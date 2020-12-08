Rock for Tots concerts featuring local talent have benefitted the Beach Cities Toy Drive for years, but now as it reaches its 15-year milestone, the event will go virtual due to COVID-19, on Sunday, Dec. 13, beginning at 4 p.m.
The event will aid the Beach Cities Toy Drive as well as the Harbor Regional Center Holiday Help Fund, said founder Jeremy Buck, who hosts the event with another local singer/songwriter Kevin Sousa, remotely from their studios.
Buck said the show must go on even during a “crazy” 2020.
“I felt the urge more than ever to try and bring people together to help make a difference and feel a sense of community, even if it has to happen through a Wi-Fi connection via a computer screen,” Buck said. “This pandemic has caused a massive creative shift in how to survive, so we are utilizing the technology to keep the Rock for Tots giving tradition alive.”
Kevin Sousa said he and his band have been spending some of the pandemic time working on a new full-length album.
“We are going to continue the mission of supporting those that need some love during this holiday season and stream many local artists as they submit heart felt performances for our virtual show,” Sousa said.
Buck and Sousa will perform along with Justin Hopkins, Barley, Salem Meade, Kat Hall, Olivia Pucci, Zeal Levin, Latch Key Kid, Tatiana Erse, Heath Francis and Sean Wills, Jeff and Andy Day, V Torres, The Lucky Ones, Kira Lingman, Wais Kataubadrau, Lindsey Harper, Philip Clark, Joe Cipolla, Jack Tracy, Andrew Duncanson, Pier Pressure, Aragorn Wiederhold, Chris Hanna, Pink Roach and potential special guests.
Rock for Tots can be seen streaming live on rock4tots.net as well as YouTube and Facebook LIVE. Viewers can contribute with online donations and online T-shirt sales that will benefit the Beach Cities Toy Drive and the Harbor Regional Center Holiday Help Fund.
The Beach Cities Toy Drive, a nonprofit that distributes toys to children in need, is still taking place in Hermosa Beach this year. They are taking donations at drop off locations at Hermosa Beach’s fire station and police stations, located at 540 Pier Ave. through Dec. 19. They are also hosting a drive-thru event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hermosa Beach City Hall parking lot on Saturday, Dec. 12.
While they are still collecting toys, the Beach Cities Toy Drive wrapping party has been canceled due to COVID-19.