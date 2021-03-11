Restaurants throughout the South Bay have modified their businesses to accommodate diners while also meeting LA County Health Department mandates for controlling the spread of the coronavirus. Currently this means restaurants may serve customers on-site, outdoors, at tables with a maximum of six people. Televised events are not permitted.
HERE'S WHAT'S NEW
The Lighthouse resumes patio service
The iconic Lighthouse Cafe, located at 30 Pier Ave. in Hermosa Beach, is open for food and cocktails on its outdoor patio. The venue hopes to schedule live music performances as soon pandemic restrictions are lifted. The doors open at 4 p.m. on Thursdays and at noon Friday through Sunday. Find updates on Facebook.
Raising Cane's debuts in Torrance
Known for its cooked-to-order chicken finger meals, the chain Raising Cane's opened a location at 23000 Hawthorne Boulevard in Torrance. The new restaurant is the 28th in California among more than 500 systemwide. Ideal for meals as well as late-night snacks, the hours of operation are Sunday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. Visit online at raisingcanescom/location/now-open-Torrance.
Joey launches in Manhattan Village
Joey opened in Manhattan Village, 3200 N. Sepulveda Blvd. in Manhattan Beach, with cozy outdoor dining areas. The menu features inspirations from Southern California as well as around the globe with dishes such as sushi cones, inspired salads and handmade hummus. Free delivery on items over $80 ordered from the website, joeyrestaurants.com. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. except for an earlier closing on Sundays.
Table Manners is open in Redondo
Table Manners is newly open at 1611 S. Catalina Ave. in Redondo Beach. The restaurant serves modern American comfort food and is operated by the owners of the former Chez Melange restaurant. Outdoor dining areas include a patio and parklet. Open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday starting at 4 p.m. but will soon open earlier for lunch customers. Check for updates on the website, tablemannersredondobeach.com.
Salt Creek Grille has reopened
After closing completely due to COVID restrictions, Salt Creek Grille in El Segundo Plaza, 2015 E. Park Place, is back in business. Favorites such as wood-fired filet mignon, baby back ribs, stuffed king salmon and hearty sandwiches are on the menu. The hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday from 12 to 8 p.m. The website saltcreekgrille.com has details.
AID IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 CLOSURES
Skechers launches relief for restaurants
Manhattan Beach-based Skechers Corp. has initiated a fund aimed at helping local restaurants survive in the wake of COVID-19-related closures. The company will match up to $500,000 in donations made to the fund. Distributions will help the restaurants pay rent, manage operating costs and keep people employed. To make a tax-deductible donation, go online to about.skechers.com/skechers-foundation. Or, write a check payable to the Skechers Foundation with "Save Our Restaurants" in the memo line. (Or, include a cover letter specifying that the funds are for "Save Our Restaurants.") Mail the check to Robin Curren at Skechers, 225 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach, CA 90206. Direct questions via email to RobinC@skechers.com.
REDONDO BEACH
The Bull Pen patio open for dining
Enjoy American classics and cocktails from the Bull Pen, 314 Avenue I in Redondo Beach. The restaurant has outside dining and is taking to-go orders Tuesday through Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m. Visit the website, thebullpenredondo.com, or call (310)375- 7797 to order.
Casa Playa delivers Mex for free
Traditional Mexican food and alternatives such as vegan are prepared fresh for diners at this locally-owed restaurant located at 1903-1/2 S. Catalina Blvd. Open daily from 11:15 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. for take-out or free delivery within a three-mile radius for orders over $18. View the menu online at casaplayarestaurant.com.
Coyote Cantina for margaritas and more
Mexican-inspired dishes and "Screaming Margaritas" are available at the Coyote Cantina, 531 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. The restaurant opens daily at 5 p.m. and has a back patio for outdoor service. Go to or Open Table for reservations.
Eat at Joe's diner is back
Eat at Joe's, at 400 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach, has reopened and serving diner-style breakfast and lunch entrees. Customers and order food to-go or eat in an outdoor area. Open daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. For details, visit.
Gabi James features coastal cuisine
Gabi James in Redondo Beach has Spanish and coastal French food offerings along with an extensive take-out menu for family meals, desserts and weekend brunch. Closed on Mondays and major holidays. Gabi James is located at 1810 S. Catalina Ave. For more information, visit gabijamesla.com/.
