Restaurants throughout the South Bay have modified their businesses to accommodate full-service dining while also meeting LA County Health Department mandates for controlling the spread of the coronavirus. Currently this means they can fill take-out and delivery orders.
HERMOSA BEACH
Barnacles open seven days a week
Barnacles Bar & Grill at 837 Hermosa Ave. is a local favorite with an extensive menu featuring burgers, greens and wraps, sandwiches along with unexpected options such as pho and grilled steak. For to-go orders, see the full menu on barnaclesbarandgrill.com.
Chef Melba's has delivery and take-out
The menu at Chef Melba's Bistro features California cuisine with an emphasis on seafood, seasonal ingredients and healthy lifestyles. Order take-out and delivery online at chefmelbasbistro.com. The restaurant is located at 1501 Hermosa Ave. and open Tuesday through Sunday.
Eat at Joe's serving breakfast and lunch
Pick up items for breakfast or lunch daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., from Eat at Joe's, at 400 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. in Redondo Beach. Visit online at originaleatatjoes.com.
Hermosa Brewing Co. still brewing
The brewery offers specialty beers and tasty accompaniments such as chili-glazed spare ribs, swordfish tacos and a burger-of-the week, to go with curbside service. Located at 1342 Hermosa Avenue. Order online at hbcfoodonline.square.site/ or by calling (424)398- 0014,
Pedone's Pizza open daily
Pedone's Pizza & Italian is open daily from noon to 11 p.m. with delivery service or no-contact pickup from the store at 1332 Hermosa Ave. For more information visit pedonespizza.com.
Playa Hermosa Fish & Oyster preparing food to go
Playa Hermosa Fish & Oyster, located at 19 Pier Ave., opens for dining at 5 p.m. with its menu of fresh oysters and seafood and specialty cocktails. Place an order for take-out or delivery by phone using a calling app provided on the restaurant's website,playahermosaoyster.com.
Ragin Cajun has turkeys for the holidays
A local favorite, fried turkeys from the Ragin Cajun, are available for take-out throughout the holiday season. A 12-to-14-pound turkey is $99 and serves up to 10 people. Cajun specialties such a gumbo, cornbread and Bayou Bisque soup may be ordered along with traditional holiday dishes. For a full menu, go online to ragincajuncafe.com. To order, call (310)540 -7403.
Tower 12 taking orders for dining at home
Tower 12 in central Hermosa Beach serves California-inspired versions of American classics, hand-crafted cocktails and local beers from its location on 53 Pier Avenue. Customers can order food to-go or delivered. Visit tower12hb.com for a full menu. Opening hours vary.
MANHATTAN BEACH
Rock'n Fish offers delivery through Doordash
Rock'n Fish at 120 Manhattan Beach Blvd., serves American regional cuisine such as seafood and steaks made from fresh local ingredients. Pick up food at the restaurant order place an order for delivery through Doordash. Get started at mb.rocknfish.com.
The Strand House continues cooking
The Strand House, at 117 Manhattan Beach Blvd., has delicious cuisine including lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Days and hours vary. Order take-out or or arrange delivery though Toast, Grubhub, Uber Eats or Doordash; online at thestrandhousemb.com/delivery. thestrandhousemb.com
Petros delivers Greek-inspired meals
Petros in Manhattan Beach has delicious Greek-inspired menu items for take-out or delivery from its location at Metlox Plaza, 451 Manhattan Beach Blvd. Hours vary. Visit petrosbrand.com for more information.
Il Fornaio serving dinner every night
Il Fornaio, 1800 Rosecrans Ave. in Manhattan Beach, is open for curbside pickup or delivery,every day from 4 to 9 p.m. Family-style feasts are ideal for dining at home. Visit ilfornaio.com/manhattan-beach-order-online.
Fishbar preparing fresh seafood
Fishbar, at 3801 Highland Ave., opens every day at 11:30 and delivery through Doordash and Postmates. Enjoy special values such as Taco Tuesday and Lobster Thursday. For more information, visit fishbarmb.com.
