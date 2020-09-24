Kindness 2020 Volunteer Opportunities

ANIMALS
Gone to the Dogs Rescue
Rescue pets in danger of euthanization at the highest kill shelters.
2539 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA 90505
(424) 352-9424
The Lovejoy Foundation, Inc
A registered nonprofit animal welfare organization whose focus is street animals and owner surrenders.
1121 West Hillcrest Blvd., Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 719-5707
Peter Zippi Memorial Fund
Dedicated to the memory of Peter Zippi, the fund sponsors medical treatment, shelter and adoptions for lost and homeless animals and provides spay/neuter financial assistance to the community.
1560 Pacific Coast Highway, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
(310) 379-1264
Roundhouse Aquarium Teaching Center
To educate people about the ocean, its marine life and protecting the environment.
2 Manhattan Beach Blvd. or PO Box 1 Manhattan Beach, CA 90267
(310) 379-8117
Rover Rescue
A nonprofit organization dedicated to the rescue and placement of homeless dogs from Los Angeles animal shelters.
PO Box 424, Redondo Beach CA 90277
(310) 379-0154
ARTS & CULTURE
Dance It Up
Promote the artistry and sport of dance to enhance the well-being and culture of the community.
1091 Aviation Blvd., Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
(310) 923-6260 • info@danceitup.org
Free to Be Me Drum Circle
Teaches individuals about their innate rhythm, and how to tap into it, to be free and to help each other through one of the most powerful instruments in the world: the
drum.
Redondo Beach, CA/Hermosa Beach, CA
(310) 944-5475
Friends of Redondo Beach Arts
www.friendsredondobeacharts.org
Enhancing business, residents and visitors with a thriving arts and cultural environment.
1601 N. Sepulveda Blvd. #210, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
(310) 720-4943
Hermosa Beach Historical Society
hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org
The Hermosa Beach Historical Society exists for the purpose of preserving and chronicling the history of Hermosa Beach.
710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
(310) 318-9421
Hermosa Beach Mural Project
To share the beauty, culture, and history of Hermosa Beach through murals.
710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
(310) 318-0280
Hermosa Beach Sister City
The HBSCA established a Cultural Exchange Program in 1974 between the South Bay and Loreto, Mexico. for students, 13-14 years old, to travel and experience a new culture.
PO Box 1025, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
(424) 571-2423
Hermosa Beach Youth Music
Created by Hermosa Beach parents to initiate and develop music education programs for Hermosa Beach Youth.
PO Box 1164, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Manhattan Beach Historial Society
Preserves and promotes the heritage of Manhattan Beach. Museum in Polliwog
Park showcases town history. Sat/Sun 12-3. FREE.
1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
(310) 374-7575
Manhattan Beach Sister City
Dedicated to promoting goodwill, friendship, cultural, educational, economic and people to people exchanges among the citizens of two cities.
310-849-9601
Pacific Vision Youth Symphony
Gives young musicians professional performing opportunities from Classical to Jazz. Founded by David Benoit and sponsored by AASA.
608 Silver Spur Road #320, Rolling Hills Estates
310-377-8977
Redondo Beach Historical Society
To preserve the history of Redondo Beach.
PO Box 978, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
(310) 465-7149
COMMUNITY & BUSINESS LEADERSHIP
Friends of Senior & Scout Community Center
We are a non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds to design and construct an inter-generational community center for today’s youth and our growing senior population at the site of the current Scout House in Manhattan Beach.
PO Box 3628, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
310-487-2927
Leadership Hermosa Beach
Leadership Hermosa Beach’s goal is to educate and inspire individuals so that they may have the tools and knowledge to increase their engagement in our Hermosa Beach community.
PO Box 362, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Leadership Manhattan Beach
Leadership Manhattan Beach is a community based organization that works to create and empower local leaders and strengthen our community as a whole.
PO Box 3046, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
leadershipmb.org/contactUs form for contact
Kiwanis Club Hermosa Beach
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world, one child and one community at a time.
2515 Valley Dr., Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
(310) 318-7000
Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce
Advocates on behalf of business, promotes local business, and serve as your local agent for business development.
425 15th St., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
(310) 545-5313
Manhattan Beach Community Emergency Response Team (CERT)
An all-volunteer organization for disaster preparedness and emergency response. Citizens helping neighbors and our city.
400 15th St. Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Fax: (310) 802-5201 • info@mbcerta.org
Manhattan Beach Rotary Club
Brings together business and professional leaders that volunteer in Manhattan Beach and abroad to support education and job training, provide clean water, combat hunger, improve health and sanitation, and eradicate polio.
