Manhattan Beach’s Nancy Franklin aired some dirty laundry online and millions have viewed with laughter.
When Franklin saw actor John Krasinski’s call for sports news for his recently launched YouTube show “Some Good News,” she enlisted the help of her husband Joe and daughter Taylor to shoot “Laundry Combine,” which showed Franklin throwing laundry like a football into a stackable washer/dryer.
“Our daughter happened to be here and we just sort of threw it together in about five or 10 minutes,” Franklin said. “It was only two takes, and we just sort of did it on the fly. It was very impromptu and very much not scripted. We just sort of threw it together with the dirty laundry and went for it.”
Franklin’s video bit is featured nearly half-way through the 18-minute long episode three of “Some Good News,” the web series which debuted on YouTube on March 29. The show highlights good news from around the world. Sportscaster Joe Buck offers play-by-play commentary to the sports news segment of the show.
Since the video debuted on April 12, it has received more than 3.7 million views.
Franklin, who is retired, said she has been creating and curating content for her website and Facebook page, MIRTHQUAKES, to help entertain people during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“People were doing some really inventive and clever things online that were really cheering me up and making me laugh,” Franklin said.
After submitting the video, Franklin said she was surprised it was chosen. She had been a fan of Krasinski’s since his days on “The Office.”
“I had hoped obviously that he would pick it up, but never in my wildest did I dream that he actually would,” she said. “It was fabulous that he did and even more fabulous he got Joe Buck to narrate it.”
Franklin, who has lived in Manhattan Beach for more than 30 years, said “I love the idea of laughing as best we can through all of this.”
“I happen to firmly believe that laughter is the best medicine, and if this is one way that I can help people through this pandemic, then I'm happy to do it,” Franklin said.
The entire video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eg08rJGKjtA&feature=youtu.be.