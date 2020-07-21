The Hermosa Beach Historical Society and Museum hosts the next episode of its monthly Virtual Lecture Series focusing on the history of Jazz, Thursday, July 23, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
In “Avenues, Lighthouses and Stages: The History of Jazz in Los Angeles,” musician and historian Willie Aron traces the history, from Los Angeles' Central Avenue to Hermosa Beach's icon The Lighthouse Cafe.
Jamie Erickson, Museum Director of Operations at the Hermosa Beach Historical Society and Museum, said nonprofits, including the museum, have been devastated due to the novel coronavirus and subsequent shut down during its busy fundraising months.
“While our doors are closed, the hard work to preserve our history continues,” Erickson said. “Our mission is to delight, illuminate and promote lifelong learning. We take this seriously, even during a pandemic.”
Those interested in the free lecture, which is offered through Zoom, can register at hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org, A recording of the lecture can also be seen next week on the museum's YouTube channel. Last month's virtual lecture, “North America's Galapagos” with Corinne Laverty, can be viewed on YouTube.
Erickson said donations are accepted.
“We need support from our community in order to continue our service as your stewards of history,” Erickson said.