HT Grill open daily
HT Grill at 1701 S. Catalina has reopened outdoor dining areas with its menu of eclectic, modern menu offerings. Open Monday through Friday starting at 11 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m., including brunch options. Visit htgrill.com for updates.
Kincaid's serving on the wharf
Delicious entrees featuring seafood, steak and pasta are available from Kincaid's at 500 Fisherman's Wharf in Redondo Beach. Menu items are available for pick-up or delivery through Doordash or Postmates, or can be enjoyed on-site on the patio. Closed on Mondays. Go to kincaids.com/location.php?c=redondobeach for details.
Locale 90 Neapolitan
Pizza baked in an oven imported from Italy brings an authentic Neapolitan influence to dishes at Locale 90 at 1718 S. Catalina Ave. The restaurant opens daily at noon and closes at 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. See the full menu and options for takeout and delivery on locale90.com.
Nana's for tasty takeout
Combining a Mexican and Italian culinary heritage, as well as nod to grandmothers, Nana's in Redondo Beach offers take-out and delivery for hungry diners. The restaurant is located at 2617 Manhattan Beach Blvd. in Redondo Beach; open from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sundays. View the menu at cometonanas.com.
Pacific Standard Prime expands hours
Natural steaks and premium cuts of meat are the focus at the newly reopened Pacific Standard Prime at 1810 S. Pacific Coast Hwy. The menu also includes salads and meatless offerings. Open Tuesday through Sunday starting at 4 p.m. for outdoor dining, take-out and delivery. The website pspsteak.com/ has details.
Pura Vita new to the South Bay
Authentic Italian food without traditional cheese, eggs, beef or pork is a challenge for some chefs, but Pura Vita chef/owner Tara Punzone runs two vegan restaurants in West Hollywood and has opened another one in Redondo Beach. Her Italian dishes are 100% plant based and many are also gluten-free. Pura Vita is at 320 S. Catalina Ave.; open Tuesday through Sunday from 3 to 9 p.m. Visit puravitalosangeles.com for more information.
Sisters' Barn cooking fresh dinners
Sisters' Barn serves hand-crafted dishes and more than 70 choices of beer. Smoked meat and sausage made in-house. Pick up food to serve at home Wednesday through Sunday starting at 5 p.m. See online for updates about hours of operation.
Willingham’s World Champion BBQ
Delicious barbecue in a low-key storefront is available from Willingham's at 443 S. Pacific Coast Hwy. Normal hours are from 11 a.m.to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; closed on Monday and Tuesday. The website willinghambbq.com has details.
HERMOSA BEACH
Dia de Campo cooking fresh for customers
Dia de Campo, 1238 Hermosa Ave, combines Mexican cuisine with a surf-lodge vibe. Hours of operation are 5 to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 5 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations for on-site dining can be made on Open Table. The website diadecampohb.com has details.
Chef Melba's open with outdoor tables
The menu at Chef Melba's Bistro features California cuisine with an emphasis on seafood, seasonal ingredients and healthy lifestyles. Order take-out and delivery online at chefmelbasbistro.com. The restaurant is located at 1501 Hermosa Ave. and is open Thursday through Sunday during dinner hours.
Hermosa Brewing Co. still brewing
The brewery offers specialty beers and tasty accompaniments such as chili-glazed spare ribs, swordfish tacos and a burger-of-the week, to-go with curbside service. Located at 1342 Hermosa Avenue, the Hermosa Beach Brewing Co. opens at 12 noon daily and closes at 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Order online up to 10 minutes before closing at hbcfoodonline.square.site or by calling (424)398- 0014.
Playa Hermosa Fish & Oyster has food to go
Playa Hermosa Fish & Oyster, located at 19 Pier Ave., opens for dining at 11:30 a.m. with dinner service starting at 5 p.m. The menu has a range of dishess including fresh oysters, seafood and specialty cocktails. Place an order for take-out or delivery via an app provided on the restaurant's website, playahermosaoyster.com. Or, call (310)504- 0088 to reserve a table.
