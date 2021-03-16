The Mira Costa High School Drama/Tech Department will host “Raise the Curtain,” a virtual variety show fundraiser Tuesday, March 23, beginning at 7 p.m.
The event will help raise funds for “Found,” a musical review that follows the journey of the Mira Costa students who are “magically transported from the doldrums of their COVID lives to the bright lights of the Costa stage.” The production, which features hopeful songs from musicals “Annie” to “Dear Evan Hansen,” will take place May 14, 15, 21 and 22.
Senior Gabriella Pappera said the Drama/Tech Department has been “hit extremely hard” this year with shows being cancelled and “our usual ways of learning crumbling before our eyes.”
“Every leader of this department has been working beyond hard to keep the arts alive because the arts is what gets us through these times,” said Pappera, who is the president of the Drama Department.
“It’s also a great opportunity for people to express themselves in these trying times,” said senior Reese Martin Tickets are available at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/48432