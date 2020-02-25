Plant A Seed hosts its first fundraising gala, “Roaring 20s Casino Night,” at the Automobile Driving Museum in El Segundo on Saturday, Feb. 29, in part to help raise funds for its first project in the United States, Soccer For Kids.
Plant A Seed's original mission was “turning hopes and dreams into reality by creating change and opportunity in individuals, schools, and communities across Cameroon and the world through education, sports, clean water, and more.” After more than 15 years, the nonprofit is now aiding organizations in Los Angeles including Soccer For Kids.
Soccer For Kids was developed in conjunction with student interns from El Segundo High School to “bring sports programs to students in underserved communities in Hawthorne and Inglewood.” The fundraiser benefits Soccer For Kids as well as Plant A Seed's West Regional Academy on-line school program for children in Cameroon and other programs.
“El Segundo High School students with club soccer experience will pass on life skills learned from years of playing soccer to children who cannot afford to play club soccer or AYSO,” said Ruth Akumbu, founder and CEO of Plant A Seed.
Another beneficiary of Plant A Seed is a young man named Jespa who received life-changing surgery following an accident. A portion of the Casino Night proceeds will go towards Jespa's college education and his continuous medical care.
The Roaring 20s Casino Night fundraiser features a casino night experience, traditional Cameroonian food provided by African Chop, a silent auction, DJ and dancing.
The fundraiser takes place from 7 to 11 p.m. at the museum, located at 610 Lairport St. General admission tickets are $70 plus fee.
For more information, visit plantaseedafrica.org, email plantaseedevent@gmail.com, or call (323) 456-6239.