Lido di Manhattan open for meals at home
Italian dishes from Lido di Manhattan may be ordered using the Kurb 'n Go service. The restaurant located at 1550 Rosecrans Ave. For more information, visit lidodimanhattan.com.
Simms restaurants have a to-go portal
Restaurants in the Simms group have an online portal for ordering gourmet meals from The Arthur J, Tin Roof Bistro, MB Post, Fishing with Dynamite and Simmzy's. The website eatsimms.com has links to all the restaurants.
Urban Plates cooks food for offsite dining
Urban Plates offers a selection of entrees, side dishes and desserts for pickup at its restaurant or delivery through Doordash, Uber Eats or Postmates. Urban Plates locations in the South Bay include 2650 N. Sepulveda Blvd. in Manhattan Beach, see others on urbanplates.com. Order food on the website or by downloading an app.
Zinc at the Shade offers take-home meals
Zinc restaurant at the Shade Hotel, 1221 N. Valley Dr., Manhattan Beach, has prepared, take-home meals starting at $100 (serves 4 to 6) and desserts for $20. To order or make a reservation, call (310)698 -5559.
SOUTH BAY
Brewport closed Nov. 26 through 29
Brewport Tap House, at 204 Main Street in El Segundo, will close temporarily in order to regroup in light of newly announced restrictions in LA County. Check in at a later date via brewporttaphouse.com.
California Fish Grill updating schedule
Serving fried and charbroiled seafood, plus chicken and fish tacos, beer and wine, California Fish Grill is located at 730 Allied Way in El Segundo. The restaurant is updating its schedule for curbside delivery. Order through the website, cafishgrill.com.
Captain Kidd's has freshly caught seafood for purchase at its market and cooked at home. It is open for customers from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. at 209 N. Harbor Dr. in Redondo Beach. The website, captainkidds.com, has a full menu and list of items in the fresh fish case.
El Gringo has convenient take-out options
El Gringo prepares fresh Mexican-inspired favorites from locations at 2620 Hermosa Ave. in Hermosa Beach, 921 N. Sepulveda Blvd. in Manhattan Beach, 422 Main Street in El Segundo and 821 Torrance Blvd. in Torrance. Order to-go items for pickup or delivery, including a full-service 'Guac Taco' catering option. Visitn elgringo.com for details.
Grimaldi's offers brick-oven pizza to go
Grimaldi’s at 2121 Rosecrans Ave., El Segundo, is accepting orders for carry-out and delivery of its pizza and meal deals. For details, visit grimaldispizzeria.com.
Hennessy's serves the beach cities
Hennessey's Tavern prepares breakfast, lunch and dinner in its restaurants at 1712 S. Catalina Ave. in Redondo Beach, 8 Pier Ave. in Hermosa Beach and 313 Manhattan Beach Blvd. in Manhattan Beach. Enjoy American classic food with delivery from Doordash or Chow. For a full menu, get the app for Apple phones or go online to Hb@HennesseysTavern.com.
Hook & Plow has two locations
Hook & Plow s a farm-to-table gastropub offering seafood, seasonal creations and draft beers. Order from their locations in Hermosa Beach at 425 Pier Ave. or Redondo Beach at 1729 S. Catalina. Delivery is available from Chow Now, Seamless, Grubhub and Postmates. Online a thehookandplow.com.
Rock & Brews in Redondo and El Segundo
Rock & Brews serves the classics--wings, burgers, tacos, salads, refreshing drinks--from locations at 6300 at S. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach or 143 Main St. in El Segundo. See rockandbrews.com for hours and days of operation.
The Rockefeller open throughout beach cities
The Rockefeller has locations throughout the South Bay, including 418 Pier Ave., in Hermosa Beach, 1209 Highland Ave. in Manhattan Beach and 1707 S. Catalina Ave. in Redondo Beach. Go online to eatrockefeller.com for information about pickup and delivery options.
Marmalade Cafe open in El Segundo
Breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites as well as weekend brunch, is prepared for take-out or delivery at the Marmalade Cafe, 2014 East Park Place in El Segundo. For updates, call the restaurant at (310 648 -7200 or visit the website restaurantji.com/ca/el-segundo/marmalade-cafe-/.