Ragin Cajun cooking creole specialties
With newly opened outdoor seating, the Ragin Cajun offers creole specialties including a hot chicken sandwich, boiled shellfish, Gumbo bowls, Po-Boys and even alligator. For a full menu, go online to ragincajuncafe.com. Reserve on Open Table. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Source for health-conscious diners
The Source Cafe serves breakfast. lunch and dinner with a menu emphasizing healthy lifestyles and dishes for those preferring vegetarian/vegan, gluten free and paleo. Outdoor seating is available along with takeout. The Source is at 924 N. Sepulveda Blvd. in Manhattan Beach and 509 Pier Ave. in Hermosa Beach. Find details on thesourcecafe.com.
Tower 12 taking orders for takeout
Tower 12 in Hermosa Beach serves California-inspired versions of American classics, hand-crafted cocktails and local beers from its location on 53 Pier Avenue. Customers can order food to-go or delivered. Get a $10 gift card for every $50 spent at the restaurant. Visit tower12hb.com for a full menu. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
MANHATTAN BEACH
BrewCo serving diners on-site
BrewCo at 124 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach, is open with modified hours starting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday through Monday for outdoor dining, takeout or delivery via Toast, Doordash, Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Eats. An extensive list of beer, ale and specialty drinks complement tasty food choices. Place an order online from the website brewcomb.com.
Petros delivers Greek-inspired meals
Petros in Manhattan Beach has delicious Greek-inspired menu items for take-out or delivery from its location at Metlox Plaza, 451 Manhattan Beach Blvd. Save 15% on takeout and delivery orders. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., Fridays from 3 to 11 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 to 11 p.m. Visit petrosbrand.com for updates.
Lido di Manhattan open for meals at home
Finely crafted Italian dishes from Lido di Manhattan may be enjoyed at the restaurant's outdoor space or at home using the Kurb 'n Go ordering service. The restaurant located at 1550 Rosecrans Ave. and open Monday through Sunday from 4 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit lidodimanhattan.com.
The Strand House
The Strand House, at 117 Manhattan Beach Blvd., has re-opened its outdoor dining areas and continues takeout and delivery options. With selections on the menu for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, the restaurant offers fine dining and unrivaled views of the ocean. Open Tuesday through Sunday. Find out more on thestrandhousemb.com.
Sugarfish for sushi on-site or at home
Sugarfish has take-out sushi options including large compilations known as "Nozawa Trust Me" and "Don't Think Just Eat." Enjoy Chef Nozawa’s carefully curated menu comprising two types of sashimi, 15 nigiri sushi and nine rolls. Sugarfish is at 304 12th St. in Manhattan Beach. Enjoy take-out or sign-up for a table outside online at sugarfishsushi.com.
Urban Plates invites subscriptions
Urban Plates offers a subscription membership known as Plate Pass that makes all individual entrees purchased on its app available for $10. The program costs $20 to join for a two-month period. The next session is for March and April, and signups are open now through March 3. Details for joining are on the website urbanplates.com/plate-pass. Find Urban Plates in the beach cities at 2650 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach.
SOUTH BAY
Brewport's garden and bottle shop open
Brewport Tap House, at 204 Main Street in El Segundo, is taking reservations through Open Table for seating at its backyard beer garden. The front patio has tables on a first-come, first-served basis. The bottle shop also is operating. Open Wednesday and Thursday from 3 to 9 p.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to 0 p.m. on weekend. For updates, check the website brewporttaphouse.com/or send an email to info@brewporttaphouse.com
California Fish Grill open daily
Serving fried and charbroiled seafood, plus chicken and fish tacos, beer and wine, California Fish Grill is located at 730 Allied Way in El Segundo. Operating hours start at 11 a.m. daily and until 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and until 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The restaurant has outdoor tables and an extensive menu for online orders, take-out and catering. Order through the website cafishgrill.com.
Canton Low for Chinese classics
Chinese standards from Canton Low include egg rolls, fried shrimp, “Canton ravioli,” paper-wrapped chicken, fried wontons and barbecued spare ribs — the dish choices are many and also include combination platters. Among the traditional specialties are General Tao’s Chicken. Available for takeout from the restaurant located at 439 Main Street in El Segundo. Order online at cantonlow.com.
Captain Kidd's has freshly caught seafood for purchase at its market and cooking at home. It is open for customers, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, at 209 N. Harbor Dr. in Redondo Beach. The website, captainkidds.com, has a full menu and list of items in the fresh fish case.
