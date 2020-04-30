Redondo Ballet will premiere its fairy tale ballet, “Through the Pages," free on YouTube, Sunday, May 3, beginning at 4 p.m.
A magical grandmother guides the viewer through “The Wizard of Oz,” “Hansel & Gretel,” “The Three Little Pits,” “Rapunzel, “Mulan,” and more in the free family event.
Redondo Ballet was founded in 2014 by Redondo Beach’s Francesca Stern, who joined with Donna Perkins, in the non-profit organization that delivers original and unique works of dance to ballet enthusiasts.
To see the video, visit YouTube channel dance1redondo.