.honeycomberssquaredanceclub.org.