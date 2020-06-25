After modifying their business practices in light of the coronavirus "safer at home" decree, some restaurants are opening for dine-in service and many are still offering take-out. Face masks are typically required.
The Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce keeps list of restaurant services in that city. Visit https://manhattanbeachchambercom.com/meal2go.
The Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce is updating their list at hbchamber.net.
The Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce list can be seen at redondochamber.org
HERE'S WHAT'S NEW
Black Bear Diner serving comfort food
The Black Bear Diner is fully open for all-day breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a "Welcome Back" menu along with classic meal offerings such as chicken fried steak, meatloaf and tri-tip. The Torrance location is a 24021 Hawthorne Blvd., open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. View blackbeardiner.com for details.
Tony's on the Pier has inside dining, time limit
Old Tony's on Redondo Beach Pier has resumed table service with a limited food menu and its specialty mai tai cocktail. Due to a limited number of tables, patrons need to complete their meals within a specified time period. Enjoy Old Tony's at 210 Fisherman's Wharf in Redondo Beach, daily from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., details online at restaurantji.com/ca/redondo-beach/tonys-on-the-pier.
Shade Hotels have a table for you
The Shade Hotel offers dine-in service, takeout items and complete, $50 Family dinner meals for four. Menus can be downloaded from rb.shadehotel.com/dine/. Visit the Sea Level at the Shade at 655 N. Harbor Dr. in Redondo Beach, Monday through Friday from 12 to 7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday starting at 10 a.m.; Meal pickup is between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. In Manhattan Beach, Zinc at the Shade Hotel is at 1221 N. Valley Drive. For more information, visit mb.shadehotel.com.
Rock & Brews open with temperature station in Redondo Beach
Rock & Brews in Redondo Beach has fully opened its 5,500 square-foot space including an open-air patio and play area for kids. Enjoy the classics--wings, burgers, tacos, salads, refreshing drinks--on site at 6300 at S. Pacific Coast Hwy. The restaurant has implemented extensive health and safety protocols including a temperature-taking station for patrons upon arrival. Visit rockandbrews.com for hours and days of operation.
Rock'n Fish now serving on-site in Manhattan Beach
Now fully open, Rock'n Fish at 120 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach, serves American regional cuisine such as seafood and steaks made from fresh local ingredients. Open 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Monday.
Sisters' Barn is fully open in Redondo Beach
Sisters' Barn has reopened with hand-crafted menu offerings, wine by the glass and more than 70 choices of beer with service in the restaurant as well as take-out. Smoked meat and sausage made in house. Hours of operation are Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m., at 1408 Pacific Coast Hwy. in Redondo Beach. See sistersbarneatery.com online for a full menu.
BREWCO has dine-in and counter service
American-style meal favorites, cocktails, wine and specialty beer are being served to diners at Brewco. Open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends, at 124 Manhattan Beach Blvd. in Manhattan Beach; Details on brewcomb.com.
The Strand House open for dine-in
Enjoy a view of the ocean and sophisticated-yet-relaxed dining at The Strand House, at 117 Manhattan Beach Blvd. in Manhattan Beach. The restaurant is open for lunch Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., dinner Monday through Sunday staring at 5 p.m. and brunch Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Grimaldi’s serving brick-oven pizza on site
Grimaldi’s at 2121 Rosecrans Ave., El Segundo, has opened its dining room with reduced seating and staff equipped with masks and gloves. Those preferring to eat at home can utilize carry-out service and third-party delivery through DoorDash. For details, visit grimaldispizzeria.com.
SOUTH BAY
The Rockefeller open throughout beach cities
With the reopening of its restaurant at 418 Pier Ave., in Hermosa Beach, the Rockefeller has dine-in service throughout the South Bay. Additional Rockefeller locations are at 1209 Highland Ave. in Manhattan Beach and 1707 S. Catalina Ave. in Redondo Beach. Reservations are suggested and will be held for a maximum of 10 minutes due to reduced seating. Hours vary; all locations serve brunch on weekends. Go online to eatrockefeller.com for details
Hi-Fi open in Hermosa and Redondo
Hi-Fi Espresso has reopened stores at 227 Pacific Coast Hwy. in Hermosa Beach and 1815 S. Catalina in Redondo Beach. In addition to coffees, teas and specialty drinks, a limited food menu is available at the Redondo location. Both are open Wednesday through Monday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. To maintain social distancing, orders must be made in advance, online at hifiespresso.com and picked up at designated areas.
