Restaurants throughout the South Bay have modified their businesses to accommodate full-service dining while also meeting LA County Health Department mandates for controlling the spread of the coronavirus. Currently this means they can fill take-out and delivery orders, and serve customers at outdoor tables as long as groups of diners remain six feet apart. Here are some restaurants with outdoor space and available tables. Seating capacity may be limited.
HERE'S WHAT'S NEW
Brewport expands outdoor space
Brewport Tap House, at 204 Main Street in El Segundo, serves food with a full menu ranging from appetizers to entrees, Tuesday through Sunday, and offers an extensive collection of taps from its newly installed backyard beer garden open Wednesday through Sunday. Hours vary. Go online to brewporttaphouse.com for details.
Captain Kidds has tables outside
Captain Kidds has freshly caught seafood for purchase at its market or prepared for dining on its ocean-view patio. It is open for customers from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. at 209 N. Harbor Dr. in Redondo Beach. The website, captainkidds.com, has a full menu and list of items in the fresh fish case.
Primo Italia open in the evenings
Primo Italia has full outdoor service for its authentic Italian dishes. Enhancements for keeping customers comfortable includes umbrellas to keep cool and blankets for warmth. The restaurant is at 24590 Hawthorne Blvd. in Torrance, open Tuesday through Sunday starting at 4 pm. Reservations can be made online through Open Table and the restaurant's website, eatprimo.com
SOUTH BAY
Marmalade Cafe serving on the patio
Breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites as well as weekend brunch, is served at the Marmalade Cafe, 2014 East Park Place in El Segundo. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Due to limited outdoor seating, reservations can be made by calling the restaurant directly at (310 648 -7200.
California Fish Grill has outdoor tables
Serving fried and charbroiled seafood, plus chicken and fish tacos, beer and wine, California Fish Grill is located at 730 Allied Way in El Segundo. Hours start at 11 a.m. and end at 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 9:30 Thursday through Sunday. For more information, visit cafishgrill.com.
Grimaldi’s serving pizza on the patio
Grimaldi’s at 2121 Rosecrans Ave., El Segundo, has opened its patio with reduced seating. Those preferring to eat at home can utilize carry-out or delivery through DoorDash. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For details, visit grimaldispizzeria.com.
The Rockefeller open throughout beach cities
The Rockefeller has locations throughout the South Bay, including 418 Pier Ave., in Hermosa Beach, 1209 Highland Ave. in Manhattan Beach and 1707 S. Catalina Ave. in Redondo Beach. Reservations are suggested and will be held for a maximum of 10 minutes due to reduced seating. Hours vary. Go online to eatrockefeller.com for details.
Salt Creek Grille is open for you
The patio at Salt Creek Grille, in El Segundo Plaza, 2015 E. Park Place, is open with extensive practices in place for cleaning, social distancing and employee health screenings. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 to 8 p.m. and Sundays for brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For details, see saltcreekgrille.com.
The Point has dining options and fresh air
Restaurants at The Point, 830 Pacific Coast Hwy. in El Segundo, serve customers within an open-air enclave that allows safe social distancing.
Lil' Simmzy's offers hand-crafted burgers, tacos, salads, local beers and small-production wines. Restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. View the menu at simmzys.com/menu.
HopDoddy has distinctive burgers, meal kits and margaritas by the glass and pitcher; open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Details on hopdoddy.com.
Mendocino Farms, known for its gourmet sandwiches, soup and salads, operates from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Phone lines open at 8 a.m. for advance orders. For more information, visit mendocinofarms.com.
North Italia offers Italian specialties from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For every $50 gift card purchased online, the buyer will receive a $10 bonus card. Go online to northitalia.com for details.
Tocaya Organica eatery serves made-to-order Southwestern and Spanish-inspired meals, including vegan options, and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. See the full menu on tocayaorganica.com.
Pressed Juicery serves cold-pressed juices and cleanses for curbside pick-up and delivery from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit pressedjuicery.com for more information.
True Food Kitchen in El Segundo is offering signature favorites, bottles of wine and beer; open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For more information, visit truefoodkitchen.com.
