Restaurants throughout the South Bay have modified their businesses to accommodate dining while also meeting LA County Health Department mandates for controlling the spread of the coronavirus. Currently this means they can fill take-out and delivery orders. Other restaurants are closing temporarily while considering options and waiting for updates from city, state and county governments.
AID IN RESPONSE TO COVID CLOSURES
Skechers launches relief for restaurants
Manhattan Beach based Skechers Corp. has initiated a fund aimed at helping local restaurants survive in the wake of COVID-19-related closures. The company will match up to $500,000 in donations made to the fund. Distributions will help the restaurants pay rent, manage operating costs and keep people employed. To make a tax-deductible donation, go online to about.skechers.com/skechers-foundation. Or, write a check payable to the Skechers Foundation with "Save Our Restaurants" in the memo line. (Or, include a cover letter specifying that the funds are for "Save Our Restaurants.") Mail the check to Robin Curren at Skechers, 225 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach, CA 90206. Direct questions via email to RobinC@skechers.com.
'Go Fund Me' for downtown Hermosa Beach
Restaurants, retail stores and other small businesses can take advantage of the Downtown Hermosa Beach Small Business Relief Fund on Go Fund Me. Businesses have received assistance for general expenses and also city permit fees. To make a donation, visit gofundme.com/f/downtown-hermosa-beach-small-business-relief-fund.
BeachLife's Operation Smiles
The BeachLife music festival planners have created “Operation Smiles South Bay,” to help individuals and businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. One aspect of the program offers assistance through the purchase of gift cards from selected restaurants, retailers and other small businesses. Requests for inclusion by a business can be made using the following link for Business Submissions: airtable.com/shr0vRQgjp31rGSCx.
A second aspect of Operation Smiles consists distributing the gift cards to deserving individuals who complete a 'Wish List' that is focused on, but not exclusive, to restaurant and hospitality workers. To access the Wish List, use the following link: airtable.com/shrrQUmaAW362V8eB.
MANHATTAN BEACH
BrewCo operating with modified hours
BrewCo at 124 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach, is open with modified hours 12 to 7 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. for takeout or delivery via Toast, Doordash, Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Eats. Place an order online from the website brewcomb.com.
Petros delivers Greek-inspired meals
Petros in Manhattan Beach has delicious Greek-inspired menu items for take-out or delivery from its location at Metlox Plaza, 451 Manhattan Beach Blvd. Hours vary. Hours of operation are 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 to 11 p.m. Fridays and 12:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visit petrosbrand.com for updates.
Il Fornaio serving dinner every night
Il Fornaio, 1800 Rosecrans Ave. in Manhattan Beach, is open for curbside pickup or delivery, every day from 4 to 9 p.m. Family-style feasts are ideal for dining at home. Visit ilfornaio.com/manhattan-beach-order-online.
Fishbar preparing fresh seafood
Fishbar, at 3801 Highland Ave., opens every day at 11 a.m. for customers to order take-out or delivery and delivery through Doordash and Postmates. Enjoy special values such as Taco Tuesday and Lobster Thursday. The seafood market remains open for fresh fish to cook at home. For more information, visit fishbarmb.com.
Lido di Manhattan open for meals at home
Italian dishes from Lido di Manhattan may be ordered using the Kurb 'n Go service. The restaurant located at 1550 Rosecrans Ave. For more information, visit lidodimanhattan.com.
Simms restaurants have a to-go portal
Restaurants in the Simms group have an online portal for ordering gourmet meals from The Arthur J, Tin Roof Bistro, MB Post, Fishing with Dynamite and Simmzy's. The website eatsimms.com has links to all the restaurants.
The Strand House closed temporarily
The Strand House, at 117 Manhattan Beach Blvd., has closed down until approximately mid-December. Find out more on thestrandhousemb.com.
Sugarfish for sushi
Sugarfish has take-out sushi options including large compilations known as "Nozawa Trust Me" and "Don't Think Just Eat." Enjoy Chef Nozawa’s carefuylly curated menu comprising two types of sashimi, 15 nigiri sushi and nine rolls. Sugarfish is at 304 12th Street, sugarfishsushi.com.
