After modifying their business practices in light of the coronavirus "safer at home" decree, some restaurants are opening for dine-in service and many are still offering take-out. Face masks are typically required.
The Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce keeps list of restaurant services in that city. Visit https://manhattanbeachchambercom.com/meal2go.
The Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce is updating their list at hbchamber.net.
The Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce list can be seen at redondochamber.org
HERE'S WHAT'S NEW
Eat at the Shade Hotel or pick up a Fathers Day meal
The Shade Hotel is offering a $60 Fathers Day BBQ Feast to go this weekend in addition to dine-in service, takeout items and complete, $50 Family dinner meals for four. Menus can be downloaded from rb.shadehotel.com/dine/. Visit the Sea Level at 655 N. Harbor Dr. in Redondo Beach, Monday through Friday from 12 to 7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday starting at 10 a.m.; Meal pickup is between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Zinc at the Shade Hotel in Manhattan Beach is at 1221 N. Valley Drive. For more information, visit mb.shadehotel.com.
Rock & Brews open with temperature station in Redondo Beach
Rock & Brews in Redondo Beach has fully opened its 5,500 square-foot space including an open-air patio and play area for kids. Enjoy the classics--wings, burgers, tacos, salads, refreshing drinks--on site at 6300 at S. Pacific Coast Hwy. The restaurant has implemented extensive health and safety protocols including a temperature-taking station for patrons upon arrival. Visit rockandbrews.com for hours and days of operation.
Rock'n Fish now serving on-site in Manhattan Beach
Now fully open, Rock'n Fish at 120 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach, serves American regional cuisine such as seafood and steaks made from fresh local ingredients. Open 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Monday.
Sisters' Barn is fully open in Redondo Beach
Sisters' Barn has reopened with hand-crafted menu offerings, wine by the glass and more than 70 choices of beer with service in the restaurant as well as take-out. Smoked meat and sausage made in house. Hours of operation are Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m., at 1408 Pacific Coast Hwy. in Redondo Beach. See sistersbarneatery.com online for a full menu.
BREWCO has dine-in and counter service
American-style meal favorites, cocktails, wine and specialty beer are being served to diners at Brewco. Open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends, at 124 Manhattan Beach Blvd. in Manhattan Beach; Details on brewcomb.com.
The Strand House open for dine-in
Enjoy a view of the ocean and sophisticated-yet-relaxed dining at The Strand House, at 117 Manhattan Beach Blvd. in Manhattan Beach. The restaurant is open for lunch Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., dinner Monday through Sunday staring at 5 p.m. and brunch Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Grimaldi’s serving brick-oven pizza on site
Grimaldi’s at 2121 Rosecrans Ave., El Segundo, has opened its dining room with reduced seating and staff equipped with masks and gloves. Those preferring to eat at home can utilize carry-out service and third-party delivery through DoorDash. For details, visit grimaldispizzeria.com.
SOUTH BAY
The Rockefeller open throughout beach cities
With the reopening of its restaurant at 418 Pier Ave., in Hermosa Beach, the Rockefeller has dine-in service throughout the South Bay. Additional Rockefeller locations are at 1209 Highland Ave. in Manhattan Beach and 1707 S. Catalina Ave. in Redondo Beach. Reservations are suggested and will be held for a maximum of 10 minutes due to reduced seating. Hours vary; all locations serve brunch on weekends. Go online to eatrockefeller.com for details
Hi-Fi open in Hermosa and Redondo
Hi-Fi Espresso has reopened stores at 227 Pacific Coast Hwy. in Hermosa Beach and 1815 S. Catalina in Redondo Beach. In addition to coffees, teas and specialty drinks, a limited food menu is available at the Redondo location. Both are open Thursday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. To maintain social distancing, orders must be made in advance, online at hifiespresso.com and picked up at designated areas.