Grimaldi's brick-oven pizza
Grimaldi’s at 2121 Rosecrans Ave., El Segundo, is accepting orders for carry-out and delivery of its pizza and meal deals. Join the restaurant's rewards program for special offers. Open for business daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For details, visit grimaldispizzeria.com.
Hook & Plow serving fresh creations
Ike's Love and Sandwiches has choices
Ike's Love & Sandwiches opened a new location at 460 N. Pacific Coast Highway in El Segundo. The popular chain has more than 800 sandwich choices on the menu. Regular store hours are from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sundays. View all the choices online at loveandsandwiches.com.
The Point has diverse options
Restaurants at The Point, 830 Pacific Coast Hwy. in El Segundo, have freshly made food available for pickup as well as a outdoor tables throughout. Go online to thepointsb.com for information on its dining venues.
- Hop Doddy has delicious burgers, craft brews and compelling fry variations.
- Mendocino Farms is known for its gourmet sandwiches, soup and salads.
- Lil' Simmzy's offers hand-crafted burgers, tacos, salads, local beers and small-production wines.
- Little Sister serves dishes inspired by the food of Southeast Asia.
- North Italia offers Italian specialties including take-home pasta kits.
- Tocaya Organica serves made-to-order Southwestern and Spanish-inspired meals, including vegan options.
- True Food Kitchen is offering wholesome favorites and family meals made from fresh ingredients.
Paul Martin's fine dining
Paul Martin's, at 2361 Rosecrans Ave. in El Segundo, makes dining an event and has patio dining as well as take-out for its gourmet food choices. Family dinners to-go range from $40 to $55 based on the meat-seafood choice, and serve four people. The website paulmartinsamericangrill.com has details and prices.
Primo Italia patio is open for dinner
Primo Italia is cooking authentic Southern Italian dishes in its kitchen at 24590 Hawthorne Blvd. in Torrance, open Tuesday through Sunday starting at 4 pm. Eat in the outdoor patio or order take-out meals online at eatprimo.com. Try the gift-friendly, wine three-packs for $52 with a choice of wines from Northern California or 'Old World' Europe. For the wine packs, call (310)378- 4288 to email lou@eatprimo.com.
Rebel Republic expands hours
Pub favorites, craft beer, whiskey and weekend brunch are available at the Rebel Republic Social House located 1701 Catalina Ave. in Redondo Beach. Open with outdoor tables Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Also enjoy food to-go or delivered through ChowNow. The Rebel Republic location at 73 Pier Ave. in Hermosa Beach remains closed. Go online to rebelrepublicsocialhouse.com for details.
Rock & Brews "show never ends"
Rock & Brews serves the classics--wings, burgers, tacos, salads, refreshing drinks--from locations at 6300 at S. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach or 143 Main St. in El Segundo. See rockandbrews.com for hours and days of operation.
The Rockefeller open in Redondo and Manhattan
The Rockefeller at 1707 S. Catalina Ave. in Redondo Beach is open daily for morning coffee, lunch or dinner outdoors and takeout. A wide selection of entrees are on the menu along with coffees, Pressed Juicery items and other nonalcoholic drinks, beer and wine. The restaurant's Manhattan Beach location, at 1209 Highland, operates Monday through Thursday starting at 5 p.m., Friday starting at 11 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday starting at 9 a.m. Go online to eatrockefeller.com for additional information. The Rockefeller at 418 Pier Avenue in Hermosa Beach is closed for remodeling.
Shade hotels have delicious meal deals
The Shade Hotels have take-home meals from its restaurants Zinc, at 1221 N. Valley Dr., Manhattan Beach and The Sea Level, at 655 N. Harbor Dr. in Redondo Beach. The $100 meals serve four to six people with the option of adding desserts. The websites mb.shadehotelcom and rbshadehotel.com have details. To order meals, call Zinc at (310)698 -5559 or the Sea Level at (310)921- 8950; or place orders online through Resy.
Two Guns has coffee and food to go
Along with a coffee order from Two Guns Espresso, try a 'Stache Burrito—a whole wheat tortilla filled with smoked brisket, eggs, tater tots, onions, spinach, cheese and sauce. Available for delivery by Doordash or pickup at Two Guns on 321 Main Street in El Segundo and 350 N. Sepulveda Blvd. in Manhattan Beach; Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Place orders online at twogunsespresso.com.