Good Stuff is up and running
All four Good Stuff locations are open including the flagship Hermosa Beach restaurant at 1286 The Strand. Dine in or take food to go. The menu has choices for breakfast and lunch, plus affordable beers and wines. For more information, visit eatgoodstuff.com for hours of operation and locations in El Segundo, Redondo Beach and Palos Verdes.
Salt Creek Grille is back
Salt Creek Grille, in El Segundo Plaza, 2015 E. Park Place, is open with extensive practices in place for cleaning, social distancing and employee health screenings. Reserve a table or private dining space. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 to 8 p.m. and Sundays for brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For details, see saltcreekgrille.com.
Hook & Plow open at both locations
Two Guns offers contact-free service for coffee, cold drinks and food at 321 Main Street, El Segundo, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Other locations include 350 N. Sepulveda Blvd. and 3516 Highland Ave. in Manhattan Beach, both open daily; hours vary. Order in the store or through the Two Guns app.
Brogino’s Italian open for takeout
Brogino’s Italian Restaurant, located at 2423 Artesia Blvd. in Redondo Beach, is open for take-out, curbside pick-up, to-go cocktails and wine, from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 4 to 9 p.m. other days. Orders can be made through GrubHub, PostMates and Uber Eats, up to 24 hours in advance. For more information, visit broginos.com.
South Bay Pizza delivers free
South Bay Pizza, located at 1308 S. Pacific Coast Highway in Redondo Beach, expanded its hours with full menu for pick-up or free delivery for orders placed at SouthBayPizza.com. Try a pizza made from fresh and locally sourced ingredients, Monday through Wednesday from 3 to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Gabi James has options for you
Gabi James in Redondo Beach has resumed service for its Spanish and coastal French food offerings, Tuesday through Sunday, with earlier brunch hours on Saturday and Sunday. Its extensive take-out menu includes a weekly special. Gabi James is located at 1810 S. Catalina Ave. For more information, visit gabijamesla.com.
Captain Kidd’s is fully open
Captain Kidd’s Fish Market, located at 209 N. Harbor Drive in Redondo Beach, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for dine-in and take-out. For more information, visit captainkidds.com.
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos offers meal kit
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos, located at 1505 Aviation Blvd. in Redondo Beach, offers online pick-up and delivery orders. Family meal kits are also available. Food can be ordered through Postmates, DoorDash and Uber Eats For more information, visit elbarriogroup.com.
Fleming’s call-to-order curbside pickup
The dining room and patio at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is open daily at 4 p.m. Curbside pick-up is still available starting at noon and includes a three-course family meal option. Fleming’s is located at 2301 Rosecrans Ave. in El Segundo. For more information, visit flemingssteakhouse.com.
Mama D’s says ‘stay home’
Mama D’s has Italian-inspired favorites at locations at 2512 Pacific Coast Hwy. in Hermosa Beach and 1109 S. Pacific Coast Hwy. in Redondo Beach. Visit mamashermosa.com or mamasredondo.com for menus and details on ordering.
Urban Plates 'Nourishing Heroes'
Urban Plates offers dining on site, curbside pick-up and free delivery, with locations in Manhattan Beach, at 2650 N. Sepulveda Blvd. and Torrance, at 21503 Hawthorne Blvd. Suite A.
The eatery also launched its “Nourishing Heroes” program, which invites customers to sponsor a $12 meal in support of local healthcare workers. For every meal sponsored, Urban Plates will donate a second meal, up to 1,000 meals matched a week. Details on urbanplates.com/nourishing-heroes/.
El Torito on the Pier
El Torito, with a location on the Redondo Beach Pier, is open for dine-in service and also offers take-out deals such as Taco Tuesday packs and Family Fiesta Meals starting at $30 to $40. Or, have magararitas delivered to you door. For more information, visit eltorito.com.
