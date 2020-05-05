The Hermosa Brewing Company is reviving its “Live Music Thursdays” via live streaming, with its second show Thursday, May 7, beginning at 7 p.m.
Mike Longacre was featured in its return last week, and Hermosa Beach singer/songwriter Jeff Baker will perform May 7, at Mike’s Guitar Parlor owned by Longacre.
Last week’s performance by Longacre reached more than 100 viewers and raised approximately $400 for the Hermosa Beach Education Foundation. Baker’s performance will add to the money raised for HBEF. Other charities will also benefit from future performances including Nick Shattuck on May 14.
Baker, who resides in Hermosa Beach, will perform acoustic versions of songs from his latest album, “TBD,” and premiere several new songs on the show.
To view the performance and future shows from other local indie artists, visit and like https://www.facebook.com/HermosaBrewingCompany/.