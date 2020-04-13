More than 150 Mira Costa High School band students were eagerly awaiting an April trip to perform in Washington, D. C. But that was before the novel coronavirus drew a long fermata over the rest of their semester.
So band director Joel Carlson had an idea: Create beautiful music virtually.
Carlson wanted to give his students a way to use music to fight back against the disappointment they felt over the cancellations of the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade and “The President's Cup” National High School Concert Band Festival.
“I wanted to bring them the joy of playing instruments, even if we weren’t able to play together in person,” Carlson said.
For the first two videos in the virtual performance series “#CB3,”, a.k.a Corona Ban, Carlson chose “Are You Ready for This” and The Jackson 5’s ‘I Want You Back,” which recently debuted on YouTube.
Each student musician filmed individual segments for “I Want You Back” and used a click track, a set of audio cues, to synchronize the recordings.
“Most of the students don't have high quality recording equipment, but they do have their phones,” Carlson said. “So we worked with an audio engineer and he helped us with techniques.”
Carlson said he sliced together each student’s recordings and even though the audio doesn't always perfectly align with the video, it adds to the fun atmosphere.
And, the band director uses a bit of Hollywood magic to duplicate himself playing the saxophone, trumpet and other instruments as he runs around an empty Mira Costa campus.
All of his students put in a lot of hard work, said Carlson, but he really felt for the seniors who missed out on their final semester.
“But in the end, there's all sorts of opportunities to to learn and grow especially through difficult times like this," Carlson said. "So I think although one door was closed, this other interesting new door opened."
Because, as Carlson notes during the "I Want You Back" video:
"You can't keep a good band down."