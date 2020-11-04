The coronavirus is not stopping the Mira Costa High School Drama/Tech Department from entertaining people as they go virtual for the first time for its fall productions that begins Friday, Nov. 6.
“The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon,” a merging of more than 200 Brothers Grimm fairy tales, and an original adaption of “Spoon River,” which is based on Edgar Lee Masters “Spoon River Anthology,” will be presented through Nov. 14 and directed by Jonathan Westerberg and Maddie Hutchinson.
The cast said by email that working with Zoom has its challenges, but it has been a fun learning experience. There are 14 cast members in “Spoon River,” 11 in “Brothers Grimm,” as well as 10 in the crew.
"We are working on our craft while also having to adapt to a completely new environment, being a part of this show has really been a unique experience that I know I won't forget,” said senior Gabriella Papera, who is in “Spoon River.”
Travers Tobis, also in “Spoon River,” said as a senior he is happy the directors were able to keep the fall production alive.
“Right now I think we all really needed a creative outlet to express ourselves since we’ve been stuck inside for so long. It’s great to see everyone on Zoom every day and it really does feel like the shows we’ve had in the past,” said Tobis of “The Laramie Project” and “She Kills Monsters.”
Seniors Fiona Okida and Alex Fliszar, who are in “The Brothers Grimm,” also said it has been a learning curve.
“I had no clue how much creativity we could put into an entirely virtual show,” Okida said. “The magic of theatre continues to thrive even when we are apart.”
“While there are some components that we lose, we also get to add so many fun elements with the use of green screens and camera illusions,” said Fliszar. “I have learned so much through the whole process and am so excited for people to see the show.”
“The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” show dates are Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.; Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.; Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.; and Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. “Spoon River” show dates are Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.; Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $11 per screen.
For ticket information, visit miracostadramaboosters.org.