North Redondo Beach Business Association
The NRBBA brings together businesses to help North Redondo Beach businesses grow.
1525 Aviation Blvd. #171. Redondo Beach, CA 90278
(310) 376-6911
Soroptimists International of Manhattan Beach
Soroptimists International of Manhattan Beach is an international organization of business and professional women who work to improve the lives of women and girls.
PO Box 3485 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
(424) 225-2050
Women’s Council of Realtors South Bay
Assist the advancement of women as professionals and leaders in business, the industry and the communities they serve.
(800) 245-8512
EDUCATION & YOUTH
Boy Scouts Manhattan Beach
Boy Scouts Redondo Beach
Builds character, trains them in the responsibilities of participating citizenship, and develops personal fitness.
Redondo Beach, CA
El Camino College Foundation
The El Camino College Foundation supports all ECC students by providing an affordable and accessible educational experience.
16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance, CA 90506
310.660.3683
Hermosa Beach Education Foundation
Creating awareness, commitment and financial support for continued educational development of the students and teachers of the Hermosa Beach City School District, thereby ensuring competence, competitiveness and creativity through community, corporate and private sector involvement.
JVSLA
Free job training and job placement services.
6505 Wilshire Blvd Ste. 200, Los Angeles, CA 90048
(323) 761-8888
King Harbor Boating Foundation
To educate students, community members, businesses, and organizations about ocean waters, along with safe boating practices.
P.O. Box 10003 - Torrance CA 90505
(310) 684-3577
King Harbor Youth Foundation
Promotes youth sailing in Southern California.
PO Box 10003, Torrance, CA 90505
(424) 287-7245
Manhattan Beach Education Foundation
A community driven organization, which supplements state funding for programs that inspire learning, enrich teaching and promote innovation and excellence.
325 S. Peck Ave., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
(310) 303-3342
Redondo Beach Educational Foundation
We inspire our community to invest in RBUSD schools so that every student can develop knowledge and skills that go beyond what public funding alone would achieve.
409 North Pacific Coast Highway, #310, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
(310) 954-2004
Riviera Hall Lutheran School
Students at Riviera Hall in Pre-K through 8th grade build character, integrity, and academic success in a nurturing environment.
330 Palos Verdes Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA 90277
(310) 375-5528
Saint Sebastian Sports Project Los Angeles
Our mission is to provide increased opportunity for Catholic school students to participate in school sports.
PO Box 1711, Manhattan Beach, CA 90267
310-880-9226
South Bay Adult School
www.southbayadult.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=962748&type=d&pREC_ID=1285017
www.southbayadult.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=962754&type=d&pREC_ID=1285045
Be Kind and Be Safe are the rules to live by in our pre-school at the South Bay Adult School. Classes are held for parents and children. 0-6 years. Children’s classes are held under the umbrella Edison State Preschool
3401 Inglewood Ave., Redondo Beach, CA 90278
(310) 937-3340
ENVIRONMENT
Grades of Green
An environmental education non-profit focused on inspiring and empowering students to care for the environment.
1730 East Holly Ave., El Segundo, CA 90245
(310) 607-0175
Guacamole Fund
Organizes benefit concerts, rallies and special ticket sales to raise consciousness about environmental and wildlife issues.
PO Box 699, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
(310) 994-7732
Harrison Greenberg Memorial Foundation
www.roundhousebeautification.com
To honor Harrison’s appreciation for marine life by refurbishing The Roundhouse Aquarium and to support other educational programs/organization that will inspire children
330 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
(310) 318-3100 ext. 1186
Heal the Bay
Heal the Bay is making Southern California coastal waters and watersheds, including Santa Monica Bay, safe, healthy and clean.
1444 9th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 451-1500
Hermosa Beach Friends of the Parks
Preserves, improves and promotes the use of Hermosa Beach parks and recreation programs.
710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
(310) 913-4164
Immortal YOU Foundation
Educates people about growing their own food. Discuss Aquaponics. hydroponics, sub irrigated wicking boxes and more.
Surfrider Foundation
Dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s oceans, waves and beaches.
942 Calle Negocio No. 350, San Clemente, CA 92673
(949) 492-8170
TeachingGreen
Home of South Bay Eco Kids Nature Camp, we get kids outside into nature, and motivate and empower them to take care of it.
310-372-7484
HEALTH & WELLNESS
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
Raises awareness, funds scientific research and provides resources and aid to those affected by suicide.