True Food Kitchen offers signature favorites
True Food Kitchen in El Segundo is offering signature favorites, bottles of wine and beer for no-contact pick-up and delivery; open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. True Food Kitchen is located at 860 S. Pacific Coast Highway Suite 100, in El Segundo. For more information, visit truefoodkitchen.com.
Klatch Coffee open for to-go orders
Klatch Coffee in Redondo Beach is open for to-go orders at 306 S. Pacific Coast Highway. Those who order from their app, can order ahead and pick up their drink, and receive 15 percent off the order. Hours 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit klatchroasting.com.
Shake Shack offers burger kit
Shake Shack, with a location in El Segundo, now offers a Shackburger Kit for home cooking. The $49 kit includes eight fresh patties with its custom blend of 100 percent Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics; secret Shack Sauce; non-GMO Martin’s potato rolls; American cheese; and step-by-step instructions. To order, visit goldbelly.com. Find Shake Shack at 2171 Rosecrans Ave. For information, visit shakeshack.com.
The Point has dining options and fresh air
Restaurants at The Point, 830 Pacific Coast Hwy. in El Segundo, serve customers within an open-air enclave that allows safe social distancing.
Lil' Simmzy's has outdoor seating on the premises for its hand-crafted burgers, tacos, salads, local beers and small-production wines. Restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Order take-out items online, at simmzys.com/menu.
HopDoddy has distinctive burgers, meal kits and margaritas by the glass and pitcher; open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Details on hopdoddy.com.
Mendocino Farms, known for its gourmet sandwiches, soup and salads, operates from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Phone lines open at 8 a.m. for advance orders. For more information, visit mendocinofarms.com.
North Italia offers Italian specialties from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For every $50 gift card purchased online, the buyer will receive a $10 bonus card. Go online to northitalia.com for details.
Tocaya Organica eatery serves made-to-order Southwestern and Spanish-inspired meals, including vegan options, and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. See the full menu on tocayaorganica.com.
Pressed Juicery serves cold-pressed juices and cleanses for curbside pick-up and delivery from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit pressedjuicery.com for more information.
Veggie Grill has limited dine-in seating
Veggie Grill, located at 720 S. Allied Way in El Segundo, offers limited interior and patio seating, curbside pick-up for online orders, and delivery. Veggie Grill offers family meals for $39.95, which includes two starters or sides, two salads and two bowls. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Details online at veggiegrill.com.
California Fish Grill open
Serving fried and charbroiled seafood, plus chicken and fish tacos, beer and wine, California Fish Grill is located at 730 Allied Way in El Segundo. Hours start at 11 a.m. and end at 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 9:30 Thursday through Sunday. For more information, visit cafishgrill.com.
MANHATTAN BEACH
Petros dining room and patio open
Petros in Manhattan Beach has delicious Greek-inspired menu items and is serving customers on-site at Metlox Plaza, 451 Manhattan Beach Blvd. Discounts of 15 percent apply to take-out and delivery orders in Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach and El Segundo. (Third-party deliveries excluded.) Hours vary. Visit petrosmb@petrosbrand.com for more information.
Il Fornaio serving dinners
Il Fornaio, 1800 Rosecrans Ave. in Manhattan Beach, is open for dine-in customers daily from 5 to 9 p.m. The offer food and wine to go with curbside pickup and delivery every day from 4 to 9 p.m. Visit ilfornaio.com/manhattan-beach-order-online/ to place an order.
Fishbar fully open
Fishbar, at 3801 Highland Ave., is open days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eat on the premises or take food home to order. Enjoy special values such as Taco Tuesday and Lobster Thursday. Delivery is free to homes within a 3-mile radius on orders of more than $100. For more information, visit fishbarmb.com.
Lido di Manhattan has indoor and outdoor seating
Lido di Manhattan is open for indoor and patio dining while following social distancing and sanitizing protocols, from 4 to 8:30 p.m. every day. They also offer curbside pick-up, take-out and delivery through DoorDash and PostMates. Lido di Manhattan is located at 1550 Rosecrans Ave. in Manhattan Beach. For more information, visit lidodimanhattan.com.
Manhattan Pizzeria open for delivery and pick-up
Manhattan Pizzeria is open for delivery and pick-up, each day at 11 a.m. and until 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 2:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 p.m. on Sunday. Located at 133 Manhattan Beach Blvd. For more information, visit manhattanpizzeriaca.com.
