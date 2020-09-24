Kindness 2020 Volunteer Opportunities

ANIMALS

Gone to the Dogs Rescue

gonetothedogsrescue.org

Rescue pets in danger of euthanization at the highest kill shelters.

2539 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA 90505

(424) 352-9424

The Lovejoy Foundation, Inc

lovejoyfoundation.org

A registered nonprofit animal welfare organization whose focus is street animals and owner surrenders.

1121 West Hillcrest Blvd., Inglewood, CA 90301

(310) 719-5707

Peter Zippi Memorial Fund

peterzippifund.org

Dedicated to the memory of Peter Zippi, the fund sponsors medical treatment, shelter and adoptions for lost and homeless animals and provides spay/neuter financial assistance to the community.

1560 Pacific Coast Highway, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(310) 379-1264

Roundhouse Aquarium Teaching Center

roundhouseaquarium.org

To educate people about the ocean, its marine life and protecting the environment.

2 Manhattan Beach Blvd. or PO Box 1 Manhattan Beach, CA 90267

(310) 379-8117

Rover Rescue

roverrescue.com

A nonprofit organization dedicated to the rescue and placement of homeless dogs from Los Angeles animal shelters.

PO Box 424, Redondo Beach CA 90277

(310) 379-0154

ARTS & CULTURE

Dance It Up

dance-it-up.org

Promote the artistry and sport of dance to enhance the well-being and culture of the community.

1091 Aviation Blvd., Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(310) 923-6260 • info@danceitup.org

Free to Be Me Drum Circle

freetobemedrumcircle.com

Teaches individuals about their innate rhythm, and how to tap into it, to be free and to help each other through one of the most powerful instruments in the world: the

drum.

Redondo Beach, CA/Hermosa Beach, CA

(310) 944-5475

sabinadrums@gmail.com

Friends of Redondo Beach Arts

www.friendsredondobeacharts.org

Enhancing business, residents and visitors with a thriving arts and cultural environment.

1601 N. Sepulveda Blvd. #210, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

FRBArts@gmail.com

(310) 720-4943

Hermosa Beach Historical Society

hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org

The Hermosa Beach Historical Society exists for the purpose of preserving and chronicling the history of Hermosa Beach.

710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(310) 318-9421

Hermosa Beach Mural Project

hermosamurals.org

To share the beauty, culture, and history of Hermosa Beach through murals.

710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(310) 318-0280

HBMP@hermosamurals.org

Hermosa Beach Sister City

www.hb-sistercity.org

The HBSCA established a Cultural Exchange Program in 1974 between the South Bay and Loreto, Mexico. for students, 13-14 years old, to travel and experience a new culture.

PO Box 1025, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(424) 571-2423

Hermosa Beach Youth Music

www.hbym.org

Created by Hermosa Beach parents to initiate and develop music education programs for Hermosa Beach Youth.

PO Box 1164, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

hbyouthmusic@gmail.com

Manhattan Beach Historial Society

manhattanbeachhistorical.org

Preserves and promotes the heritage of Manhattan Beach. Museum in Polliwog

Park showcases town history. Sat/Sun 12-3. FREE.

1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

(310) 374-7575

Manhattan Beach Sister City

mbsistercity.org

Dedicated to promoting goodwill, friendship, cultural, educational, economic and people to people exchanges among the citizens of two cities.

310-849-9601

Pacific Vision Youth Symphony

aasymphony.org

Gives young musicians professional performing opportunities from Classical to Jazz. Founded by David Benoit and sponsored by AASA.

608 Silver Spur Road #320, Rolling Hills Estates

310-377-8977

Redondo Beach Historical Society

redondohistorical.org

To preserve the history of Redondo Beach.

PO Box 978, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

(310) 465-7149

COMMUNITY & BUSINESS LEADERSHIP

Friends of Senior & Scout Community Center

thescouthouse.org

We are a non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds to design and construct an inter-generational community center for today’s youth and our growing senior population at the site of the current Scout House in Manhattan Beach.