Urban Plates completes your holiday table
Urban Plates is cooking healthy, whole-food meals at affordable prices for the holidays. For the holidays, a 3-Course Family Dinner comes with a choice of steak, salmon or grilled chicken with sides and a cookie assortment; on sale through Dec. 31. Order on the company website, urbanplates.com. Find Urban Plates in the Beach Cities area at 2650 N Sepulveda Blvd, Manhattan Beach.
SOUTH BAY
Brewport Tap House regrouping
Brewport Tap House, at 204 Main Street in El Segundo, closed over Thanksgiving weekend and will provided updates on its website, brewporttaphouse.com, regarding take-out and delivery services.
California Fish Grill updating schedule
Serving fried and charbroiled seafood, plus chicken and fish tacos, beer and wine, California Fish Grill is located at 730 Allied Way in El Segundo. The restaurant is updating its schedule for curbside delivery. Order through the website, cafishgrill.com.
Canton Low for Chinese classics
Chinese standards from Canton Low include egg rolls, fried shrimp, “Canton ravioli,” paper-wrapped chicken, fried wontons, barbecued spare ribs — the dish choices are many and also include combination platters. Among the traditional specialties are General Tao’s Chicken. Available for takeout from the restaurant located at 439 Main Street in El Segundo. Order online at cantonlow.com.
Captain Kidd's has freshly caught seafood for purchase at its market and cooked at home. It is open for customers from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. at 209 N. Harbor Dr. in Redondo Beach. The website, captainkidds.com, has a full menu and list of items in the fresh fish case.
El Gringo has convenient take-out options
El Gringo prepares fresh Mexican-inspired favorites from locations at 2620 Hermosa Ave. in Hermosa Beach, 921 N. Sepulveda Blvd. in Manhattan Beach, 422 Main Street in El Segundo and 821 Torrance Blvd. in Torrance. Order to-go items for pickup or delivery, including a full-service 'Guac Taco' catering option. Visit for details.
Grimaldi's introduces winter specials
Grimaldi’s at 2121 Rosecrans Ave., El Segundo, is accepting orders for carry-out and delivery of its pizza and meal deals. Check out special winter drinks such as a Holiday Cranberry Mule and "Crafted Comfort" specials including Chicken alla Vodka pizza, Spinach Pecan Salad and Red Velvet Cheesecake. Open for business daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For details, visit grimaldispizzeria.com.
Hennessy's closed temporarily in some locations
Hennessey's Tavern restaurants in the South Bay have closed until outdoor dining restrictions have been lifted. The closures include locations at 1712 S. Catalina Ave. in Redondo Beach, 8 Pier Ave. in Hermosa Beach and 313 Manhattan Beach Blvd. in Manhattan Beach. Check Hb@HennesseysTavern.com for updates.
Hook & Plow making serves BYOB soup
Hook & Plow is a farm-to-table gastropub offering seafood, seasonal creations and draft beers. The restaurant is serving soup on a BYOB--Bring Your Own Bowl--basis for $7 per serving. Order from their locations in Hermosa Beach at 425 Pier Ave. or Redondo Beach at 1729 S. Catalina. Soup flavors change often. For the latest offerings, call (310) 937- 5909 in Hermosa Beach or (424) 247- 8272 in Redondo Beach.
Marmalade Cafe open in El Segundo
Breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites as well as weekend brunch, is prepared for take-out or delivery at the Marmalade Cafe, 2014 East Park Place in El Segundo. For updates, call the restaurant at (310) 648 -7200 or visit the website marmaladecafe.com.
The Point has diverse options for diners
Restaurants at The Point, 830 Pacific Coast Hwy. in El Segundo, have freshly made food available for pickup.
Lil' Simmzy's offers hand-crafted burgers, tacos, salads, local beers and small-production wines. View the menu at simmzys.com/menu.
Hop Doddy has delicious burgers, craft brews and compelling fry variations including parmesan truffle, green chile queso and sweet potato with honey and sage. Try a take-home burger kit. Details on hopdoddy.com.
