Restaurants throughout the South Bay have modified their businesses to accommodate diners while also meeting LA County Health Department mandates for controlling the spread of the coronavirus. Currently this means restaurants may serve customers on-site, outdoors, at tables with a maximum of six people. Televised events are not permitted.
HERE'S WHAT'S NEW
Hop Doddy features Fat Tuesday fries
All day February 16, Hopdoddy Burger Bar in El Segundo is offering bottomless fries to celebrate Fat Tuesday. Choose any flavor — like Parmesan Truffle, Green Chile Queso, BBQ Ranch and more — and get unlimited fries for the price of one order. This special is available for in-store dining or to-go. Hop Doddy's South Bay restaurant is in The Point complex, 830 Pacific Coast Hwy; online at hopdoddy.com/locations/elsegundo.
Ragin Cajun has plans for Mardi Gras
With newly opened outdoor seating, the Ragin Cajun offers creole specialties including a hot chicken sandwich, boiled shellfish, Gumbo bowls, Po-Boys and alligator. Enjoy a Mardi Gras theme Feb. 10-16 including freshly prepared lobster, crab, shrimp and crawfish dishes. For a full menu, go online to ragincajuncafe.com. Reserve on Open Table. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Mickey's heart-shaped pizza is back
For Valentine's Day, Mickey's Deli in Hermosa Beach brings back its seasonal favorite, heart-shaped pizza. For $15.95 (additional toppings $1.50 each), the pizza is available all weekend, Feb. 12 through 14. Advance orders are suggested. Mickey's Deli is at 101 Hermosa Ave. To order, call (310)376 -2330, visit mickeysdeli.com, or use a third-party app.
Urban Plates has Valentine's menu
Urban Plates is cooking healthy, whole-food meals including savory main dishes and scratch-made sides. Find Urban Plates in the beach cities at 2650 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Order take-out on the company website, urbanplates.com. For Valentine's Day, Feb. 12 through 13, the restaurant offers a three-course dinner for two, for $49 with a choice of entrees. Dinners must be pre-ordered by Feb. 11.
Hook & Plow has Valentine's special
Hook & Plow is a farm-to-table gastropub offering seafood, seasonal creations and draft beers. Items on the menu include a Valentine's Day special. Order from locations in Hermosa Beach at 425 Pier Ave., (310) 937- 5909, or Redondo Beach at 1729 S. Catalina, (424) 247- 8272. For the latest offerings, call the restaurant or view the menu at thehookandplow.com.
Paul Martin's "Love at First Bite"
Paul Martin's, at 2361 Rosecrans Ave. in El Segundo, has patio dining as well as take-out for gourmet food choices on its menu. A special "Love at First Bite" Valentine's Day menu is offered Feb. 12 through 15 and includes a choice of starters, Chilean seabass or Surf & Turf entrees, and butter cake with berries for dessert. The website paulmartinsamericangrill.com has details and prices.
The Strand House for Valentine's
The Strand House, at 117 Manhattan Beach Blvd., has re-opened its outdoor dining areas and continues takeout and delivery options. With selections on the menu for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, the restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday. For Valentine's Day, Feb. 13 and 14, the restaurant offers a $150 take-home, multi-course dinner for two featuring its signature Hamachi Crudo, braised short ribs, lobster, vegetables and chocolate raspberry torte. Find out more on thestrandhousemb.com.
Ike's Love and Sandwiches debuts
Ike's Love & Sandwiches opened a new location at 460 N. Pacific Coast Highway in El Segundo. The popular chain has more than 800 sandwich choices on the menu. On February 11, all day, sandwiches will be sold at a discounted price of $6 each. Regular store hours are from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sundays.
Fishbar's outdoor deck is open
Fishbar, at 3801 Highland Ave., is serving food on-site as well as by take-out or delivery through Doordash and Postmates. Enjoy special values such as Taco Tuesday and Lobster Thursday. The seafood market remains open for purchasing fresh fish to cook at home. Closed temporarily on Mondays, opens at 12 noon Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, visit fishbarmb.com.