PO Box 3628, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

thescouthouse@gmail.com

310-487-2927

Leadership Hermosa Beach

leadershiphermosa.org

Leadership Hermosa Beach’s goal is to educate and inspire individuals so that they may have the tools and knowledge to increase their engagement in our Hermosa Beach community.

PO Box 362, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

info@leadershiphermosa.org

Leadership Manhattan Beach

leadershipmb.org

Leadership Manhattan Beach is a community based organization that works to create and empower local leaders and strengthen our community as a whole.

PO Box 3046, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

leadershipmb.org/contactUs form for contact

Kiwanis Club Hermosa Beach

hermosakiwanis.org

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world, one child and one community at a time.

2515 Valley Dr., Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(310) 318-7000

Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce

manhattanbeachchamber.com

Advocates on behalf of business, promotes local business, and serve as your local agent for business development.

425 15th St., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

(310) 545-5313

Manhattan Beach Community Emergency Response Team (CERT)

MBcerta.org

An all-volunteer organization for disaster preparedness and emergency response. Citizens helping neighbors and our city.

400 15th St. Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Fax: (310) 802-5201 • info@mbcerta.org

training@mbcerta.org

Manhattan Beach Rotary Club

mbrotary.org

Brings together business and professional leaders that volunteer in Manhattan Beach and abroad to support education and job training, provide clean water, combat hunger, improve health and sanitation, and eradicate polio.

North Redondo Beach Business Association

nrbba.org

The NRBBA brings together businesses to help North Redondo Beach businesses grow.

1525 Aviation Blvd. #171. Redondo Beach, CA 90278

(310) 376-6911

Soroptimists International of Manhattan Beach

simanhattanbeach.org

Soroptimists International of Manhattan Beach is an international organization of business and professional women who work to improve the lives of women and girls.

PO Box 3485 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

(424) 225-2050

Women’s Council of Realtors South Bay

wcr.org

Assist the advancement of women as professionals and leaders in business, the industry and the communities they serve.

(800) 245-8512

EDUCATION & YOUTH

Boy Scouts Manhattan Beach

troop849.org

Joinup@troop849.org

Boy Scouts Redondo Beach

boyscouttroop788.org

Builds character, trains them in the responsibilities of participating citizenship, and develops personal fitness.

Redondo Beach, CA

rbtroop788@yahoo.com

El Camino College Foundation

elcaminocollegefoundation.org

The El Camino College Foundation supports all ECC students by providing an affordable and accessible educational experience.

16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance, CA 90506

310.660.3683

Foundation@elcamino.edu

Hermosa Beach Education Foundation

hbef.org

Creating awareness, commitment and financial support for continued educational development of the students and teachers of the Hermosa Beach City School District, thereby ensuring competence, competitiveness and creativity through community, corporate and private sector involvement.

www.hbef.org/contact-us/

JVSLA

www.jvs-socal.org

Free job training and job placement services.

6505 Wilshire Blvd Ste. 200, Los Angeles, CA 90048

(323) 761-8888

King Harbor Boating Foundation

waterfronteducation.org

To educate students, community members, businesses, and organizations about ocean waters, along with safe boating practices.

P.O. Box 10003 - Torrance CA 90505

(310) 684-3577

King Harbor Youth Foundation

khyf.org

Promotes youth sailing in Southern California.

PO Box 10003, Torrance, CA 90505

(424) 287-7245

Manhattan Beach Education Foundation

mbef.org

A community driven organization, which supplements state funding for programs that inspire learning, enrich teaching and promote innovation and excellence.

325 S. Peck Ave., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

(310) 303-3342

Redondo Beach Educational Foundation

rbef.org

We inspire our community to invest in RBUSD schools so that every student can develop knowledge and skills that go beyond what public funding alone would achieve.

409 North Pacific Coast Highway, #310, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

(310) 954-2004

Riviera Hall Lutheran School

www.rivierahall.org

Students at Riviera Hall in Pre-K through 8th grade build character, integrity, and academic success in a nurturing environment.

330 Palos Verdes Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA 90277

(310) 375-5528

Saint Sebastian Sports Project Los Angeles

saintsebastianproject.org

Our mission is to provide increased opportunity for Catholic school students to participate in school sports.

