Fifteen year-old singer, songwriter and guitarist Xander Marsden of Manhattan Beach released a five-track collection of songs entitled "Xander Marsden." The music is inspired by the work of classic rock and blues artists as well as events and changes in Marsden's life.
In a press release Marsden said, "the social environment that I was in changed a lot, and those changes exhibited themselves in these songs. With that kind of change comes new emotions, new ideas and new perspectives, so I was excited to see where those ideas would take me.”
Marsden was introduced to music at age 6 with piano lessons and quickly switched to guitar. He credits guitar legends Slash and Eddie Van Halen as early influences, along with blues and jazz music by Jimmy Page, Gary Moore and Joe Pass.
"Xander Marsden" was produced by Billy Mohler for MAKE Records. Original songs in the collection include "Town Sleep" and "Sara Bellum."