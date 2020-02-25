Using modern technology, Mira Costa High School junior Zoe Kalamaros turned a vintage photo of Hermosa Beach's Metropolitan Theatre into new pieces of art for an upcoming exhibit at the Hermosa Beach Museum.
The exhibit, “Going to the Movies: The Story of the Bijou Theater,” hosted by the Hermosa Beach Historical Society, opens Thursday, March 5. Kalamaros' two variations of the exterior of the movie theater, which later became the Bijou Theater before closing in the 1990s, will be used as part of the exhibit and tote bags for sale by the museum.
Kalamaros said she was approached by cross country coach Annie Seawright to create the artwork, using her iPad and an app called Procreate, because of her interest in drawing.
“I sketched it out a few times just to get an idea, but in the end I went with this one kind of iconic shot with the sign in the front... the history was totally new to me but she (Seawright) gave me a little rundown though,” Kalamaros said.
The exhibit opens Thursday, March 5, beginning at 6:30 p.m., at the Museum, located at 710 Pier Ave.
For more information, visit HermosaBeachHistoricalSociety.org.