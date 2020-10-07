Redondo Union High School Theatre Arts students are going virtual for the first time with its latest production, “Emma: A Pop Musical,” which is based on the classic Jane Austen novel.
The stay-at-home production takes place Oct. 9 and 10, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at ruhsdrama.com
In the musical by Eric Price, which features contemporary pop music, Emma is a high school senior who is determined to find a love match for her classmates while possibly neglecting her own happiness.
Katy Cloutier, a junior, plays the “sassy” Emma.
“There are so many fun elements to the show with lots of pop songs you’ll know and many intertwining character relationships,” Cloutier said in an email.
With 15 students and 13 student designers, Theatre Arts director Melissa Staab said the production of “Emma” was specifically adapted for Zoom. The students are using Zoom tricks to bring the production to life.
“We’ve had to learn to adapt to acting for a theatrical setting but online, which means your focus and body language totally changes,” said Staab. “Plus, for the actors finding that connection over Zoom has been a challenge, but our cast has been doing a fantastic job adapting.”
“We have such an amazing cast and crew that have been working so hard to bring the story of Emma to life for our audiences,” said Cloutier.