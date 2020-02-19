Friends arrive at a 10th anniversary dinner only to find the host, the deputy mayor of New York, has attempted suicide in the Neil Simon play “Rumors.” The first couple to arrive at the townhouse, his lawyer and his wife, escalate a night of chaos when they attempt to cover up the scandalous act.
The Surf City Theatre Company's production of “Rumors” opens at the Second Story Theatre in Hermosa Beach on Saturday, Feb. 22, and runs through March 8.
Drew Rogers plays Ken Gorman, Charley Brock's friend and lawyer.
“Charley is never seen in the show, but the show is pretty much about him,” Rogers said. “My wife Chris and I, we walk into a situation where we believe that Charley has committed suicide. We are trying to figure out what's happening, meanwhile also trying to prevent any news of this alleged suicide from coming out because he's a political figure so we're trying to keep a tight lid on any scandal.”
Marquel Skinner-Rogers plays Chris, the character who “wants to come clean with the reality of what is happening.”
“She's a lawyer and her husband's a lawyer, but he kind of wants to hide and protect everything,” Skinner-Rogers said. “She's a nervous wreck the whole time. But it's Neil Simon. It's so well written, it's so fun as an actor to play with such good material. It's almost like you can just... I wouldn't say not do anything, but the words are so beautiful. It's a gift to be able to play with it.”
Redondo Beach's David Brown joined a Surf City production for the first time after taking a break from acting for a few years while running his electrical business. He earned his Screen Actor's Guide card with roles in the television shows “Dharma & Greg” and “7th Heaven.”
In “Rumors,” he plays Lenny Ganz, Charley's accountant who gets embroiled in the mayhem with his wife Claire (played by Jessica Plotin).
“I've had a car accident and we're going to my best friends 10-year wedding anniversary, which is completely ruined and we don't know what's going on,” said Brown of his character. “The challenge really is trying to go at this without being angry, being a little more frustrated and hurt.. It's a farce, so in the comedy, but there's always drama as well, so I don't want to be over the top.”
Rogers and Skinner-Rogers, who live in Redondo Beach, first met when they auditioned for the Surf City production of “A Few Good Men.” They were married in April of 2019.
“That's how we got to know each other and we started dating after that show closed,” Rogers said. “I actually proposed to her on this (2nd Story Theatre) stage.”
“We also did '12 Angry Jurors' and now we're husband and wife on stage,” Skinner-Rogers said.
Rogers said the goal of the cast is simply to get the audience to laugh.
“At the end of the day it's a comedy, so we're looking to entertain folks and have some laughs,” Rogers said.
Skinner-Rogers added, “I honestly think you can’t come and watch this show and not laugh.... kick back and relax and laugh and have fun because there's so much mayhem and it's so larger than life.”
The rest of the “Rumors” cast, which is directed by Katie Kirkpatrick, includes Mitch Feinstein (Ernie Cusack), Jennifer Dellapina (Cookie Cusack), Chris Yearwood (Glenn Cooper), Sabrina Guyll (Cassie Cooper) and Bob Baumsten (Officer Welch).
Performances take place Feb. 22, 23, 28, 29, and March 1, 6, 7 and 8. All seats are $28.
The 2nd Story Theatre is located at 710 Pier Ave.
For more information, visit surfcitytheatre.com, or call (424) 241-8040.