Alligator Beach will be performing at part of Ragin Cajun Cafe's Mardi Gras celebration on Saturday, Feb. 22. (photo courtesy of Alexis Dickey Photography)

Live crawfish and music highlight Ragin Cajun Cafe's Mardi Gras Week from Feb. 19 through Fat Tuesday on Feb. 25, at the Redondo Beach eatery.

A craft beer tasting dinner featuring four courses kicks off the festivities Wednesday, Feb. 19, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The four courses include fried pickles, Bayou bisque, hot chicken sandwich and peach cobbler, along with four craft beers. Cost is $45.

All week, Ragin Cajun will serve live crawfish, snow crab, king crab, lobster, shrimp boils as well as spirits and beads.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, a crawfish eating contest takes place beginning at 11:30 a.m. Contestants will battle who can eat the most crawfish during an 8-minute time limit. The winner takes home a $300 gift certificate. The entrance fee is $32 for 3-pounds of crawfish.

Ragin Cajun's parking lot will be filled with music for free concerts on Feb. 22 and 23.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, performing are Alligator Beach, 12:20 to 2 p.m.; Whiskey Wednesdays, 2:30 to 4 p.m.; and Born on the Bayou, 4:30 to 6 p.m. On Sunday, Feb. 23, performing are Arnie Vilches & Friends, noon to 1:30 p.m.; Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse, 2 to 3:30 p.m.; and Fandango, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

"It's going to be a beautiful weekend of music, food, drinks and fun," said owner Steve Hodges.

Live music inside Ragin Cujun takes place Feb. 21 through Fat Tuesday. Performing are Johnny Agundez, 7 to 9 p.m., on Feb. 21; Bernie Pearl & Mike Berry, 7 to 9 p.m., on Feb. 22; Jodie Siegal, 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 23; US 99, 7 to 9 p.m., on Feb. 24; and Chuck Mathieu & Friends, 7 to 10 p.m., on Feb. 25.

Ragin Cajun is located at 525 S. Pacific Coast Highway.

For more information and to make reservations, call (310) 540-7403, or visit ragincajuncafe.com.

