Live crawfish and music highlight Ragin Cajun Cafe's Mardi Gras Week from Feb. 19 through Fat Tuesday on Feb. 25, at the Redondo Beach eatery.
A craft beer tasting dinner featuring four courses kicks off the festivities Wednesday, Feb. 19, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The four courses include fried pickles, Bayou bisque, hot chicken sandwich and peach cobbler, along with four craft beers. Cost is $45.
All week, Ragin Cajun will serve live crawfish, snow crab, king crab, lobster, shrimp boils as well as spirits and beads.
On Saturday, Feb. 22, a crawfish eating contest takes place beginning at 11:30 a.m. Contestants will battle who can eat the most crawfish during an 8-minute time limit. The winner takes home a $300 gift certificate. The entrance fee is $32 for 3-pounds of crawfish.
Ragin Cajun's parking lot will be filled with music for free concerts on Feb. 22 and 23.
On Saturday, Feb. 22, performing are Alligator Beach, 12:20 to 2 p.m.; Whiskey Wednesdays, 2:30 to 4 p.m.; and Born on the Bayou, 4:30 to 6 p.m. On Sunday, Feb. 23, performing are Arnie Vilches & Friends, noon to 1:30 p.m.; Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse, 2 to 3:30 p.m.; and Fandango, 4 to 5:30 p.m.
"It's going to be a beautiful weekend of music, food, drinks and fun," said owner Steve Hodges.
Live music inside Ragin Cujun takes place Feb. 21 through Fat Tuesday. Performing are Johnny Agundez, 7 to 9 p.m., on Feb. 21; Bernie Pearl & Mike Berry, 7 to 9 p.m., on Feb. 22; Jodie Siegal, 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 23; US 99, 7 to 9 p.m., on Feb. 24; and Chuck Mathieu & Friends, 7 to 10 p.m., on Feb. 25.
Ragin Cajun is located at 525 S. Pacific Coast Highway.
For more information and to make reservations, call (310) 540-7403, or visit ragincajuncafe.com.