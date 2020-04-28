Hermosa Beach musician Jeff Nisen said it was a big blow financially when all of his gigs were canceled and money was not coming in thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“But there's also a sense of freedom and comfort to it,” Nisen said.
Nisen said he was planning to release his first solo single in April even before the coronavirus disrupted everyone’s life.
“I've been in so many bands and done so much touring and everything through the years, like my final frontier was my own music,” Nisen said. “So it was already my goal this year and the quarantine happening, it’s just kind of a coincidence.”
Nisen released his first single, “Turn out the Light,” on April 17, which he calls a “love song” to placate his wife, FOX Sports sideline reporter/host Alex Curry, by bringing up fond memories during a rough patch.
“She's had a rough day; she just had a setback,” Nisen said. “So sometimes, if everything else fails, there's nothing really to do to change it. But I always bring up some of our favorite memories and share a smile.”
Nisen recorded “Turn out the Light” at Kona Town Recording in Redondo Beach in January. He co-owns the studio with the band Pepper and studio engineer Jeff Bates, who recorded, mixed and mastered the single. Nisen did the vocals and instrumentation.
“When we started tracking this one it was before the lockdown, so we were OK to be in the same room when needed,” Nisen said. “But now moving forward with new music, I’ll be playing in the ‘live room’ at the studio while he records me from the ‘control room’ behind a window and two doors.”
Nisen was born and raised in Manhattan Beach. At 12, he started playing guitar with friends in garage bands around.
“I think the Manhattan Beach police were familiar with the kids covering Pennywise and Green Day on 4th Street,” Nisen said.
His professional career started after he graduated from UC Santa Barbara in 2009 and started the band Sand Section with two of his best friends from Manhattan Beach.
In 2010, they released their debut album “Truth Over Harmony,” which had reggae, rock and surf influences. The band disbanded in 2013 following the release of two more albums and several tours including with bands such as Fortunate Youth.
Then Nisen formed the rock band Lose Control with more South Bay friends. Their last release was the 2019 EP “Dark Times.”
Nisen also plays with Bret Bollinger and the Bad Habits as guitarist, backing vocalist, songwriter and music director. Their first album “LO-FI” was released in November and the follow-up, “HI-FI,” is expected to be released in 2020.
Nisen co-produced Pepper’s 2016 album “Ohana,” and co-wrote, played guitar and added backing vocals on Pepper’s 2019 release, “Local Motion,” which debuted at No. 1 on the reggae Billboard charts which lasted eight weeks.
The lead single from “Local Motion” that Nisen co-wrote called “Warning (feat. Stick Figure)” already has more than 5 million streams on Spotify in one year.
Nisen said he has “worked all sides of the music industry.”
“I’ve also been a guitar player for hire for both live gigs and studio sessions. I have played in countless bands throughout the past several years. I've played to thousands of people over the years, I’ve also played some shows to zero people at certain points."
For more information, visit jeffnisen.com.