Plant A Seed hosts its first fundraising gala, “Roaring 20s Casino Night,” at the Automobile Driving Museum in El Segundo on Saturday, Feb. 29. Plant a Seed's mission is “turning hopes and dreams into reality by creating change and opportunity in individuals, schools, and communities across Cameroon and the world through education, sports, clean water, and more." Pictured is Plant A Seed at work in Cameroon. (photo courtesy of Plant a Seed)