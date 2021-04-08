Restaurants throughout the South Bay accommodate diners while also meeting LA County Health Department mandates for controlling the spread of the coronavirus. Along with cooking and serving take-out, restaurants can serve customers outdoors and and also indoors at 25% capacity with as much air ventilation as possible. Tables must be spaced eight feet apart and groups are restricted to a maximum of six people from the same household. For the most current information, refer to the restaurants' websites and social media spaces, as changes are expected.
HERE'S WHAT'S NEW
New rules for LA County drinking establishments
As of April 5, LA County is allowing bars and breweries that don't serve food to reopen their outdoor spaces with tables spaced eight feet apart and used by no more than six people from three different households. Patrons must wear masks when possible and vacate their tables after 90 minutes. Counter seating and live entertainment remain prohibited. Breweries, wineries and distilleries may operate indoors with reserved seating only at 25% capacity or with few than 100 people with reserved seating, with other similar restrictions.
Patrick Malloy's open with updated menu
A local favorite, Patrick Malloy's, has reopened at 50 Pier Plaza in Hermosa Beach with an expanded patio and a spacious indoor dining room. The restaurant offers brunch, lunch and dinner, and has a refreshed menu with new items like mango shrimp tacos, blackened honey-glazed chicken, and chicken 'n waffles. Open Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m., and at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday; closing times vary. Learn more at patrickmolloys.com.
HT Grill now serving indoors and out
HT Grill at 1701 S. Catalina has indoor and outdoor dining areas with its menu of eclectic, modern menu offerings. Open Monday through Friday starting at 11 a.m., and at 10 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays for brunch. Closing times vary and include later serving times at the bar. Those preferring takeout or delivery can order dishes through the Chow Now app. Visit htgrill.com for updates.
Brewport's brunch is back
Brewport Tap House, at 204 Main Street in El Segundo, is taking reservations through Open Table for seating at its backyard beer garden. Additional tables are available on the front patio and indoor space. Starting Easter Sunday, April 4, the restaurant resumes it weekend brunch service from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. Open Wednesday through Sunday with varying hours including Sunday Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For updates, check the website brewporttaphouse.com.
Grimaldi's campaign aids Childhelp
Grimaldi’s at 2121 Rosecrans Ave., El Segundo, is accepting orders for carry-out and delivery of its pizza and meal deals. Join the restaurant's rewards program for special offers. From April 1-30, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria restaurants nationwide will offer 'bounce-back' cards to match guests’ donations to Childhelp, a nonprofit dedicated to prevention and intervention related to child abuse. Bounce-back cards will be gifted in increments of $5 up to a total of $25 per visit. Open for business daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For details, visit grimaldispizzeria.com.
REDONDO BEACH
The Bull Pen patio open for dining
Enjoy American classics and cocktails from the Bull Pen, 314 Avenue I in Redondo Beach. The restaurant has outside dining and is taking to-go orders Tuesday through Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m., also with late-night happy hour from 10 p.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Visit the website thebullpenredondo.com.
Eat at Joe's is cooking comfort food
Eat at Joe's, at 400 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach, has reopened and serving diner-style breakfast and lunch entrees. Customers and order food to-go or eat in an outdoor area. Open daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. For details, visit originaleatatjoes.com.
Gabi James features coastal cuisine
Gabi James in Redondo Beach has Spanish and coastal French food offerings along with an extensive take-out menu for family meals, desserts and weekend brunch. Dinner service starts at 4 p.m., and Sunday Brunch starts at 10 a.m. Closed on Mondays and major holidays. Gabi James is located at 1810 S. Catalina Ave. Reserve a table via Open Table. For more information, visit gabijamesla.com/.
Locale 90 Neapolitan
Pizza baked in an oven imported from Italy brings an authentic Neapolitan influence to dishes at Locale 90 at 1718 S. Catalina Ave. Try the take-home kits fro Neapolitan Pizza or Rosie's Meatball Meal. The restaurant opens daily at noon and closes at 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. See the full menu on locale90.com.
Nana's for tasty takeout
Combining a Mexican and Italian culinary heritage, as well as nod to grandmothers, Nana's in Redondo Beach offers take-out and delivery for hungry diners. The restaurant is located at 2617 Manhattan Beach Blvd. in Redondo Beach; open from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sundays. View the menu at cometonanas.com.
Pacific Standard Prime steakhouse
Natural steaks and premium cuts of meat are the focus at Pacific Standard Prime at 1810 S. Pacific Coast Hwy. The menu also includes salads and meatless offerings. Open Tuesday through Sunday starting at 4 p.m. for on-site dining, take-out and delivery. The website pspsteak.com/ has additional information.