Mendocino Farms, known for its gourmet sandwiches, soup and salads, operates daily. Phone lines open at 8 a.m. for orders. For more information, visit mendocinofarms.com.
North Italia offers Italian specialties. Go online to northitalia.com for details.
Tocaya Organica eatery serves made-to-order Southwestern and Spanish-inspired meals, including vegan options. See the full menu on tocayaorganica.com.
Pressed Juicery serves cold-pressed juices and cleanses for curbside pick-up and delivery from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit pressedjuicery.com for more information.
True Food Kitchen is offering signature favorites, bottles of wine and beer; open daily. For menu options, visit truefoodkitchen.com.
Primo Italia open in the evenings
Primo Italia is cooking authentic Italian dishes in its kitchen at 24590 Hawthorne Blvd. in Torrance, open Tuesday through Sunday starting at 4 pm. Order take-out and delivery meals online at eatprimo.com. Try the gift-friendly, wine three-packs for $52 which choice of wines from Northern California or 'Old World' Europe. For the wine packs, call (310)378- 4288 to email lou@eatprimo.com.
Shade hotels have delicious meal values
The Shade Hotels have take-home meals from its restaurants Zinc, at 1221 N. Valley Dr., Manhattan Beach and The Sea Level, at 655 N. Harbor Dr. in Redondo Beach. The $100 meals are $100 serve 4 to 6 with the option of adding desserts. To order, call Zinc at (310)698 -5559 or the Seal Level at (310)921- 8950. Order online through Resy.
Shake Shack offers Holiday Sippin'
Special shakes for the holidays are available for a limited time at the Shake Shack, 2171 Rosecrans in El Segundo. Seasonal flavors include Christmas Cookie, Chocolate Spice and Candy Marshmallow. Days and hours of operation may vary due to COVID-19 restrictions. Download the Shack App for current information.
Salt Creek Grille preparing to-go food
Salt Creek Grille in El Segundo Plaza, 2015 E. Park Place, is open Tuesday through Saturday for American-style beef, chicken and seafood favorites along with delicious desserts and more. Sunday brunch hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For details, see saltcreekgrille.com/el-segundo/.
Two Guns has coffee and food to go
Along with a coffee order from Two Guns Espresso, try a 'Stache Burrito—a whole wheat tortilla filled with smoked brisket, eggs, tater tots, onions, spinach, cheese and sauce. Available for delivery by Doordash or pickup at Two Guns on 321 Main Street in El Segundo and 350 N. Sepulveda Blvd. in Manhattan Beach; Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Place orders online at twogunsespresso.com.
Rock & Brews in Redondo and El Segundo
Rock & Brews serves the classics--wings, burgers, tacos, salads, refreshing drinks--from locations at 6300 at S. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach or 143 Main St. in El Segundo. See rockandbrews.com for hours and days of operation.
REDONDO BEACH
Coyote Cantina serves margaritas and more
Mexican-inspired dishes and "Screaming Margaritas" are available at the Coyote Cantina, 531 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. The restaurant opens daily at 5 p.m. Go to coyotemenu.com for reservations or coyotecantina.net for updates on hours of operation.
The Bull Pen is open for takeout
Enjoy American classics and cocktails from the Bull Pen, 314 Avenue I. The restaurant is taking to-go orders Tuesday through Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. Visit the website at thebullpenredondo.com or call (310)375- 7797 to order.
Gabi James features coastal cuisine
Gabi James in Redondo Beach has Spanish and coastal French food offerings along with an extensive take-out menu for family meals, desserts, and weekend brunch. Closed on Mondays and major holidays. Gabi James is located at 1810 S. Catalina Ave. For more information, visit gabijamesla.com.
Kincaid's prepares meals for hungry diners
Delicious entrees featuring seafood, steak, pasta are available for pick up or delivery through Doordash or Postmates. Customers can enjoy meals at home from the catering menu. Closed on Mondays. Go to kincaids.com for details.
HT Grill provides sophisticated comfort
Delicious take-out options, including family meals, are offered by HT Grill, 1701 S. Catalina Ave. Classics such as braised short ribs, roasted chicken, steaks and cioppino are on the menu. The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visit htgrill.com to order.