Hennessy's resumes outdoor service
Hennessey's Tavern has resumed on-site dining at some locations including 1712 S. Catalina Ave. in Redondo Beach and 8 Pier Ave. in Hermosa Beach. The restaurant at 313 Manhattan Beach Blvd. in Manhattan Beach remains open for take-out only. Check Hb@HennesseysTavern.com for updates.
HT Grill is back
HT Grill at 1701 S. Catalina has reopened outdoor dining areas with its menu of eclectic, modern menu offerings. Open Monday through Friday starting at 11 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m., including brunch options. Visit htgrill.com for updates.
Rebel Republic expands hours
Pub favorites, craft beer, whiskey and weekend brunch are available at the Rebel Republic Social House at 1701 Catalina Ave. in Redondo Beach. Open with outdoor tables Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Also enjoy food to-go or delivered through ChowNow. The Rebel Republic location at 73 Pier Ave. in Hermosa Beach remains closed. Go online to rebelrepublicsocialhouse.com for details.
Kincaid's serving diners outdoors
Delicious entrees featuring seafood, steak and pasta are available from Kincaid's at 500 Fisherman's Wharf in Redondo Beach. Menu items are available for pick-up or delivery through Doordash or Postmates, or can be enjoyed on-site on the patio. Closed on Mondays. Go to kincaids.com/location.php?c=redondobeach for details.
El Gringo serves on-site in some locations
El Gringo prepares fresh Mexican-inspired favorites and has reopened with patio seating at its restaurants at 2620 Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach, and 422 Main Street in El Segundo. Other South Bay locations are open for take-out, including 921 N. Sepulveda Blvd. in Manhattan Beach and 821 Torrance Blvd. in Torrance. Visit elgringo.com for details on all services including catering.
The Rockefeller open in Redondo and Manhattan
The Rockefeller at 1707 S. Catalina Ave. in Redondo Beach is open daily for morning coffee, lunch or dinner outdoors and takeout. A wide selection of entrees are on the menu along with coffees, Pressed Juicery items and other nonalcoholic drinks, beer and wine. The restaurant's Manhattan Beach location, at 1209 Highland, operates Monday through Thursday starting at 5 p.m., Friday starting at 11 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday starting at 9 a.m. Go online to eatrockefeller.com for additional information. The Rockefeller at 418 Pier Avenue in Hermosa Beach is closed for remodeling.
AID IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 CLOSURES
Skechers launches relief for restaurants
Manhattan Beach-based Skechers Corp. has initiated a fund aimed at helping local restaurants survive in the wake of COVID-19-related closures. The company will match up to $500,000 in donations made to the fund. Distributions will help the restaurants pay rent, manage operating costs and keep people employed. To make a tax-deductible donation, go online to about.skechers.com/skechers-foundation. Or, write a check payable to the Skechers Foundation with "Save Our Restaurants" in the memo line. (Or, include a cover letter specifying that the funds are for "Save Our Restaurants.") Mail the check to Robin Curren at Skechers, 225 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach, CA 90206. Direct questions via email to RobinC@skechers.com.
BeachLife's Operation Smiles
The BeachLife music festival planners have created “Operation Smiles South Bay,” to help individuals and businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. One aspect of the program offers assistance through the purchase of gift cards from selected restaurants, retailers and other small businesses. Requests for inclusion by a business can be made using the following link for Business Submissions: airtable.com/shr0vRQgjp31rGSCx.
A second aspect of Operation Smiles consists distributing the gift cards to deserving individuals who complete a 'Wish List' that is focused on, but not exclusive, to restaurant and hospitality workers. To access the Wish List, use the following link: airtable.com/shrrQUmaAW362V8eB.
