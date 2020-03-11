The B Foundation, Triple Bueno and Irie Nature will perform for a spot on the BeachLife Festival at Saint Rocke on Thursday, March 19, for a coveted spot at the Redondo Beach music festival.
The winning band opens the festival on Friday, May 1 on the Riptide stage. The Ziggy Marley and Stephen Marley’s 75th Bob Marley Celebration, Counting Crows and the Steve Miller Band headline the May 1 to 3 festival at the Seaside Lagoon.
“The bands are judged on attendance, stage presence, BeachLife brand, and overall performance," said Katie Henley, marketing director, for BeachLife. “We will poll each fan when they arrive to gauge attendance. The judges are BeachLife ambassadors.”
Saint Rocke is located at 142 Pacific Coast Highway in Hermosa Beach.
For more information, visit saintrocke.com, or beachlifefestival.com.