REDONDO BEACH
Gabi James has options for you
Gabi James in Redondo Beach has limited seating outdoors for its Spanish and coastal French food offerings, along with an extensive take-out menu. Gabi James is located at 1810 S. Catalina Ave. For more information, visit gabijamesla.com.
Kincaid's patio has tables
Delicious entrees featuring seafood, steak, pasta and more can be enjoyed on the outdoor section of Kincaids's at 500 Fisherman's Wharf. Customers can enjoy lunch Wednesday through Sunday starting at 11:30 a.m., and dinner seven days a week starting at 3 p.m. Go to kincaids.com for details.
Sea Level at The Shade is open
Sea Level at The Shade Hotel, 655 N. Harbor Dr., has a view of the marina and outdoor dining Monday through Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m., Thursday noon to 9 p.m., Friday noon to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit rb.shadehotel.com/dine.
Sisters' Barn open for dinner
Sisters' Barn serves hand-crafted menu offerings, wine by the glass and more than 70 choices of beer with seating outdoors. Smoked meat and sausage made in house. Hours of operation are Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m., at 1408 Pacific Coast Hwy. in Redondo Beach. See sistersbarneatery.com online for a full menu.
Riviera House offers coastal cuisine outdoors
Riviera House, 1708 S. Catalina Ave., serves coastal cuisine and craft cocktails seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Reserve online at rivierahouserb.com.
Riviera Mexican Grill serving on the patio
Delicious south-of-the border creations at Riviera Mexican Grill, at 1615 Pacific Coast Hwy., with dining on the patio from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily except Sunday when doors open at 10 a.m.
Rock & Brews outdoor area is open
Rock & Brews space includes an open-air patio and play area for kids. Enjoy the classics--wings, burgers, tacos, salads, refreshing drinks--on site at 6300 at S. Pacific Coast Hwy. rockandbrews.com for hours and days of operation.
El Torito serving customers on the pier
El Torito, with a location 1t 100 Fishermans Wharf on the Redondo Beach Pier, is open for dining on the patio and also offers take-out deals such as Taco Tuesday packs and Family Fiesta Meals starting at $30 to $40. For more information, visit eltorito.com.
HERMOSA BEACH
American Junkie has tables for dining
Open-air dining is available for walk-in customers at Amerian Junkie, 68 Pier Ave., Monday through Thursday from noon to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Details online at americanjunkiehb.com.
Baja Sharkeez has extended outdoor space
Enjoy TexMex favorites and more on the outdoor patio of Baja Sharkeez, 52 Pier Ave. Open daily. Hours vary and include Happy Hour from p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. See the menu online at sharkeez.net.
Barnacles open seven days a week
Barnacles Bar & Grill at 837 Hermosa Ave. is a local favorite with an extensive menu featuring burgers, greens and wraps, sandwiches along with unexpected options such as pho and grilled steak. See the full menu on barnaclesbarandgrill.com. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Chef Melba's has patio tables
Fine dining at Chef Melba's bistro is available with limited seating. Its menu features California cuisine with an emphasis on seafood, seasonal ingredients and healthy lifestyle choices. Reserve a table through the website at chefmelbasbistro.com. The restaurant is located at 1501 Hermosa Ave. and open Tuesday through Sunday.
Decadence serving on-site
Decadence in Hermosa Beach creates artisan food, inspired cocktails and desserts with an air of extravagance. Open for dinner starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and for brunch Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Decadence is located at 1332 Hermosa Ave. For more information, visit decadencebar.com.
Eat at Joe's serving breakfast and lunch
Enjoy breakfast and lunch daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the outdoor section of the restaurant. Eat at Joe's is at 400 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach. Visit online at originaleatatjoes.com.
Hennessy's third-floor deck is open
Hennessey's Tavern at 8 Pier Ave offers an open-air deck for breakfast, lunch and dinner on site. Enjoy American classic food from 9 a.m. daily; closing times vary. The website Hb@HennesseysTavern.com has a full menu.
