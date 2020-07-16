Influenced by their years of living in New York, Hi-Fi Espresso owners Jeff and Karen wanted to bring great coffee to the South Bay. Their passion for coffee intertwined with their love for film and design produced a place for the community to flourish and feel welcomed. Now more than ever we believe in the importance of introducing you to the faces behind every small business here in the South Bay. We as a community decide how strong our connections are, and the stores we showcase will always be the epicenter of those connections.
Pick up an order to go at 227 Pacific Coast Highway in Hermosa Beach or 1815 S. Catalina Ave. in Redondo Beach. Visit online at
hello@hifiespresso.com.
Photos and text by Ute & Clara Reckhorn @facesofsouthbay