Good Stuff is up and running
All four Good Stuff locations are open with the return of the Hermosa Beach restaurant at 1286 The Strand. Delivery and pick-up service is available from the beachfront site as well as those in Redondo Beach, Palos Verdes and El Segundo, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu has choices for breakfast and lunch, plus affordable beers and wines. For more information, visit eatgoodstuff.com.
Salt Creek Grille is back
Salt Creek Grille, in El Segundo Plaza, 2014 E. Park Place, is open with a limited menu of items available for pickup. Orders are taken directly by phone, (310) 335-9288. A la carte dishes, as well as one family-style meal is offered nightly, Wednesday through Saturday from 12 to 8 p.m. and Sundays 12 to 4 p.m.
Hook & Plow open at both locations
Two Guns offers contact-free service for coffee, cold drinks and food at 321 Main Street, El Segundo, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Other locations include 350 N. Sepulveda Blvd. and 3516 Highland Ave. in Manhattan Beach, both open daily; hours vary. Order in the store or through the Two Guns app.
Brogino’s Italian open for takeout
Brogino’s Italian Restaurant, located at 2423 Artesia Blvd. in Redondo Beach, is open for take-out, curbside pick-up, to-go cocktails and wine, from 5 to 8 p.m. Orders can be made through GrubHub, PostMates and Uber Eats, up to 24 hours in advance. For more information, visit broginos.com.
South Bay Pizza expands hours
South Bay Pizza, located at 1308 S. Pacific Coast Highway in Redondo Beach, expanded its hours with full menu for pick-up or free delivery for orders placed at SouthBayPizza.com. Try a pizza made from fresh and locally sourced ingredients, Monday through Wednesday from 3 to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Gabi James adds humor to delivery menu
Gabi James in Redondo Beach is offering family platters for delivery through Postmates and DoorDash and curbside pick-up. Prices range from $70 to $200. Hours are noon to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and Saturday and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Gabi James is located at 1810 S. Catalina Ave. For more information, visit gabijamesla.com.
Captain Kidd’s remains open
Captain Kidd’s Fish Market, located at 209 N. Harbor Drive in Redondo Beach, is open for pick-up, delivery and curbside pick-up. Their market side is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, but they will be serving to-go orders only. Orders can be made through Postmates or DoorDash, or call for pick-up. For more information, visit captainkidds.com.
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos offers meal kit
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos, located at 1505 Aviation Blvd. in Redondo Beach, offers online pick-up and delivery orders. Family meal kits are also available. Food can be ordered through Postmates, DoorDash and Uber Eats For more information, visit elbarriogroup.com.
Primo Italia open for take-out orders
Primo Italia, located at 24590 Hawthorne Blvd. in Torrance, is offering take-out orders daily starting at 5 p.m. View the menu and ordering deatils online, visit eatprimo.com.
Fleming’s call-to-order curbside pickup
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar offers call-to-order curbside pick-up. Orders can also include a dish from its limited lunch, dinner and bar la carte menus. Fleming’s is located at 2301 Rosecrans Ave. in El Segundo. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. For more information, visit flemingssteakhouse.com.
Mama D’s says ‘stay home’
Mama D’s has Italian-inspired favorites available through delivery from locations at 2512 Pacific Coast Hwy. in Hermosa Beach and 1109 S. Pacific Coast Hwy. in Redondo Beach. Visit mamashermosa.com or mamasredondo.com for menus and details on ordering.
Urban Plates 'Nourishing Heroes'
Urban Plates offers no-contact curbside pick-up, free delivery, with locations in Manhattan Beach, at 2650 N. Sepulveda Blvd. and Torrance, at 21503 Hawthorne Blvd. Suite A.
The eatery also launched its “Nourishing Heroes” program, which invites customers to sponsor a $12 meal in support of local healthcare workers. For every meal sponsored, Urban Plates will donate a second meal, up to 1,000 meals matched a week. Details on urbanplates.com/nourishing-heroes/.