PO Box 1711, Manhattan Beach, CA 90267

310-880-9226

South Bay Adult School

www.southbayadult.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=962748&amp;type=d&amp;pREC_ID=1285017

www.southbayadult.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=962754&amp;type=d&amp;pREC_ID=1285045

Be Kind and Be Safe are the rules to live by in our pre-school at the South Bay Adult School. Classes are held for parents and children. 0-6 years. Children’s classes are held under the umbrella Edison State Preschool

3401 Inglewood Ave., Redondo Beach, CA 90278

(310) 937-3340

ENVIRONMENT

Grades of Green

gradesofgreen.org

An environmental education non-profit focused on inspiring and empowering students to care for the environment.

1730 East Holly Ave., El Segundo, CA 90245

(310) 607-0175

Guacamole Fund

guacfund.org

Organizes benefit concerts, rallies and special ticket sales to raise consciousness about environmental and wildlife issues.

PO Box 699, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(310) 994-7732

Harrison Greenberg Memorial Foundation

www.roundhousebeautification.com

To honor Harrison’s appreciation for marine life by refurbishing The Roundhouse Aquarium and to support other educational programs/organization that will inspire children

330 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

(310) 318-3100 ext. 1186

Heal the Bay

healthebay.org

Heal the Bay is making Southern California coastal waters and watersheds, including Santa Monica Bay, safe, healthy and clean.

1444 9th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 451-1500

Hermosa Beach Friends of the Parks

hbfop.org

Preserves, improves and promotes the use of Hermosa Beach parks and recreation programs.

710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(310) 913-4164

Immortal YOU Foundation

immortalyoufoundation.org

Educates people about growing their own food. Discuss Aquaponics. hydroponics, sub irrigated wicking boxes and more.

Surfrider Foundation

surfrider.org

Dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s oceans, waves and beaches.

942 Calle Negocio No. 350, San Clemente, CA 92673

(949) 492-8170

TeachingGreen

www.teachinggreen.org

Home of South Bay Eco Kids Nature Camp, we get kids outside into nature, and motivate and empower them to take care of it.

310-372-7484

HEALTH & WELLNESS

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

afsp.org/la

Raises awareness, funds scientific research and provides resources and aid to those affected by suicide.

(510) 362-2410

Crisis counseling: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

(800) 273-8255

Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization

asbestosdiseaseawareness.org

Dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure, eliminating diseases, and protecting asbestos victims’ civil rights.

1525 Aviation Boulevard, Ste. 318, Redondo Beach, CA 90278

www.asbestosdiseaseawareness.org/about-adao/contact-us

Beach Cities Health District

bchd.org

One of the largest preventive health agencies in the nation, serving Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and Redondo Beach since 1955.

514 Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach, CA 90278

(310) 374-3426 x256

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach

cancersupportredondobeach.org

A free program of emotional support, education and hope for people with cancer and their loved ones.

109 West Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach CA 90277

(310) 376-3550

Chemocessories

chemocessories.org

Chemocessories creates personalized sets of accessories, including jewelry, scarves and turbans for women with cancer

1200 Aviation Blvd Ste. 102, Redondo Beach, CA 90278

chemocessories@gmail.com

Human Organ Project

Promotes scientific advances to create human organs for transplants through tissue and cellular sciences.

409 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. #340, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

(310) 490-0829

Jimmy Miller Memorial Foundation

jimmymillerfoundation.org

Provides an ocean therapy/surfing program to Wounded Warriors, veterans and at-risk youth.

2711 Sepulveda Blvd. #331, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

(424) 290-1953

Monique Powers Beauty Boutique

moniquepowers.com

Volunteer makeup artist for the American Cancer Society’s “Look Good, Feel Better” program. Donates brow hero brushes for women who have lost their eyebrows due to cancer treatment.

609 N. Pacific Coast Highway, # 133, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

(310) 869-8383

Miracle Mile Community Practice

www.mmcpla.org

Miracle Mile Community Practice provides affordable counseling to individuals, couples, children/adolescents, and families.