REDONDO BEACH
The Bull Pen patio reopened
Enjoy American classics and cocktails from the Bull Pen, 314 Avenue I in Redondo Beach. The restaurant has outside dining and is taking to-go orders Tuesday through Sunday from 2 to 8 p.m. Visit the website, thebullpenredondo.com, or call (310)375- 7797 to order.
Coyote Cantina serves margaritas and more
Mexican-inspired dishes and "Screaming Margaritas" are available at the Coyote Cantina, 531 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. The restaurant opens daily at 5 p.m. Go to coyotemenu.com or Open Table for reservations. The website coyotecantina.net has additional updates.
Gabi James features coastal cuisine
Gabi James in Redondo Beach has Spanish and coastal French food offerings along with an extensive take-out menu for family meals, desserts and weekend brunch. Closed on Mondays and major holidays. Gabi James is located at 1810 S. Catalina Ave. For more information, visit gabijamesla.com.
Locale 90 Neapolitan
Pizza baked in an oven imported from Italy brings an authentic Neapolitan influence to dishes at Locale 90 at 1718 S. Catalina Ave. See the full menu and options for takeout and delivery on locale90.com.
Pacific Standard Prime expands hours
Natural steaks and premium cuts of meat are the focus at the newly reopened Pacific Standard Prime at 1810 S. Pacific Coast Hwy. The menu also includes salads and meatless offerings. Open Tuesday through Sunday starting at 4 p.m. for outdoor dining, take-out and delivery. The website pspsteak.com/ has details.
Sisters' Barn cooking fresh dinners
Sisters' Barn serves hand-crafted dishes and more than 70 choices of beer. Smoked meat and sausage made in-house. Pick up food to serve at home Wednesday through Sunday starting at 5 p.m. See sistersbarneatery.com online for updates about hours of operation.
Willingham’s World Champion BBQ
Delicious barbecue in a low-key storefront is available from Willingham's at 443 S. Pacific Coast Hwy. Normal hours are from 11 a.m.to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; closed on Monday and Tuesday. The website willinghambbq.com has details.
HERMOSA BEACH
Barnacles open seven days a week
Barnacles Bar & Grill at 837 Hermosa Ave. is a local favorite with an extensive menu featuring burgers, greens and wraps, sandwiches along with unexpected options such as pho and grilled steak. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For to-go orders, see the full menu on barnaclesbarandgrill.com .
Dia de Campo cooking fresh for customers
Dia de Campo, 1238 Hermosa Ave, combines Mexican cuisine with a surf-lodge vibe. Hours of operation are 5 to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 5 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The website diadecampohb.com has details.
Chef Melba's open with outdoor tables
The menu at Chef Melba's Bistro features California cuisine with an emphasis on seafood, seasonal ingredients and healthy lifestyles. Order take-out and delivery online at chefmelbasbistro.com. The restaurant is located at 1501 Hermosa Ave. and is open Tuesday through Sunday.
Hermosa Brewing Co. still brewing
The brewery offers specialty beers and tasty accompaniments such as chili-glazed spare ribs, swordfish tacos and a burger-of-the week, to-go with curbside service. Located at 1342 Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach Brewing Co. opens at 12 noon daily and closes at 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Order online up to 10 minutes before closing. at hbcfoodonline.square.site/ or by calling (424)398- 0014.
Pedone's Pizza open daily
Pedone's Pizza & Italian operates daily from noon to 11 p.m. with delivery service or no-contact pickup from the store at 1332 Hermosa Ave. For more information visit pedonespizza.com.
Playa Hermosa Fish & Oyster preparing food to go
Playa Hermosa Fish & Oyster, located at 19 Pier Ave., opens for dining at 5 p.m. with its menu of fresh oysters and seafood and specialty cocktails. Place an order for take-out or delivery by phone using a calling app provided on the restaurant's website, playahermosaoyster.com.
