Nicole Maloney's ambitious dream through her photography and her OOMO digital cube is to not only photograph every face on the planet, but let those faces become part of her interactive digital sculpture to show a “human one.”
Maloney's mission began in March 2014 with the Out of Many One (OOMO) cube installation in downtown Los Angeles in front of the Japanese American National Museum. The public art piece is a nearly 2.5 meters of steel and aluminum cube which features photos of diverse faces that represent race, religion, gender, socioeconomic status and sexual orientation from across the globe, said Maloney.
“I wanted to show that we could embrace the oneness of humanity through something interactive, because interactive art selfies, they were becoming the norm,” said Maloney.
Maloney brought a new digital cube to ESMoA, the art lab in El Segundo, starting this month, which will continue on display through September 26. The digital cube is installed in the ESMoA entrance and can also be seen online through a live streaming video feed. Those interested can visit esmoa.org and download a selfie, which will appear for a few seconds on the digital cube.
Maloney said at first she did not like selfies because she felt it was being self-absorbed, but her opinion changed.
“I thought if someone focuses so much on bettering themselves because they take selfies, they want to look better, act better, be smarter, be stronger, be healthier, do better for the world, volunteer, whatever it is,” Maloney said. “If they focus so much on themselves, maybe they will stop judging the other.”
OOMO was not intended to be virtual, but the novel coronavirus outbreak changed the course of the exhibition. Maloney hopes that people will be able to walk around her work at ESMoA by the end of September so they can see a “living piece of art that you've contributed to.”
ESMOA is located at 208 Main Street.
For more information, visit esmoa.org.