(510) 362-2410
Crisis counseling: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
(800) 273-8255
Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization
Dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure, eliminating diseases, and protecting asbestos victims’ civil rights.
1525 Aviation Boulevard, Ste. 318, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
www.asbestosdiseaseawareness.org/about-adao/contact-us
Beach Cities Health District
One of the largest preventive health agencies in the nation, serving Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and Redondo Beach since 1955.
514 Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach, CA 90278
(310) 374-3426 x256
Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach
A free program of emotional support, education and hope for people with cancer and their loved ones.
109 West Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach CA 90277
(310) 376-3550
Chemocessories
Chemocessories creates personalized sets of accessories, including jewelry, scarves and turbans for women with cancer
1200 Aviation Blvd Ste. 102, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Human Organ Project
Promotes scientific advances to create human organs for transplants through tissue and cellular sciences.
409 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. #340, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
(310) 490-0829
Jimmy Miller Memorial Foundation
Provides an ocean therapy/surfing program to Wounded Warriors, veterans and at-risk youth.
2711 Sepulveda Blvd. #331, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
(424) 290-1953
Monique Powers Beauty Boutique
Volunteer makeup artist for the American Cancer Society’s “Look Good, Feel Better” program. Donates brow hero brushes for women who have lost their eyebrows due to cancer treatment.
609 N. Pacific Coast Highway, # 133, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
(310) 869-8383
Miracle Mile Community Practice
Miracle Mile Community Practice provides affordable counseling to individuals, couples, children/adolescents, and families.
Miracle Mile South Bay location:
512 Main Street Suite. 2, El Segundo, CA 90245
(323) 939-6355
NextStep
NextStep is a paralysis recovery center that offers state-of-the-art equipment, certified trainers, & cutting-edge therapies.
4447 Redondo Beach Blvd., Lawndale, CA 90260
(310) 546-5666
Our Village
Provides evidence-based social skills groups to kids, teens and young adults with Autism, ADHD & Social Anxiety.
Redondo Beach
424-456-4950
Pants Off Racing, Inc.
Pants Off Racing is dedicated to helping those affected by pancreatic cancer. They provide resources and direct support to others.
624 24th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
(310) 903-1523
Richstone Family Center
Helping to prevent and treat child abuse and trauma.
13634 Cordary Ave, Hawthorne, CA 90250
(310) 970-1921
South Bay Family Health Care
A nonprofit that has provided low or no cost quality medical care in the South Bay since 1969.
23430 Hawthorne Blvd., Ste. 210, Torrance, CA 90505
(310) 802-6170
South Bay Mo Bros
www.facebook.com/southbaymobroscalifornia/
Dedicated to making a positive, everlasting impact on the face of men’s health.
330 W. Gardena Blvd., Suite B, Gardena, CA 90248
(424) 237-8634
Survivors After Suicide
https://didihirsch.org/services/suicide-prevention/therapy-support/
Bereavement support group with meetings held in Redondo Beach. Call to join a group and receive meeting location.
(424) 362-2912
Walk with Sally
Providing free mentoring support programs and services to children of parents, guardians or siblings who have cancer or have succumbed to cancer.
840 Apollo St. No. 324, El Segundo, CA 90245
(310) 322-3900
Wounded Warriors
To foster the most successful, well-adjusted generation of wounded service members in our nation’s history.
(877) 832-6997
HOUSING & HOMELESSNESS
Family Promise of the South Bay
Family Promise of the South Bay helps newly homeless families achieve housing stability by providing short-term shelter, meals, case management, and extraordinary hospitality.
2930 El Dorado St., Torrance 90503
(310) 782-8196
First United Methodist Church of Torrance
One of our most important outreach ministries is a luncheon for the homeless and needy on the fourth Saturday of each month.
1551 El Prado Torrance, CA 90501
(310) 328-3242
Habitat for Humanity
Bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope.
8739 Artesia Blvd., Bellflower, CA 90706
(310) 323-4663
HUMAN SERVICES
Association for the Recovery of Children
www.facebook.com/recoverchildren/
Find missing and exploited children around the world.
318 Avenue I #59, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Beach Cities Toy Drive
Brings together local volunteers to gather, wrap and distribute holiday toys to deserving South Bay charities and churches.
(310) 780-3577
Friendship Foundation
The Friendship Foundation provides programs for children and young adults with special needs in an inclusive environment.
