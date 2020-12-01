Was Mr. Boddy killed by Rev. Green with a candlestick in the library in Boddy Manor, or Mrs. Peacock with a revolver in the kitchen, or maybe it was Miss Scarlett with a knife in the billiard room?
“Clue” has been a popular Hasbro whodunnit boardgame decades before it came to the big screen in 1985 and eventually to the stage. Redondo Union High School Theatre Arts will present “Clue” stay-at-home edition with three virtual performances on Dec. 4, 5 and 6.
Julia Thau plays the crazy, quirky, eccentric elderly socialite Mrs. Peacock who, to her detriment, thrives on drama.
Thau said the fun part about acting on Zoom is the cast and crew can still do what they love in a “different, unprecedented” way.
“The major challenge of acting on Zoom is having to compensate for the lack of an audience and being face-to-face with your cast mates,” Thau said. “As well as trying to perform as full out as possible with your family in the next room… shout-out to my family for being so incredibly supportive and helpful.”
Ashley Lopresto describes Miss Scarlet, the character she plays, as a clever, confident and successful businesswomen who is not ashamed of being a madame.
Lopresto said she has enjoyed working with green screens and virtual backgrounds.
“It’s something so simple, but I’m constantly entertained by how quickly our environment changes with a click of a button,” Lopresto said. “I think it’s still a challenge to act through the camera in a theatrical way. On Zoom, we still can’t use physicality or direct interaction with each other to communicate, which means we have to put more coordination into getting those moments across.”
Conner Foley plays Mr. Green, a nervous and clumsy man, who Foley says is “almost like an over-the-top version of himself.”
Foley said Zoom is an amazing tool to use.
“I didn't think that I was going to be able to do live theatre in such a smooth way, or even at all, but because the platform exists, I can still do what makes me happy,” Foley said.
“Clue” takes place Dec. 4 and 5 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 6, at 2 p.m.
For ticket information, visit ruhsdrama.com/clue.