Locale 90 Neapolitan
Pizza baked in an oven imported from Italy brings an authentic Neapolitan effect on dishes at Locale 90 at 1718 S. Catalina Ave.. See the full menu and options for takeout and delivery on locale90.com.
Pacific Standard Prime has extensive menu
Natural steaks and premium cuts of meat are the focus at the newly opened Pacific Standard Prime at 1810 S. Pacific Coast Hwy. The menu also includes salads and meatless offerings. Open Wednesday through Sunday for take-out and delivery. The website pspsteak.com has details.
The Rockefeller open in Redondo Beach
The Rockefeller at 1707 S. Catalina Ave. in Redondo Beach is open with limited menu for take-out and delivery orders. A wide selection of dinner entrees are available, along with coffees, Pressed Juicery items and other nonalcoholic drinks, beer and wine are on the menu. Go online to eatrockefeller.com for information about pickup and delivery.
Sisters' Barn
Sisters' Barn serves hand-crafted dishes and more than 70 choices of beer. Smoked meat and sausage made in-house. Pick up food to serve at home Wednesday through Sunday starting at 5 p.m. See sistersbarneatery.com online for updates about hours of operation.
Willingham’s World Champion BBQ
Delicious barbecue in a low-key storefront is available from Willingham's at 443 S. Pacific Coast Hwy. Normal hours are from 11 a.m.to 5 p.m.; closed on Mondays. The website willinghambbq.com has details.
HERMOSA BEACH
Barnacles open seven days a week
Barnacles Bar & Grill at 837 Hermosa Ave. is a local favorite with an extensive menu featuring burgers, greens and wraps, sandwiches along with unexpected options such as pho and grilled steak. For to-go orders, see the full menu on barnaclesbarandgrill.com.
Dia de Campo and others have a pop-up
Three Hermosa Beach restaurants have established a take-out Food Bazaar so customers can continue to enjoy delicious food from Little Sister (Vietnamese), Dia de Campo (Mexican) and Steak & Whiskey (American). Limited menu items are available for walk-up orders, pickup or delivery at the parking lot at Dia de Campo, 1238 Hermosa Ave. Hours of operation are 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Chef Melba's has delivery and take-out
The menu at Chef Melba's Bistro features California cuisine with an emphasis on seafood, seasonal ingredients and healthy lifestyles. Order take-out and delivery online at chefmelbasbistro.com. The restaurant is located at 1501 Hermosa Ave. and open Tuesday through Sunday.
Hermosa Brewing Co. still brewing
The brewery offers specialty beers and tasty accompaniments such as chili-glazed spare ribs, swordfish tacos and a burger-of-the week, to go with curbside service. Located at 1342 Hermosa Avenue. Order online at hbcfoodonline.square.site/ or by calling (424)398- 0014,
Pedone's Pizza open daily
Pedone's Pizza & Italian is open daily from noon to 11 p.m. with delivery service or no-contact pickup from the store at 1332 Hermosa Ave. For more information visit pedonespizza.com.
Playa Hermosa Fish & Oyster preparing food to go
Playa Hermosa Fish & Oyster, located at 19 Pier Ave., opens for dining at 5 p.m. with its menu of fresh oysters and seafood and specialty cocktails. Place an order for take-out or delivery by phone using a calling app provided on the restaurant's website, playahermosaoyster.com.
Ragin Cajun has turkeys and take-out
A local favorite, fried turkeys from the Ragin Cajun, are available for take-out throughout the holiday season. A 12-to-14-pound turkey is $99 and serves up to 10 people. Cajun specialties such a gumbo, cornbread and Bayou Bisque soup may be ordered along with traditional holiday dishes. For a full menu, go online to ragincajuncafe.com. The full menu of Cajun cuisine available for take-out, call (310)540 -7403, daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Tower 12 taking orders for dining at home
Tower 12 in central Hermosa Beach serves California-inspired versions of American classics, hand-crafted cocktails and local beers from its location on 53 Pier Avenue. Customers can order food to-go or delivered. Visit tower12hb.com for a full menu. Opening hours vary.