El Torito on the Pier
El Torito, with a location on the Redondo Beach Pier, offers take-out and free delivery including its new Family Fiesta Meals and margarita pitchers.For $30 to $40, the Family Fiesta Meals feature build-your-own tacos, carnitas or fajitas. They offer 13 varieties of margaritas, from mango to Cadillac pomegranate. A $25 pitcher serves four. For more information, visit eltorito.com.
True Food Kitchen offers signature favorites
True Food Kitchen in El Segundo is offering signature favorites, bottles of wine and beer for no-contact pick-up and delivery; open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. True Food Kitchen is located at 860 S. Pacific Coast Highway Suite 100, in El Segundo. For more information, visit truefoodkitchen.com.
Klatch Coffee open for to-go orders
Klatch Coffee in Redondo Beach is open for to-go orders at 306 S. Pacific Coast Highway. Those who order from their app, can order ahead and pick up their drink, and receive 15 percent off the order. Hours 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit klatchroasting.com.
Shake Shack offers burger kit
Shake Shack, with a location in El Segundo, now offers a Shackburger Kit for home cooking. The $49 kit includes eight fresh patties with its custom blend of 100 percent Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics; secret ShackSauce; non-GMO Martin’s potato rolls; American cheese; and step-by-step instructions. To order, visit goldbelly.com. Find Shake Shack at 2171 Rosecrans Ave. For information, visit shakeshack.com.
The Point has dining options and fresh air
Restaurants at The Point, 830 Pacific Coast Hwy. in El Segundo, serve customers within an open-air enclave that allows safe social distancing.
Lil' Simmzy's has outdoor seating on the premises for its hand-crafted burgers, tacos, salads, local beers and small-production wines. Restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Order take-out items online, at simmzys.com/menu.
HopDoddy has distinctive burgers, meal kits and margaritas by the glass and pitcher; open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Details on hopdoddy.com.
Mendocino Farms, known for its gourmet sandwiches, soup and salads, operates from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Phone lines open at 8 a.m. for advance orders. For more information, visit mendocinofarms.com.
North Italia offers Italian specialtes from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For every $50 gift card purchased online, the buyer will receive a $10 bonus card. Go online to northitalia.com for details.
Tocaya Organica eatery serves made-to-order Southwestern and Spanish-inspired meals, including vegan options, and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. See the full menu on tocayaorganica.com.
Pressed Juicery serves cold-pressed juices and cleanses for curbside pick-up and delivery from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit pressedjuicery.com for more information.
Veggie Grill offers take-out and delivery
Veggie Grill, located at 720 S. Allied Way in El Segundo, offers curbside pick-up for online orders and delivery. Veggie Grill offers family meals for $39.95, which includes two starters or sides, two salads and two bowls. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Details online at veggiegrill.com.
California Fish Grill open
Serving fried and charbroiled seafood, plus chicken and fish tacks, beer and wine, California Fish Grill in El Segundo is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.For more information, visit cafishgrill.com.
Petros offers delivery
Petros in Manhattan Beach is offering delivery to Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach and El Segundo, with a limited menu. Hours are 4 to 8:30 p.m. daily.
To order, call (310) 545- 4100. If assistance from a manager is needed, text (310) 941- 3367, or email ashley@petrosbrand.com.
MANHATTAN BEACH
Il Fornaio serving dinners and donating pasta
Il Fornaio, 1800 Rosecrans Ave. in Manhattan Beach, is open for food and wine to go with curbside pickup and delivery every day from 4 to 8 p.m. Visit ilfornaio.com/manhattan-beach-order-online/ to place an order. For every takeout order received, Il Fornaio will donate a pound of pasta to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.
Fishbar offers family market
Fishbar offers take-out and bake family meals, hand-crafted drinks to go, farmer’s market produce, cookie decorating kids, gift baskets and fresh meat and fish by the pound.
Everything can be ordered online and either delivered, picked up curbside, or at their front door. Delivery is free to homes within a 3-mile radius on orders of more than $100. Fishbar, at 3801 Highland Ave., is open days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit fishbarmb.com.
Lido di Manhattan offers full dinner menu
Lido di Manhattan offers its full dinner menu, some family meals and essential grocery packages, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. daily.