Miracle Mile South Bay location:

512 Main Street Suite. 2, El Segundo, CA 90245

(323) 939-6355

david@mmcpla.org

NextStep

www.nextstepfitness.org

NextStep is a paralysis recovery center that offers state-of-the-art equipment, certified trainers, &amp; cutting-edge therapies.

4447 Redondo Beach Blvd., Lawndale, CA 90260

(310) 546-5666

Our Village

www.ourvillageslc.org

Provides evidence-based social skills groups to kids, teens and young adults with Autism, ADHD & Social Anxiety.

Redondo Beach

424-456-4950

Pants Off Racing, Inc.

pantsoffracing.com

Pants Off Racing is dedicated to helping those affected by pancreatic cancer. They provide resources and direct support to others.

624 24th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(310) 903-1523

Richstone Family Center

richstonefamily.org

Helping to prevent and treat child abuse and trauma.

13634 Cordary Ave, Hawthorne, CA 90250

(310) 970-1921

South Bay Family Health Care

sbfhc.org

A nonprofit that has provided low or no cost quality medical care in the South Bay since 1969.

23430 Hawthorne Blvd., Ste. 210, Torrance, CA 90505

(310) 802-6170

South Bay Mo Bros

www.facebook.com/southbaymobroscalifornia/

Dedicated to making a positive, everlasting impact on the face of men’s health.

330 W. Gardena Blvd., Suite B, Gardena, CA 90248

(424) 237-8634

Survivors After Suicide

https://didihirsch.org/services/suicide-prevention/therapy-support/

Bereavement support group with meetings held in Redondo Beach. Call to join a group and receive meeting location.

(424) 362-2912

Walk with Sally

walkwithsally.org

Providing free mentoring support programs and services to children of parents, guardians or siblings who have cancer or have succumbed to cancer.

840 Apollo St. No. 324, El Segundo, CA 90245

(310) 322-3900

Wounded Warriors

woundedwarriorproject.org

To foster the most successful, well-adjusted generation of wounded service members in our nation’s history.

(877) 832-6997

HOUSING & HOMELESSNESS

Family Promise of the South Bay

familypromiseosb.org

Family Promise of the South Bay helps newly homeless families achieve housing stability by providing short-term shelter, meals, case management, and extraordinary hospitality. 

2930 El Dorado St., Torrance 90503

(310) 782-8196

First United Methodist Church of Torrance

firstumctorrance.org

One of our most important outreach ministries is a luncheon for the homeless and needy on the fourth Saturday of each month.

1551 El Prado Torrance, CA 90501

(310) 328-3242

Habitat for Humanity

habitatla.org

Bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope.

8739 Artesia Blvd., Bellflower, CA 90706

(310) 323-4663

HUMAN SERVICES

Association for the Recovery of Children

www.facebook.com/recoverchildren/

Find missing and exploited children around the world.

318 Avenue I #59, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Beach Cities Toy Drive

Brings together local volunteers to gather, wrap and distribute holiday toys to deserving South Bay charities and churches.

beachcitiestoydrive@gmail.com

(310) 780-3577

Friendship Foundation

gotfriends.com

The Friendship Foundation provides programs for children and young adults with special needs in an inclusive environment.

2108 Vail Ave., Redondo Beach CA 90278

(310) 214-6677

Golden Heart Ranch

goldenheartranch.org

Dedicated to providing young adults with special needs the opportunity to reach their fullest potential and enjoy a dignified quality of life, by creating and building a “life-center” residential community where they can live, learn, work and create solid friendships in a harmonious and caring environment that is emotionally and physically safe.

703 Pier Ave B194, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(310) 798-9933

Happy Hats for Kids

www.happyhatsforkids.org

Uplift the spirits and bring happiness and smiles to hospitalized children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses by shifting their focus away from discomfort and pain through bilingual, educational, fun, interactive activities; provides holiday cheer/themed handmade Happy Hats 8 times a year to children and families unable to spend holidays at home.

923 Van Ness Ave, Torrance, CA 90501

(310) 787-0970

Live Like Doug

livelikedoug.org

Dedicated to enriching the lives of kids after the loss of a loved one by celebrating life, encouraging connection and personal development through social, creative, mindful and physical activities.