Hermosa Brewing Co. still brewing
The brewery serves specialty beers and tasty accompaniments such as chili-glazed spare ribs, swordfish tacos and a burger-of-the week, to go or with limited tables outdoors. Visit at 1342 Hermosa Avenue. or order online at hbcfoodonline.square.site/
Pedone's Pizza open daily
Pedone's Pizza & Italian is open daily from noon to 11 p.m., including outdoor space on the front sidewalk. Or, get delivery or no-contact pickup from the store at 1332 Hermosa Ave. For more information visit pedonespizza.com.
Playa Hermosa Fish & Oyster serving dinner
Playa Hermosa Fish & Oyster, located at 19 Pier Ave., opens for dining at 5 p.m. with its menu of fresh oysters and seafood and specialty cocktails. Reserve a table online at playahermosaoyster.com.
Tower 12 has tables for walk-ins
Tower 12 in central Hermosa Beach serves California-inspired versions of American classics, hand-crafted cocktails and local beers from its location on 53 Pier Avenue. Customers can eat on the wraparound outdoor balcony and are seated on a first-come, first served basis. Visit tower12hb.com for a full menu. Opening hours vary and closing is at 2 a.m.
Yacht Club is back with The Schooner
The Hermosa Beach Yacht club is a down-to-earth bar and grill serving wine and beer, including its super-sized version known as The Schooner. A simple menu that includes breakfast on the weekends. Stop in for a meal at 66 Hermosa Ave.
MANHATTAN BEACH
Rock'n Fish has a seat for you
Rock'n Fish at 120 Manhattan Beach Blvd., serves American regional cuisine such as seafood and steaks made from fresh local ingredients. With outdoor dining from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. View the menu at restaurantji.com/ca/manhattan-beach/rockn-fish-restaurant.
The Strand House has tables with a view
Enjoy a view of the ocean and sophisticated-yet-relaxed dining at The Strand House, at 117 Manhattan Beach Blvd. The restaurant is open for lunch Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., dinner Monday through Sunday staring at 5 p.m. and brunch Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Zinc at The Shade serving on the terrace
Zinc at The Shade Hotel, 1221 N. Valley Dr., has breakfast. lunch and dinner on the terrace each day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Learn more at zinc@shade.com.
Petros patio is open for Greek-inspired dining
Petros in Manhattan Beach has delicious Greek-inspired menu items and is serving lunch and dinner on-site at Metlox Plaza, 451 Manhattan Beach Blvd. Hours vary. Visit petrosmb@petrosbrand.com for more information.
Il Fornaio serving dinner every night
Il Fornaio, 1800 Rosecrans Ave. in Manhattan Beach, is open for outdoor dining in the evenings from 5 to 9 p.m. The offer food and wine to go with curbside pickup and delivery every day from 4 to 9 p.m. Visit ilfornaio.com/manhattan-beach-order-online/ to reserve a table.
Fishbar serving fresh meals on-site
Fishbar, at 3801 Highland Ave., opens every day at 11:30 and closes at 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. p.m. Eat outdoors on the premises. Enjoy special values such as Taco Tuesday and Lobster Thursday. For more information, visit fishbarmb.com.
Lido di Manhattan has outdoor seating
Lido di Manhattan is open for patio dining while following social distancing and sanitizing protocols, from 4 to 8:30 p.m. every day. The restaurant located at 1550 Rosecrans Ave. For more information, visit lidodimanhattan.com.
The Arthur J has versatile choices
The Arthur J, 903 Manhattan Ave., is taking reservations for its outdoor dining space and also offering meals via take-out and delivery. Full descriptions are on the website, simmsrestaurantstogo.com/the-arthur-j.
Tin Roof Bistro serves outdoors
Enjoy a meal in the courtyard of the Tin Roof Bistro,3500 Sepulveda Blvd. The venue offers casual dinner options starting at 4 p.m. daily; closes at 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Reserve a table on opentable.com.
MANY TO-GO OPTIONS REMAIN
Chambers of commerce in the area are providing lists of restaurants that offer delivery and take-out service. Visit online using the links below.
The Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce keeps list of restaurant services in that city. Visit manhattanbeachchamber.com/meal2go.
The Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce is updating their list at hbchamber.net.
The Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce list can be seen at redondochamber.org