Tower 12 taking orders for in-home dining
Tower 12 in Hermosa Beach serves California-inspired versions of American classics, hand-crafted cocktails and local beers from its location on 53 Pier Avenue. Customers can order food to-go or delivered. Visit tower12hb.com for a full menu. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
MANHATTAN BEACH
BrewCo serving diners on-site
BrewCo at 124 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach, is open with modified hours 12 to 7 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. for outdoor dining, takeout or delivery via Toast, Doordash, Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Eats. Place an order online from the website brewcomb.com.
Petros delivers Greek-inspired meals
Petros in Manhattan Beach has delicious Greek-inspired menu items for take-out or delivery from its location at Metlox Plaza, 451 Manhattan Beach Blvd. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., Fridays from 3 to 11 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 to 11 p.m. Visit petrosbrand.com for updates.
Il Fornaio serving dinner every night
Il Fornaio, located at 1800 Rosecrans Ave., Manhattan Beach, is open for curbside pickup or delivery, Tuesday through Sunday starting at 5 p.m. Family-style feasts are ideal for dining at home. Visit ilfornaio.com/manhattan-beach-order-online.
Lido di Manhattan open for meals at home
Italian dishes from Lido di Manhattan may be ordered using the Kurb 'n Go service. The restaurant located at 1550 Rosecrans Ave. and open daily from 4 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit lidodimanhattan.com.
Simms restaurants have tables for you
Restaurants in the Simms group — The Arthur J, Tin Roof Bistro, MB Post, Fishing with Dynamite, and Simmzy's — are taking reservations through Open Table for on-site dining. Those who prefer to enjoy gourmet meals at home can use the online portal for take-out. The website eatsimms.com has links to all the restaurants.
Sugarfish for sushi on-site or at home
Sugarfish has take-out sushi options including large compilations known as "Nozawa Trust Me" and "Don't Think Just Eat." Enjoy Chef Nozawa’s carefully curated menu comprising two types of sashimi, 15 nigiri sushi and nine rolls. Sugarfish is at 304 12th St. in Manhattan Beach. Enjoy take-out or sign-up for a table outside online sugarfishsushi.com.
SOUTH BAY
Brewport's beer garden and bottle shop open
Brewport Tap House, at 204 Main Street in El Segundo, is taking reservations through Open Table for seating at its backyard beer garden. The front patio has tables on a first-come, first-served basis. The bottle shop also is operating. Days and hours vary and remain limited. For updates, check the website, brewporttaphouse.com or send an email to info@brewporttaphouse.com
California Fish Grill open daily at 11 a.m.
Serving fried and charbroiled seafood, plus chicken and fish tacos, beer and wine, California Fish Grill is located at 730 Allied Way in El Segundo. Operating hours start at 11 a.m. daily and until 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and until 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The restaurant has outdoor tables and an extensive menu for online orders, take-out and catering. Order through the website cafishgrill.com.
Canton Low for Chinese classics
Chinese standards from Canton Low include egg rolls, fried shrimp, “Canton ravioli,” paper-wrapped chicken, fried wontons and barbecued spare ribs — the dish choices are many and also include combination platters. Among the traditional specialties are General Tao’s Chicken. Available for takeout from the restaurant located at 439 Main Street in El Segundo. Order online at cantonlow.com.
Captain Kidd's has freshly caught seafood for purchase at its market and cooking at home. It is open for customers, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, at 209 N. Harbor Dr. in Redondo Beach. The website, captainkidds.com, has a full menu and list of items in the fresh fish case.
Grimaldi's continues winter specials
Grimaldi’s at 2121 Rosecrans Ave., El Segundo, is accepting orders for carry-out and delivery of its pizza and meal deals. Check out winter drink creations, such as a Holiday Cranberry Mule, and "Crafted Comfort" specials including Chicken alla Vodka pizza, Spinach Pecan Salad and Red Velvet Cheesecake. Open for business daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For details, visit grimaldispizzeria.com.
