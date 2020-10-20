Health Nut, Manhattan Beach

Health Nut owner Steve Choi in front of the fast-casual restaurant in Sherman Oaks on Van Nuys Boulevard on July 2, 2019. The restaurant is not expanding to the South Bay with plans to open in Manhattan Beach next spring. (Photo by Ariella Plachta)

Health fanatics can go nuts in the spring when a San Fernando Valley-based healthy food spot expands to Manhattan Beach.

Health Nut, a former vitamin and supplement store turned restaurant, will open its third location at 332 Manhattan Beach Blvd. next year in a 1,473-square-foot space formerly occupied by Jamba Juice.

According the restaurant’s real estate representatives, a spring 2021 opening is expected for the restaurant, which serves salads sandwiches, wraps, soups and smoothies as well as vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free plates.

“Manhattan Beach is a perfect spot for our third location. We were drawn to the tight-knit community of the city and the slew of mom-and-pop businesses lining Manhattan Beach Boulevard, some of whom have been there for decades,” said Health Nut owner Steve Choi, in a statement.

Other Health Nut locations are at 23365 Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills and 4550 Van Nuys Blvd., in Sherman Oaks.

Fort more information go to healthnutla.com.

Contact Lisa Jacobs lisa.jacobs@TBRnews.com or follow her on Twitter @lisaannjacobs.

