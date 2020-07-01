Bill Field, who was the co-founder and proprietor of the Old Town Music Hall in El Segundo for more than 50 years, died June 28. He was 80 years old.
Field, who had been in declining health due to prostate cancer and a stroke, and Bill Coffman founded the Old Town Music Hall, one of the few movie theaters in Southern California that features silent films. The theater has entertained countless movie fans with its Mighty Wurlitzer pipe organ and a line-up that included sing-alongs, short films, live music and classic silent films, as well as talkies, dating back to the early days of cinema.
In recent months, the theater which was built in 1921 on Richmond Street, and was once known as the El Segundo State Theater, has struggled during the novel coronavirus pandemic. But Field remained optimistic during an interview with The Beach Reporter that the nonprofit theater would reopen.
“I can’t say when we will be back, but we will,” Field said.
James Moll, a longtime volunteer at the theater, said it was Field’s wish the theater would continue to operate after his death.
“He made sure to set things up so the non-profit would continue, hopefully for another 52 years, at least,” said Moll. “With the outpouring of community love and support we’re seeing now, I think it’s possible.”
Built in 1925, the Mighty Wurlitzer’s original home was the Fox West Coast Theater in Long Beach before the “Two Bills” as they were nicknamed, purchased the pipe organ in 1958 with a $2,000 loan.
Ten years later, after the organ had been dismantled and stored, they saw an advertisement in The Daily Breeze for a theater for rent and found a home at what became the Old Town Music Hall, which over the decades had been a Baptist church to the home of the chamber of commerce.
According to Field’s obituary, he was born William Charles Field in Los Angeles on Oct. 4, 1939. He was one of four children, two boys and two girls, of William Thomas Field, an electrician for the Los Angeles Unified School District, and Gertrude Sara Hopkins, a secretary for the LAUSD.
Field, who attended Catholic schools through high school, got his start playing the organ as a pre-teen at the Los Angeles Theater, a classic movie palace in downtown Los Angeles, performing before the start of the films. During his career, he played at churches, ice skating rinks and other venues before opening the Old Town Music Hall in 1968, according to the obituary.
“Field and Coffman decided to establish Old Town Music Hall as a venue for audiences to enjoy pipe organ music, and as a theater to re-create the early American tradition of spending an afternoon or evening at the movies in the 1920s or 1930s,” reads the obituary.
Field is survived by his two sisters, his colleagues and friends, and his longtime partner, Danny Tokusato.
“In addition to Bill’s dedication to preserving and presenting classic movies and music, Bill mentored many young artists and volunteers at Old Town Music Hall. He will be remembered for his humor and generosity,” read the obituary.
A virtual service is being planned, but funeral arrangements are pending at the Green Hills Memorial Park in Palos Verdes.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Old Town Music Hall through OldTownMusicHall.org.