They offer curbside pick-up, take-out and delivery through DoorDash and PostMates. Lido di Manhattan is located at 1550 Rosecrans Ave. in Manhattan Beach. For more information, visit lidodimanhattan.com.
Manhattan Pizzeria open for delivery and pick-up
Manhattan Pizzeria is open for delivery and pick-up from 5 to 8 p.m., 133 Manhattan Beach Blvd. For more information, call (310) 546-2117, or visit manhattanpizzeriaca.com.
The Arthur J, MB Post and others combine
Manhattan Beach Post, Fishing With Dynamite, and The Arthur J are combining forces and resources with an updated menu daily as well as take-out available from noon to 8 p.m.
MB Post is now open for take-out, delivery, nightly family meals, kitchen essentials boxes and farmer's marker fresh boxes.
The Arthur J is also open for take-out while Fishing With Dynamite is still closed, but has some its menu items available at The Arthur J.
Orders can be made at DoorDash, GrubHub and PostMates, and ChowNow or call (310) 878 -9620.
HERMOSA BEACH
Eat at Joe's serving breakfast and lunch
Takeout meals for breakfast and lunch are served daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., or by delivery through Doordash. Eat at Joe's is at 400 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach. Visit online at originaleatatjoes.com.
Mickey’s to-go thanks medical professionals and first responders
Mickey’s Deli, located at 101 Hermosa Ave. in Hermosa Beach, is offering take-out and delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub, UberEats, and Postmates.
Mickey's now offers free combos to anyone who comes in and identifies themselves as a front line medical professional or first responder. The combos are available for $5 to the rest of the community. Visit mickeysdeli.com.
Playa Hermosa Fish & Oyster offers special menu
Playa Hermosa Fish & Oyster, located at 19 Pier Ave., now offers a special menu with lower prices, family packages and specialty cocktails for free delivery.Playa Hermosa is open Tuesday through Friday, from 3 to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 1 to 8 p.m. Customers can order at playahermosaoyster.com.
Uncorked still serving the wine
Uncorked Wine Shop, located at 302 Pier Ave. in Hermosa Beach, offers curbside pick-up and free delivery in the South Bay, from noon to 9 p.m. daily. Visit online at loc8nearme.com/california/hermosabeach/uncorked-the-wine-shop.
Radici offers delivery and take-out
Radici in Hermosa Beach offers its Italian cuisine, including take-out meals for the whole family, through curbside pick-up or delivery within 5 miles. Located at 934 Hermosa Ave., Radici is open 3 to 8 p.m., but is closed on Mondays. For more information, go online to radicihermosabeach.com.
Pedone's Pizza open daily
Pedone's Pizza & Italian is open daily from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 a.m. for delivery or no-contact pickup from the store at 1332 Hermosa Ave. For more information visit pedonespizza.com.
Fritto Misto open
Fritto Misto at 316 Pier Ave. in Hermosa Beach is open for take-out and curbside orders. Ready-to-cook pasta and sauces available daily.
For more information, call (310) 318-6098.
Decadence open for take-out
Decadence in Hermosa Beach is open for take-out, noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Decadence is located at 1332 Hermosa Ave. For more information, visit decadencebar.com.
Tower 12 says 'Stay Home'
Tower 12 in Hermosa Beach offers curbside pick-up, take-out and delivery, every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. They offer food, beer, wine, bottles and cocktails. For more information, visit Tower12hb.com.
Paisanos take-out and delivery
Paisanos Pizza and Pasta offers take-out and delivery. Customers can also order through DoorDash, PostMates and ChowNow. Located at 1132 Hermosa Ave. in Hermosa Beach, Paisano's is open 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., Sunday through Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.For more information, visit paisanospizzahb.com, or call (310) 376-9883.
Mosa open for take-out
Mosa, located at 190 Hermosa Ave. in Hermosa Beach, is open for pick-up. Their hours are noon to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. For more information, view the website mosacoastal.com.