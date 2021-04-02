There was a time when a vegan restaurant meant diners wearing Birkenstocks, and lots of tofu and brown rice. That was then. This is now.
We’ve got every type of cuisine offering vegan menus — some of which work very well, and some of which don’t work very well at all. We have numerous Thai and Mexican vegans, where you’d hardly notice the lack of animal proteins and dairy cheese. Chinese vegan tends to be pretty good — even vegan dim sum. On the other hand, vegan sushi makes me appreciate the extraordinary goodness of actual fish. And I’m sorry, but a tofu steak is a lot more tofu than steak. But then…that’s me.
On the other hand, vegan Italian cuisine is…Italian cuisine, pretty much flat out. A browse through most Italian menus are proof that though meat is present, it’s not overwhelming. Cheese has a greater presence, but there are tasty workarounds these days. (My lactose-intolerant daughter has introduced me to the wonderful world of plant-based cheeses. I’m definitely impressed, especially when they’re used as a cooking ingredient.)
And I was definitely impressed venturing to a pair of Italian restaurants in the South Bay – one totally vegan, the other with enough vegan options to satisfy the meatless set.
The 100 percent meatless options is Pura Vita (320 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach; 424-304-2247, www.puravitalosangeles.com), the South Bay branch of a restaurant in West Hollywood. Sadly, the Redondo location does not offer outdoor seating — a shame because, while the food travels well, it got knocked around a bit during my drive home, and didn’t look near as elegant as it would have plated in the kitchen. Oh well, that’s how things are these days.
The menu offers full disclosure of the alternatives offered. The meatballs are mushroom-lentil. The mozzarella and the ricotta are cashew, the parmigiano is macadamia, as is the Romano cream sauce. The pepperoni is “BE-Hive,” a vegan line out of Nashville that uses seitan (wheat protein). Pretty much every dish offers a gluten-free option. Most of the wines are produced using methods that are organic, biodynamic and sustainable — words I toss around without a lot of understanding of their meaning.
The food is pretty wonderful. Delicious insalata caprese (cashew mozzarella). A Cesar made with massage Tuscan kale (tasty…and relaxed!). A fine bucatini pesto, and snappy spaghetti carbonara (shiitake bacon). A bunch of good, crispy pizzas — both red and white — one topped with fennel pollen, another with micro basil. The Mushroom-lentil meatballs in a sandwich and as a polpettine antipasto. I was happy to also get the broccoli rabe — because that’s all it was, just broccoli, with garlic, chili flakes and sea salt. So simple, so good and vegan without announcing it. Vegetables are our friends.
Farther down PCH, Mama Says (Rolling Hills Plaza, 2621 Pacific Coast Hwy., Torrance; 424-263-5682, www.mamasays.net) is found in the heart of the sprawling Rolling Hills Plaza — a restaurant that also offers no outside seating. And consists entirely of a counter, with a menu that those who want to go meatless need to parse with care.
Several of the dishes are marked as vegan — carrot-garlic bread, Mama’s carrot soup, garbanzo bean soup and the tofu steak with sesame dressing, among them.
And there are lots of vegetables to choose from at the top of the menu, which is dedicated to salads, wraps and ciabatta bread, the latter two flavored with spinach, or sun-dried tomatoes, and packed with lettuce, kale, tomato, lentils, corn, capers, mushrooms, beets, avocados, sweet potatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onions or jalapeños.
Numerous dishes use cottage cheese, which isn’t vegan, but always has that old school vegetarian feel to it. There’s a giant Whole Foods a few doors down. The options for vegans here are many — which seems to be where the world is going.