2108 Vail Ave., Redondo Beach CA 90278
(310) 214-6677
Golden Heart Ranch
Dedicated to providing young adults with special needs the opportunity to reach their fullest potential and enjoy a dignified quality of life, by creating and building a “life-center” residential community where they can live, learn, work and create solid friendships in a harmonious and caring environment that is emotionally and physically safe.
703 Pier Ave B194, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
(310) 798-9933
Happy Hats for Kids
Uplift the spirits and bring happiness and smiles to hospitalized children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses by shifting their focus away from discomfort and pain through bilingual, educational, fun, interactive activities; provides holiday cheer/themed handmade Happy Hats 8 times a year to children and families unable to spend holidays at home.
923 Van Ness Ave, Torrance, CA 90501
(310) 787-0970
Live Like Doug
Dedicated to enriching the lives of kids after the loss of a loved one by celebrating life, encouraging connection and personal development through social, creative, mindful and physical activities.
Hermosa Beach, CA
(424) 265-1110 • info@livelikedoug.org
MA Center LA
Community center and outreach organization founded by spirItiual leader Mata Amritanandamayi (popularly known as “Amma”)
128 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach, CA 90277
(310) 295-1852
MOMs Club Redondo
A social support group designed for stay-at-home moms.
Membership VP at
Moose Lodge 1873
www.mooseintl.org/loyal-order-of-moose/
The Moose created to offer men an opportunity to gather socially, to care for one another’s needs and celebrate life together.
516 North Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
(310) 379-7909
National Charity League Hermosa/Manhattan
manhattanhermosa.nationalcharityleague.org
National Charity League aims to foster mother-daughter relationships in a philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences.
Neptunian Woman’s Club
Dedicated to volunteerism and the raising of funds in support of charitable, educational, cultural and civic services.
920 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
(310) 374-9473
PFLAG Manhattan Beach / South Bay
Building a culture of inclusiveness, engagement, and equality for the LGBTQ community within the South Bay.
303 S. Peck Ave., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
PS I Love You
Helps at-risk youth through social and emotional learning programs, enrichment programs and community outreach.
1732 Aviation Blvd., Ste. #130, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
(310) 420-4717
Q Faith Community
Q Faith Community is open to anyone seeking spiritual answers, a place to be real and gain a deeper meaning in their life.
2930 El Dorado Street, Torrance
Sandpipers
Sandpipers is a 100 percent volunteer women’s organization that is dedicated to serving the needs of the entire South Bay community through a variety of charitable and philanthropic programs.
PO Box 72, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
(310) 374-1748
Skechers Foundation
(Friendship Foundation/Circle)
Strengthens communities through our greatest asset: children. Invests in organizations dedicated to embracing individuals with special needs, improving education and empowering disadvantage youth.
330 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach, CA 90267
(310) 318-3100 x1186
South Bay LGBTQ Center
southbaycenter.wixsite.com/southbaylgbtcenter/
To provide a focal point for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer people in the South Bay and surrounding areas.
16610 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance
310-328-6550
South Bay Food Initiative
www.southbayfoodinitiative.com
A nonprofit that helps provide food to local populations through donations, volunteering and more.
Email rossowryan2002@yahoo.com
Ten Thousand Villages South Bay
tenthousandvillages.com/redondobeach
Hold community shopping events to benefit nonprofits.
1907 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach, CA 90277
(310) 465-1600
Toberman Neighborhood Center
www.facebook.com/TobermanCenter/
Assisting Harbor-Area families and individuals by delivering life-changing services that encourage, inform, educate and empower them to live healthy, purposeful lives.
131 N. Grand Ave., San Pedro, CA 90731
(310) 832-1145
Women’s Club of Hermosa Beach
Promotes the quality of life for Hermosa Beach residents and those in the South Bay.
PO Box 43, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
(310) 372-4019
Women’s Club of RB
Supports local charities, provide social service through volunteerism, promote cultural art and civic advancement.
400 S. Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
(310) 316-9766
OTHER
Build a Better Benin
To deliver healthcare and education to the people of Benin, West Africa.
P.O. Box 1005, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
VolunteerMatch
Connect people who want to change the world.
409 13th Street, Suite 800, Oakland, CA 94612
Walk 4 Water
Empower individuals to improve quality of life for their families and communities.
455 McNally Dr., Nashville, TN 37211
(615) 832-2000
Water Wells for Africa
Promotes rural African community development by providing sustainable water sources and reducing health risks associated with contaminated water.
PO Box 635, Manhattan Beach CA 90267
(310) 995-7079