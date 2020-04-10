A variety of restaurants and food shops in the beach cities have modified their business practices to provide take-out and pick-up options during the novel coronavirus ‘safer at home’ decree.
Below are some of the options.
The Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce is updating a list frequently of services in that city. Visit manhattanbeachchamber.com/meal2go/.
The Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce is updating their list at hbchamber.net.
Gabi James adds humor to delivery menu
Gabi James in Redondo Beach is offering family platters with humor for delivery through Postmates and Door Dash.
The platters include the “Couch Potato (vegetarian),” “Cluck Indoors,” “Nexflix & Grill” and the “Forking Cabin Fever,” which includes Caesar salad, a chicken, 24-ounce bone-in ribeye, Gabi James potatoes, large spinach and garbanzos, a churro and chocolate bread pudding, which feeds six to eight.
Prices range from $70 to $200.
Gabi James is located at 1810 S. Catalina Ave.
For more information, call (310) 540-4884, or visit gabijamesla.com.
Petros offers delivery
Petros in Manhattan Beach is offering delivery to Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach and El Segundo, with a limited menu. Hours are 4 to 8:30 p.m. daily.
To order, call (310) 545-4100. If assistance from a manager is needed, text (310) 941-3367, or email ashley@petrosbrand.com.
Captain Kidd’s remains open
Captain Kidd’s Fish Market, located at 209 N. Harbor Drive in Redondo Beach, is open for pick-up, delivery and curbside pick-up.
Their market side is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, but they will be serving to-go orders only.
Orders can be made through Postmates or Door Dash, or call for pick-up.
For more information, visit captainkidds.com, or call (310) 372-7703.
Enrique’s offers take-out and curbside
Enrique’s Restaurant & Cantina in Redondo Beach offers take-out, curbside and Door Dash, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 4 to 8 p.m.
To order, call (424) 390-4430.
Enrique’s is located 320 S. Catalina Ave.
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos offers meal kit
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos, located at 1505 Aviation Blvd. in Redondo Beach, offers family meal kits for pick-up.
Each meal kit comes with protein, Spanish rice, beans, salad, tortillas, taco fixings and dessert.
To order, make an appointment at elbarriogroup.com.
Food can be ordered through Postmates, Door Dash and Uber Eeats
For more information, call (310) 921-8620, or visit elbarriogroup.com.
Primo Italia open for take-out orders
Primo Italia, located at 24590 Hawthorne Blvd. in Torrance, is offering take-out orders daily starting at 5 p.m.
To order online, visit eatprimo.com, or call (310) 378-4288, for more information.
Zinc@shade open for take-out
Zinc@shade Lounge, located at Shade Manhattan Beach, is open for take-out and curbside delivery through the hotel’s valet.
Zinc@shade is located at 1221 N. Valley Drive.
For more information, call (310) 546-4995, or visit mb.shadehotel.com.
Fleming’s call-to-order curbside pickup
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar offers call-to-order curbside pick-up.
Orders can also include a dish from its limited lunch, dinner and bar la carte menus.
Fleming’s is located at 2301 Rosecrans Ave. in El Segundo. Hours are noon to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit flemingssteakhouse.com, or call (310) 643-6911.
Mama D’s says ‘stay home’
Mama D’s locations in Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach deliver.
Mama D's is also offering Easter Sunday dinners go-go from 2 to 7 pm.
To deliver to Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach, call (310) 546-1492 and to deliver to Redondo Beach call (310) 316-5050.
For more information, visit mamasredondo.com, or mamashermosa.com.
Fritto Misto open
Fritto Misto in Hermosa Beach is open for to-go and curbside only orders.
Ready-to-cook pasta and sauces available daily.
For more information, call (310) 318-6098.
Grimaldi’s offers to-go and delivery
Grimaldi’s in El Segundo is offering carry-out service and third-party delivery through Doordash.
Orders can be made by calling (310) 648-7503, or visiting grimaldispizzeria.com.
Grimaldi’s is located at 2121 Rosecrans Ave. Suite 1399.
Popular MB eateries combine forces
Manhattan Beach Post, Fishing With Dynamite, and The Arthur J are combining forces and resources with an updated menu daily as well as take-out available from noon to 8 p.m.
Orders can be made at DoorDash and ChowNow or call (310) 878-9620.
Mickey’s to-go
Mickey’s Deli, located at 101 Hermosa Ave. in Hermosa Beach, is offering take-out and delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats, and Postmates.
For more information, visit mickeysdeli.com.
Mama Terno open for lunch and dinner take-out
Mama Terano, located at 815 Deep Valley Drive in Rolling Hills Estates, is offering its full men to-go for curb-side pick-up and take-out lunch and dinner.
For more information, visit mamaterano.com.
Hook & Plow offers family Easter dinner
Hook & Plow in Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach are offering deliveries and curbside pickup.