Pura Vita new to the South Bay
Authentic Italian food without traditional cheese, eggs, beef or pork is a challenge for some chefs, but Pura Vita chef/owner Tara Punzone runs two vegan restaurants in West Hollywood and has opened another one in Redondo Beach. Her Italian dishes are 100% plant based and many are also gluten-free. Pura Vita is at 320 S. Catalina Ave.; open Tuesday through Sunday from 12 to 10 p.m. Visit puravitalosangeles.com for more information.
Rebel Republic resumes indoor service
Pub favorites, craft beer, whiskey and weekend brunch are available at the Rebel Republic Social House located 1701 Catalina Ave. in Redondo Beach. The indoor dining space has recently been reopened along with tables outdoors. Visit the restaurant Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Also enjoy food to-go or delivered through ChowNow. Go online to rebelrepublicsocialhouse.com for details.
Sisters' Barn for smokehouse and more
**Closed through April 10 for Spring Break** Sisters' Barn serves hand-crafted dishes and more than 70 choices of beer. Smoked meat and sausage made in-house. Drink specials and a craft beer club add to the fun. The restaurant is locatd at 1408 S. Pacific Coast Highway. Doors open Wednesday through Sunday starting at 5 p.m. Visit sistersbarneatery.com for updates about hours of operation.
Table Manners is open in Redondo
Table Manners is newly open at 1611 S. Catalina Ave. in Redondo Beach. The restaurant serves modern American comfort food, and has indoor and outdoor dining areas. The restaurant is open at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through Friday and at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It closes at 10 p.m. each day except for Sunday when closing is at 9 p.m. Table Manners will be open on Mondays beginning April 12. Check for updates on the website, tablemannersredondobeach.com.
Willingham’s World Champion BBQ
Delicious barbecue in a low-key storefront is available from Willingham's at 443 S. Pacific Coast Hwy. Normal hours are from 11 a.m.to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; closed on Monday and Tuesday. The website willinghambbq.com has details, including a list of manu barbecue cooking competition wins earned for its flavors.
HERMOSA BEACH
Barnacles open seven days a week
Barnacles Bar & Grill at 837 Hermosa Ave. is a local favorite with an extensive menu featuring burgers, greens and wraps, sandwiches along with unexpected options such as pho and grilled steak. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For to-go orders, see the full menu on barnaclesbarandgrill.com.
Chef Melba's open with outdoor tables
The menu at Chef Melba's Bistro features California cuisine with an emphasis on seafood, seasonal ingredients and healthy lifestyles. Order take-out and delivery online at chefmelbasbistro.com. The restaurant is located at 1501 Hermosa Ave. and is open Thursday through Sunday during dinner hours.
Hermosa Brewing Co. still brewing
The brewery offers specialty beers and tasty accompaniments such as chili-glazed spare ribs, swordfish tacos and a burger-of-the week, to-go with curbside service. Located at 1342 Hermosa Avenue, the Hermosa Beach Brewing Co. opens at 12 noon daily and closes at 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Order online up to 10 minutes before closing at hbcfoodonline.square.site or by calling (424)398- 0014.
The Lighthouse resumes service
The iconic Lighthouse Cafe, located at 30 Pier Ave. in Hermosa Beach, is open for food and cocktails on its outdoor patio. The venue hopes to schedule live music performances as soon pandemic restrictions are lifted. The doors open at 4 p.m. on Thursdays and at noon Friday through Sunday. Find updates on Facebook.
Pedone's Pizza open daily
Pedone's Pizza & Italian operates daily from noon to 11 p.m. with delivery service or no-contact pickup from the store at 1332 Hermosa Ave. Traditional Italian favorites are on the menu along with extras such as a decadent chocolate dessert. For more information visit pedonespizza.com.
Playa Hermosa for seafood with a view
Playa Hermosa Fish and Oyster Co. serves fresh dishes and craft cocktails just steps away from the Strand. Find Playa Hermosa at 19 Pier Ave. in Hermosa Beach. Open daily at 11:30 a.m. with dinner service starting at 5 p.m. Place an order for take-out or delivery via the restaurant's website, playahermosaoyster.com or call (310)504- 0088 to reserve a table.
Ragin Cajun cooking creole specialties
With newly opened outdoor seating, the Ragin Cajun offers creole specialties including a hot chicken sandwich, boiled shellfish, Gumbo bowls, Po-Boys and even alligator. For a full menu, go online to ragincajuncafe.com. Reserve on Open Table. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Tower 12 taking orders for takeout
Tower 12 in Hermosa Beach serves California-inspired versions of American classics, hand-crafted cocktails and local beers from its location on 53 Pier Avenue. Customers can order food to-go or delivered. Get a $10 gift card for every $50 spent at the restaurant. Visit tower12hb.com for a full menu. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
MANHATTAN BEACH
BrewCo serving diners outdoors and in
BrewCo at 124 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach, is open with modified hours starting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday through Monday for outdoor dining, takeout or delivery via Toast, Doordash, Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Eats. An extensive list of beer, ale and specialty drinks complement tasty food choices. Place an order online from the website brewcomb.com.
