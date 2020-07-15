The Gundo Comedy Festival, which brought top comedians from around the country to El Segundo the past five years, will take place virtually July 16 to 19, because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The shows, beginning at 8 p.m., will take place each night at a El Segundo location, but audiences can join the laughter through Zoom, said festival founder Dave Williamson.
“It was sad to cancel the festival at a time when venues could really use the business and audiences needed the laughs more than ever,” Williamson said. “By doing shows online, we’ll hopefully be able to do both in a socially responsible way.”
On Thursday, July 16, the line-up from the Old Town Music Hall includes Brian Kiley, Subhah Agarwal, Fernando Ramos and Ian Bagg. Donations can be made to the silent movie theater, whose co-founder Bill Field recently died, at GoFundMe.com.
South Bay Customs hosts the festival Friday, July 17, with comedians Grant Lyon, Sammy Obeid, Forrest Shaw, Mo Mandel and Anna Valenzuela.
Mitch Burrow, Ryan Niemiller, John Wynn and Paul Varghese headline the festival at the Automobile Driving Museum on Saturday, July 18.
The R6 Distillery will host Sunday, July 19 with Dave Yates, Andy Peters, Auggie Smith, Shane Torres and Carmen Morales.
Entrance will be free for the festival, but opportunities for donations throughout the show will be available to help each venue.
To RSVP, visit thegundocomedyfestival.com.