The Arthur J has versatile choices for diners
The Arthur J, 903 Manhattan Ave. in Manhattan Beach, is taking reservations for its dining room and also offering meals via take-out and delivery. Customers who prefer to eat at home can choose among its nightly family dinner menu, backyard BBQ kit and farmers market collections. Full descriptions are on the website, simmsrestaurantstogo.com/the-arthur-j.
MB Post serving meals and offering take-out
MB Post, 1142 Manhattan Ave. in Manhattan Beach, has reopened and is taking reservations online through Open Table, simmsrestaurantstogo.com/mbpost. Extensive options for take-out and delivery are also available including a limited version of its regular menu, family dinner kits and farmers market boxes. Save a trip to the grocer by ordering kitchen essentials from the MB Post Pantry.
Fishing With Dynamite is taking reservations
An oyster bar and seafood house Fishing With Dynamite, has reopened and taking reservations on Open Table, opentable.com/r/fishing-with-dynamite-manhattan-beach. Visit the restaurant at 1148 Manhattan Ave. in Manhattan Beach.
HERMOSA BEACH
Eat at Joe's serving breakfast and lunch
Enjoy breakfast and lunch daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the restaurant or to-go, or by delivery through Doordash. Eat at Joe's is at 400 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach. Visit online at originaleatatjoes.com.
Mickey’s Italian deli has food and groceries
Mickey’s Deli, located at 101 Hermosa Ave. in Hermosa Beach, has Italian favorites such as pizza, sandwiches, pastas and more. Also deli meats, cheeses, salads and mini-mart items. Order take-out through the Toast mobile app or delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub, UberEats, and Postmates.
Playa Hermosa Fish & Oyster offers special menu
Playa Hermosa Fish & Oyster, located at 19 Pier Ave., opens for dining at 5 p.m. with its menu of fresh oysters and seafood and specialty cocktails. Reserve a table online or place a to-go order for curbside pickup during additional hours, Tuesday through Friday, from 3 to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 1 to 8 p.m. Customers can order at playahermosaoyster.com.
Uncorked still serving the wine
Uncorked Wine Shop, located at 302 Pier Ave. in Hermosa Beach, offers curbside pick-up and free delivery in the South Bay, Sunday through Wednesday from 12 to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 12 to 10 p.m. Visit online at https://uncorkedhermosa.com/.
Radici offers delivery and take-out
Radici in Hermosa Beach offers its Italian cuisine, including take-out meals for the whole family, through curbside pick-up or delivery within 5 miles. Located at 934 Hermosa Ave., Radici is closed on Mondays and opens at 3 p.m. on other days. For more information, go online to radicihermosabeach.com.
Pedone's Pizza open daily
Pedone's Pizza & Italian is open daily from noon to 11 p.m. Order for delivery or no-contact pickup from the store at 1332 Hermosa Ave. For more information visit pedonespizza.com.
Fritto Misto open
Fritto Misto at 316 Pier Ave. in Hermosa Beach is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week with eclectic and Italian-inspired food. Check out the menu at thefrittomisto.com/.
Decadence serving on-site
Decadence in Hermosa Beach creates artisan food, inspired cocktails and desserts with an air of extravagance. Open for dinner starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and for brunch Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Decadence is located at 1332 Hermosa Ave. For more information, visit decadencebar.com.
Tower 12 has open for casual dining
Tower 12 in central Hermosa Beach serves California-inspired versions of American classics, hand-crafted cocktails and local beers from its location on 53 Pier Avenue. Enjoy a wraparound outdoor balcony and ocean views. Visit tower12hb.com for a full menu. Opening hours vary and closing is at 2 a.m.
Paisanos features New York-style favorites
Paisanos Pizza and Pasta offers take-out and delivery, in addition to service on-site starting at 1132 Hermosa Ave. in Hermosa Beach. Customers can also order through DoorDash, PostMates and ChowNow. Paisanos is open 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. For more information and online orders, go to paisanospizzahb.com.
Mosa has delicious take-out and delivery options
Mosa, located at 190 Hermosa Ave. in Hermosa Beach, is open for pick-up. Their hours are noon to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. For more information, view the website mosacoastal.com.