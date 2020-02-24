How do you up the ante at any social gathering? Food-based competitions.
Redondo Beach’s Ragin Cajun Cafe challenged customers with the toughest stomachs and largest appetites to compete in the third annual Mardi Gras Crawfish Eating Contest Saturday afternoon, Feb. 22.
Challengers met in the cafe around 11 a.m., where they reviewed the rules of the competition and readied their digestive tracts for the 3-pound platter of crawfish set before them. The entrants had eight minutes to consume as much food as possible with a few simple rules: no leaving their chairs, no cursing and no utensils. Vomiting was also a means of elimination.
The winner of the contest was determined by weight consumed and received a $300 gift certificate back to Ragin Cajun Cafe.
Not long after the contest, the parking lot was turned into a small concert venue with food and drinks, and featuring performances from Lynette SheByrd, Alligator Beach and Born On The Bayou.