Hermosa Beach, CA

(424) 265-1110 • info@livelikedoug.org

MA Center LA

amma.org

Community center and outreach organization founded by spirItiual leader Mata Amritanandamayi (popularly known as “Amma”)

128 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach, CA 90277

(310) 295-1852

MOMs Club Redondo

http://bit.ly/2acUdUH

A social support group designed for stay-at-home moms.

Membership VP at

momsclub.rbn@gmail.com

Moose Lodge 1873

www.mooseintl.org/loyal-order-of-moose/

The Moose created to offer men an opportunity to gather socially, to care for one another’s needs and celebrate life together.

516 North Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

(310) 379-7909

National Charity League Hermosa/Manhattan

manhattanhermosa.nationalcharityleague.org

National Charity League aims to foster mother-daughter relationships in a philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences.

Neptunian Woman’s Club

neptunians.org

Dedicated to volunteerism and the raising of funds in support of charitable, educational, cultural and civic services.

920 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

(310) 374-9473

PFLAG Manhattan Beach / South Bay

PFLAGManhattanBeach.org

Building a culture of inclusiveness, engagement, and equality for the LGBTQ community within the South Bay.

303 S. Peck Ave., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

info@pflagmanhattanbeach.org

PS I Love You

psIloveyoufoundation.org

Helps at-risk youth through social and emotional learning programs, enrichment programs and community outreach.

1732 Aviation Blvd., Ste. #130, Redondo Beach, CA 90278

(310) 420-4717

Q Faith Community

qfaithcommunity.com

Q Faith Community is open to anyone seeking spiritual answers, a place to be real and gain a deeper meaning in their life.

2930 El Dorado Street, Torrance

connect@qfaithcommunity.com

Sandpipers

sandpipers.org

Sandpipers is a 100 percent volunteer women’s organization that is dedicated to serving the needs of the entire South Bay community through a variety of charitable and philanthropic programs.

PO Box 72, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(310) 374-1748

Skechers Foundation

(Friendship Foundation/Circle)

skechersfriendshipwalk.com

Strengthens communities through our greatest asset: children. Invests in organizations dedicated to embracing individuals with special needs, improving education and empowering disadvantage youth.

330 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach, CA 90267

(310) 318-3100 x1186

South Bay LGBTQ Center

southbaycenter.wixsite.com/southbaylgbtcenter/

To provide a focal point for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer people in the South Bay and surrounding areas.

16610 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance

310-328-6550

South Bay Food Initiative

www.southbayfoodinitiative.com

A nonprofit that helps provide food to local populations through donations, volunteering and more.

Email rossowryan2002@yahoo.com

Ten Thousand Villages South Bay

tenthousandvillages.com/redondobeach

Hold community shopping events to benefit nonprofits.

1907 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach, CA 90277

(310) 465-1600

Toberman Neighborhood Center

www.facebook.com/TobermanCenter/

Assisting Harbor-Area families and individuals by delivering life-changing services that encourage, inform, educate and empower them to live healthy, purposeful lives.

131 N. Grand Ave., San Pedro, CA 90731

(310) 832-1145

Women’s Club of Hermosa Beach

womansclubofhermosabeach.org

Promotes the quality of life for Hermosa Beach residents and those in the South Bay.

PO Box 43, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(310) 372-4019

Women’s Club of RB

wcredondobeach.org/home-2

Supports local charities, provide social service through volunteerism, promote cultural art and civic advancement.

400 S. Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

(310) 316-9766

OTHER

Build a Better Benin

buildabetterbenin.org

To deliver healthcare and education to the people of Benin, West Africa.

P.O. Box 1005, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

info@buildabetterbenin.org

VolunteerMatch

www.volunteermatch.org

Connect people who want to change the world.

409 13th Street, Suite 800, Oakland, CA 94612

Walk 4 Water

hhi.org

Empower individuals to improve quality of life for their families and communities.

455 McNally Dr., Nashville, TN 37211

(615) 832-2000

Water Wells for Africa

waterwellsforafrica.org

Promotes rural African community development by providing sustainable water sources and reducing health risks associated with contaminated water.

PO Box 635, Manhattan Beach CA 90267

(310) 995-7079