Marmalade Cafe open in El Segundo
Breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites as well as weekend brunch, are prepared at the Marmalade Cafe, 2014 East Park Place in El Segundo. Online requests for outdoor tables can be made Monday through Friday, and private dining rooms are available for groups. On the take-out menu this month are grab-and-go power lunches starting at $14, and dinners for two for $65. For updates, call the restaurant at (310) 648 -7200 or visit the website marmaladecafe.com.
The Point has diverse options for diners
Restaurants at The Point, 830 Pacific Coast Hwy. in El Segundo, have freshly made food available for pickup as well as outdoor tables throughout.
Lil' Simmzy's offers hand-crafted burgers, tacos, salads, local beers and small-production wines. Open for take-out Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday until 10 p.m. View the menu at simmzys.com/menu.
Hop Doddy has delicious burgers, craft brews and compelling fry variations including parmesan truffle, green-chile queso and sweet potato with honey and sage. Pick up hot food or try a take-home burger kit. Details on hopdoddy.com.
Mendocino Farms, known for its gourmet sandwiches, soup and salads, operates daily. Phone lines open at 8 a.m. for orders and deliveries start at 10 a.m. For more information, visit mendocinofarms.com.
North Italia offers Italian specialties including take-home pasta kits. Go online to northitalia.com for details.
Tocaya Organica eatery serves made-to-order Southwestern and Spanish-inspired meals, including vegan options. Ingredients are fresh and locally sourced. See the full menu on tocayaorganica.com/.
Pressed Juicery serves cold-pressed juices and cleanses for curbside pick-up and delivery from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit pressedjuicery.com for more information.
True Food Kitchen is offering signature favorites, bottles of wine and beer; open daily. Family meals start at $10 per person. For menu options, visit truefoodkitchen.com.
Primo Italia patio is open for dinner
Primo Italia is cooking authentic Italian dishes in its kitchen at 24590 Hawthorne Blvd. in Torrance, open Tuesday through Sunday starting at 4 pm. Eat in the outdoor patio or order take-out meals online at eatprimo.com. Try the gift-friendly, wine three-packs for $52 with a choice of wines from Northern California or 'Old World' Europe. For the wine packs, call (310)378- 4288 to email lou@eatprimo.com.
Rock & Brews "show never ends"
Rock & Brews serves the classics--wings, burgers, tacos, salads, refreshing drinks--from locations at 6300 at S. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach or 143 Main St. in El Segundo. See rockandbrews.com for hours and days of operation.
Shade hotels have delicious meal deals
The Shade Hotels have take-home meals from its restaurants Zinc, at 1221 N. Valley Dr., Manhattan Beach and The Sea Level, at 655 N. Harbor Dr. in Redondo Beach. The $100 meals serve four to six people with the option of adding desserts. The websites mb.shadehotelcom and rbshadehotel.com have details. To order meals, call Zinc at (310)698 -5559 or the Sea Level at (310)921- 8950; or place orders online through Resy.
Salt Creek Grille temporarily closed
Due to COVID-19 restrictions for on-site dining, some Salt Creek Grille restaurants, including the one in El Segundo Plaza, 2015 E. Park Place, are closed until further notice. Check the website, saltcreekgrille.com for updates.
Terranea has weekly take-home meals
Terranea Resort, 100 Terranea Way in Rancho Palos Verdes, invites guests to leave the cooking to its award-winning chefs with new take-home meal packages. The menu will change weekly and incorporate fresh, seasonal and local ingredients. For additional information and reservations, visit the website terranea.com or call (866)261 -5873.
Two Guns has coffee and food to go
Along with a coffee order from Two Guns Espresso, try a 'Stache Burrito—a whole wheat tortilla filled with smoked brisket, eggs, tater tots, onions, spinach, cheese and sauce. Available for delivery by Doordash or pickup at Two Guns on 321 Main Street in El Segundo and 350 N. Sepulveda Blvd. in Manhattan Beach; Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Place orders online at twogunsespresso.com.