The Point has diverse options for diners
Restaurants at The Point, 830 Pacific Coast Hwy. in El Segundo, have freshly made food available for pickup.
Lil' Simmzy's offers hand-crafted burgers, tacos, salads, local beers and small-production wines. View the menu at simmzys.com/menu.
Hop Doddy has delicious burgers, craft brews and compelling fry variations including parmesan truffle, green chile queso and sweet potato with honey and sage. Try a take-home burger kit. Details on hopdoddy.com.
Mendocino Farms, known for its gourmet sandwiches, soup and salads, operates daily. Phone lines open at 8 a.m. for orders. For more information, visit mendocinofarms.com.
North Italia offers Italian specialties. Go online to northitalia.com for details.
Tocaya Organica eatery serves made-to-order Southwestern and Spanish-inspired meals, including vegan options. See the full menu on tocayaorganica.com.
Pressed Juicery serves cold-pressed juices and cleanses for curbside pick-up and delivery from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit pressedjuicery.com for more information.
True Food Kitchen is offering signature favorites, bottles of wine and beer; open daily. For menu options, visit truefoodkitchen.com.
Primo Italia open in the evenings
Primo Italia is cooking authentic Italian dishes in its kitchen at 24590 Hawthorne Blvd. in Torrance, open Tuesday through Sunday starting at 4 pm. Order take-out and delivery meals online at eatprimo.com
Salt Creek Grille preparing to-go food
Salt Creek Grille in El Segundo Plaza, 2015 E. Park Place, is open Tuesday through Saturday. American-style beef, chicken and seafood favorites are on the menu along with delicious desserts and more. For details, see saltcreekgrille.com.
REDONDO BEACH
Coyote Cantina has margaritas and more
Mexican-inspired dishes and "Screaming Margaritas" are available at the Coyote Cantina, 531 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. The restaurant opens daily at 5 p.m. Go to coyotemenu.com for more information
The Bull Pen is open for takeout
Enjoy American classics and cocktails from the Bull Pen, 314 Avenue I. The restaurant is taking tio-go orders Tuesday through Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. Visit the website at thebullpenredondo.com.
Gabi James features coastal cuisine to go
Gabi James in Redondo Beach has Spanish and coastal French food offerings along with an extensive take-out menu for family meals, desserts, and weekend brunch. Gabi James is located at 1810 S. Catalina Ave. For more information, visit gabijamesla.com.
Kincaid's prepares meals for hungry diners
Delicious entrees featuring seafood, steak, pasta are available for pick up or delivery through Doordash or Postmates. Customers can enjoy meaks at home from the catering menu. Go to kincaids.com for details.
HT Grill provides sophisticated comfort
Delicious take-out options, including family meals, are offered by HT Grill, 1701 S. Catalina Ave. Classics such as braised short ribs, roasted chicken, steaks and cioppino are on the menu. Visit htgrill.com to order.
Pacific Standard Prime has extensive menu
Natural steaks and premium cuts of meat are the focus at the newly opened Pacific Standard Prime at 1810 S. Pacific Coast Hwy. The menu also includes salads and meatless offerings. Open for take-out and deiivery. The website pspsteak.com has details.
Sea Level at The Shade offers dinners for pickup
Sea Level at The Shade Hotel, 655 N. Harbor Dr., has family meals serving four for $50. The menu varies daily. Call before 3 p.m. for pickup between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Availability is limited. Visit rb.shadehotel.com/dine.
Sisters' Barn closed Thanksgiving week
Sisters' Barn serves hand-crafted dishes and more than 70 choices of beer. Smoked meat and sausage made in-house. Closed Nov. 25 through 29. See sistersbarneatery.com online for updates about service and hours of operation.
El Torito prepares Mexican-inspired dishes
El Torito, with a location 1t 100 Fisherman's Wharf on the Redondo Beach Pier, offers take-out deals such as Taco Tuesday packs and Family Fiesta Meals starting at $30 to $40. For more information, visit eltorito.com.