Free delivery is available through Grubhub, Postmates and DoorDash. Receive a $10 gift card with every $50-plus to -go order.
Hook & Plow offers a family Easter dinner that includes spiral ham, garlic mashed potatoes, roasted brussel sprouts with bacon, deviled eggs, cheddar scallion biscuits and homemade ice cream, fro $125. The dinner serves four people. Pick up will be Saturday, April 11 after 4 p.m. and until Sunday morning.
Customers will also receive a free role of toilet paper with each to-go order.
The Hermosa Beach location is at 425 Pier Ave. For more information, call (310) 937-5909.
The Redondo Beach location is at 1729 S. Catalina Ave. For more information, call (424) 247-8272.
For more information, visit thehookandplow.com.
Klatch Coffee open for to-go orders
Klatch Coffee in Redondo Beach is open for to-go orders.
Those who order from their app, can order ahead and pick up their drink, and receive 15 percent off the order. Enter code 2020 at checkout.
Klatch Coffee is located at 306 S. Pacific Coast Highway.
Hours are Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 7 a..m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, call (310) 316-6203, or visit klatchroasting.com.
The Rockefeller in Redondo remains open
The Rockefeller in Redondo Beach, located at 1707 S. Catalina Ave., remains open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for take-out.
Their coffee shop is open daily.
Rockefeller locations in Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach are currently closed until further notice.
For more information, visit eatrockefeller.com, or call (424) 350-7862.
Shake Shack offers burger kit
Shake Shack, with a location in El Segundo, now offers a Shackburger Kit for home cooking.
The kit includes eight fresh patties with its custom blend of 100 percent Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics; secret ShackSauce; non-GMO Martin’s potato rolls; American cheese; and step-by-step instructions.
To order, visit goldbelly.com. The pack is $49.
Shake Shack is located at 2171 Rosecrans Ave.
For information, visit shakeshack.com.
Mendocino Farms offers take-out, delivery
Mendocino Farms, known for its gourmet sandwiches, soup and salads, offers take-out and delivery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Mendocino Farms is located at 840 N. Sepulveda Blvd. No. 100.
For more information, visit mendocinofarms.com, or call (424) 218-4400.
Go mobile at Peet’s at The Point
To-go and mobile ordering is available at Peet’s, located at 820 S. Sepulveda Blvd. No. A100, in El Segundo, from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, call (424) 367-3977, or visit peeps.com.
North Italia still open
North Italia, located at 840 S. Sepulveda Blvd. No. 110, in El Segundo, offers take-out and delivery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information, visit northitalia.com, or call (310) 469-7695.
Meal prep and family meals available at Tocaya Organica
Tocaya Organica, located at 820 S. Sepulveda Blvd. No. 112, offers take-out and delivery as well as meal prep and family meals.
The eatery is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information, call (424) 352-0876, or visit tocayaorganica.com.
Pressed Juicery open for take-out
Cold-press juices and cleanses are available for take-out at Pressed Juicery, located at 850 S. Pacific Coast Highway in El Segundo, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, call (310) 364-1260, or visit pressedjuicery.com.
HopDoddy offers meal kits and margaritas
HopDoddy in El Segundo meal kits and margaritas by the glass and pitcher by take-our and delivery.
Aside from the meal kits, customers can “Buy a Burger, Give a Burger,” which allows guests to buy a burger for someone on the frontline at local hospitals.
HopDoddy is located at 830 S. Pacific Coast Highway, No. 116, and open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information, visit hopdoddy.com, or call (310) 414-2337.
Veggie Grill offers take-out and delivery
Veggie Grill, located at 720 S. Allied Way in El Segundo, offers take-out and delivery.
For more information, visit veggiegrill.com, or call (310) 535-0025.
California Fish Grill open
Serving fried and charboiled seafood, plus chicken and fish tacks, beer and wine, California Fish Grill in El Segundo is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.,
For more information, visit cafishgrill.com, or call (310) 957-8904.
Mosa open for take-out
Mosa, located at 190 Hermosa Ave. in Hermosa Beach, is open for pick-up.
Their hours are noon to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, call (310) 504-0381, or visit mosacoastal.com.
Manhattan Pizzeria open for delivery and pick-up
Manhattan Pizzeria is open for delivery and pick-up.
Manhattan Pizzeria is located at 133 Manhattan Beach Blvd.
For more information, call (310) 546-2117, or visit manhattanpizzeriaca.com.
Decadence open for take-out
Decadence in Hermosa Beach is open for take-out.
Decadence is located at 1332 Hermosa Ave.
For more information, call (424) 409-0990, or visit decadencebar.com.
Tower 12 says 'Stay Home'
Tower 12 in Hermosa Beach offers curbside pick-up, take-out and delivery, every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
They offer food, beer, wine, bottles and cocktails.
For more information, call (310) 379-6400, or visit Tower12hb.com.