Fishbar's outdoor deck is open
Fishbar, at 3801 Highland Ave., is serving seafood on-site as well as by take-out or delivery through Doordash and Postmates. Enjoy hand-crafted cocktails and special values such as Taco Tuesday and Lobster Thursday. The seafood market remains open for purchasing fresh fish to cook at home. Closed temporarily on Mondays, opens at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday and at 11 a.m. Sundays. For more information, visit fishbarmb.com
Il Fornaio serving dinner every night
Il Fornaio, located at 1800 Rosecrans Ave., Manhattan Beach, is open for dinner in the restaurant or for enjoying at home via curbside pickup or delivery, Tuesday through Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. Classic Italian dishes are the menu, including family-style feasts ideal for eating at home. Visit manhattan beach@ilfo.com.
Manhattan Village resumes indoor dining
Due to relaxed restrictions on dining, Manhattan Village announced the reopening of indoor spaces at all of its restaurants on its newly renovated property. Many restaurants also have inviting outdoor areas and full-service bars. Preventative measures such as social distancing and increased sanitation procedures will remain in place. Manhattan Village is at 3200 Sepulveda Blvd. Go online to shopmanhattanvillage.com/dining for more information. Restaurants on the premises include:
- California Pizza Kitchen, featuring innovative pizza, salads, sandwiches and pastas.
- Chili's, serving Southwestern and American-style favorites.
- Corner Bakery, with fresh baked goods, specialty sandwiches, hot soups, salads, pasta and more.
- Islands, cooking burgers, tacos, salads and more in a relaxed, tropical setting.
- Joey, new to the South Bay with locally- and globally-inspired menu options.
- Olive Garden, featuring high-quality Italian food in a home-like setting.
- Mercado, serving traditional yet elevated Mexican cuisine from chef Jose Acevedo
- Urban Plates, offering customizable entrees, hand-tossed salads, chef-crafted sandwiches and more.
Pancho's dining room is now open
Panchos at 3615 Highland Ave. in Manhattan Beach offers traditional and modern Mexican dishes, and has reopened its hacienda-style dining room as well as its bar with live entertainment. Outdoor tables are also available, or save 15% on self pick-up orders. Open daily at 11 a.m. View the menu and more online at panchosrestaurant.com/manhattanbeach.
Lido di Manhattan open for meals at home
Finely crafted Italian dishes from Lido di Manhattan may be enjoyed at the restaurant's outdoor space or at home using the Kurb 'n Go ordering service. The restaurant located at 1550 Rosecrans Ave. and open Monday through Sunday from 4 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit lidodimanhattan.com.
Petros delivers Greek-inspired meals
Petros in Manhattan Beach has delicious Greek-inspired menu items for take-out or delivery from its location at Metlox Plaza, 451 Manhattan Beach Blvd. Save 15% on takeout and delivery orders. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., Fridays from 4 to 11 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 10 p.m. See petrosbrand.com for updates.
Sugarfish for sushi on-site or at home
Sugarfish has take-out sushi options including large compilations known as "Nozawa Trust Me" and "Don't Think Just Eat." Enjoy Chef Nozawa’s carefully curated menu comprising two types of sashimi, 15 nigiri sushi and nine rolls. Sugarfish is at 304 12th St. in Manhattan Beach. Enjoy take-out or enjoy seating outdoors on a first-come, first served basis.
Tin Roof has wine-country vibe
Offering casual dining in indoor and outdoor spaces, the Tin Roof Bistro,at 3500 N. Sepulveda Blvd. is open daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant's take-out and delivery options include family meals that change each day such as bistro fried chicken, lamb bolognese and braised pot roast. Learn more online at tinroofbistro.com.
SOUTH BAY
Canton Low for Chinese classics
Chinese standards from Canton Low include egg rolls, fried shrimp, “Canton ravioli,” paper-wrapped chicken, fried wontons and barbecued spare ribs — the dish choices are many and also include combination platters. Among the traditional specialties are General Tao’s Chicken. Available for takeout from the restaurant located at 439 Main Street in El Segundo. Order online at cantonlow.com.
Captain Kidd's has freshly caught seafood for purchase at its market and cooking at home. It is open for customers, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, at 209 N. Harbor Dr. in Redondo Beach. The website, captainkidds.com, has a full menu and list of items in the fresh fish case.
