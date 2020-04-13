While children are following stay-at-home orders related to the COVID-19 outbreak, The Point in El Segundo is bringing cheer through a cyber version of its popular outdoor Kids Club.
On Thursday, April 16, it will host a live-streamed jam with the vocal group The Beatbuds beginning at 11 a.m., on Instagram. Viewers of all ages are invited to tune in for a 40-minute jam session.
The Beatbuds create children's music with catchy tunes and a contemporary sound the whole family can enjoy. For details about viewing the show, go to The Point South Bay website, ThePointSB.com