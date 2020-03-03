In partnership with Guitars for Vets, The Lighthouse Cafe in Hermosa Beach hosts the Rock2Remember fundraiser Friday, March 6, beginning at 6 p.m.
All proceeds go to Guitars For Vets, providing free guitars and music lessons to struggling PTSD military veterans. The event will feature live performances from Mike & Jeff, Handsome DEVIL and The Fabulous Bixby Dick’s with Tim Ritter as emcee.
Guitars For Vets has fulfilled more than 40,000 lessons and distributed more than 5,000 guitars free to military veterans. There are currently 110 Chapters throughout 40 states with nearly 500 volunteers.
In 2007, Patrick Nettesheim, a Milwaukee guitar instructor was introduced to Vietnam-era Marine, Dan Van Buskirk. For years Van Buskirk wanted to learn to play guitar but felt the lasting effects of combat, in the form of post-traumatic-stress-disorder would make it difficult for him to succeed. After only a few months of working with Nettesheim, he discovered that the strong spirit that helped him throughout his time in Vietnam was all he needed to play music. They shared what they learned with Veterans at The Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center and Guitars For Vets was born.
Over the past 13 years, the organization has refined a guitar instruction program aimed at providing veterans struggling with physical injuries, PTSD and other emotional distress a unique supportive program. G4V pursues its mission to share the healing power of music by providing free guitar instruction, a new acoustic guitar and a guitar accessory kit in a structured program run by volunteers, primarily through the Department of Veterans Affairs facilities and community-based medical centers.
Currently, more than half of the 2.6 million veterans from the Iraq and Afghanistan wars struggle with physical and mental challenges, with an average of 22 veterans committing suicide every day.
General admission to the event is $10 and tickets are available online and at the door.
Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/357428?tc=hmt.
For more information, visit guitars4vets.org.