El Gringo serves on-site in some locations
El Gringo prepares fresh Mexican-inspired favorites and has reopened with patio seating at its restaurants at 2620 Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach, and 422 Main Street in El Segundo. Other South Bay locations are open for take-out, including 921 N. Sepulveda Blvd. in Manhattan Beach and 821 Torrance Blvd. in Torrance. Visit elgringo.com for details on all services including catering.
Hennessy's resumes outdoor service
Hennessey's Tavern has resumed on-site dining at some locations including 1712 S. Catalina Ave. in Redondo Beach and 8 Pier Ave. in Hermosa Beach. The restaurant at 313 Manhattan Beach Blvd. in Manhattan Beach remains open for take-out only. Check Hb@HennesseysTavern.com for updates.
Hook & Plow serving fresh creations
Hudson House is back in business
After being closed due to the pandemic, Hudson House at 514 N. Pacific Coast Highway, returns to Redondo Beach with new owners Kate Failor and Jessica Ibarra. The new restaurant combines delicious food and specialty cocktails in a welcoming, surf shack-inspired space featuring works by local artists and photographers. Open at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and at 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday; Closed Mondays. View the menu and make a reservation online at hudsonhousebar.com.
Paul Martin's fine dining
Paul Martin's, at 2361 Rosecrans Ave. in El Segundo, makes dining an event and has in-site dining as well as take-out for its gourmet food choices. Family dinners to-go range from $40 to $55 based on the meat-seafood choice, and serve four people. The website paulmartinsamericangrill.com has details. Open Sunday through Thursday from 12 noon to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 12 noon to 10 p.m.
The Point has diverse options
Restaurants at The Point, 830 Pacific Coast Hwy. in El Segundo, have freshly made food available for pickup as well as a outdoor tables throughout. Go online to thepointsb.com for information on its dining venues.
- Hop Doddy has delicious burgers, craft brews and compelling fry variations.
- Mendocino Farms is known for its gourmet sandwiches, soup and salads.
- Lil' Simmzy's offers hand-crafted burgers, tacos, salads, local beers and small-production wines.
- Little Sister serves dishes inspired by the food of Southeast Asia.
- North Italia offers Italian specialties including take-home pasta kits.
- Tocaya Organica serves made-to-order Southwestern and Spanish-inspired meals, including vegan options.
- True Food Kitchen is offering wholesome favorites and family meals made from fresh ingredients.
Rock & Brews "show never ends"
Rock & Brews serves the classics--wings, burgers, tacos, salads, refreshing drinks--along with energizing rock music from locations at 6300 at S. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach or 143 Main St. in El Segundo. See rockandbrews.com for hours and days of operation.
The Rockefeller open in Redondo and Manhattan
The Rockefeller at 1707 S. Catalina Ave. in Redondo Beach is open daily for morning coffee, lunch or dinner outdoors and takeout. A wide selection of entrees are on the menu along with coffees, Pressed Juicery items and other nonalcoholic drinks, beer and wine. The restaurant's Manhattan Beach location, at 1209 Highland, operates Monday through Thursday starting at 5 p.m., Friday starting at 11 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday starting at 9 a.m. Go online to eatrockefeller.com for additional information. The Rockefeller at 418 Pier Avenue in Hermosa Beach is closed for remodeling.
Salt Creek Grille for mesquite flavors
Salt Creek Grille in El Segundo Plaza, 2015 E. Park Place, has tables indoors and outside during lunch and dinner hours. Favorites such as wood-fired filet mignon, baby back ribs, stuffed king salmon and hearty sandwiches are on the menu. The restaurant's doors are open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 to 8 p.m. The website saltcreekgrille.com has details.
Shade hotels have delicious meal deals
The Shade Hotels have take-home meals from its restaurants Zinc, at 1221 N. Valley Dr., Manhattan Beach and The Sea Level, at 655 N. Harbor Dr. in Redondo Beach. The $100 meals serve four to six people with the option of adding desserts. The websites mb.shadehotelcom and rb.shadehotel.com have details. To order meals, call Zinc at (310)698 -5559 or the Sea Level at (310)921- 8950; or place orders online through Resy.
Two Guns has coffee and tasty food
Along with a coffee order from Two Guns Espresso, try a house-baked pastry or dish made from bread that is delivered fresh each day. Food and drinks are available for delivery by Doordash or pickup at Two Guns on 321 Main Street in El Segundo and multiple locations in Manhattan Beach, including 350 N. Sepulveda Blvd. (Goat Hill); Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Place orders online at twogunsespresso.com/.