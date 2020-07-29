Inspired by numerous mass shootings, including the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., which left 17 students and staff members dead in 2018, Manhattan Beach resident Jack Messenger wrote the play “Thoughts and Prayers,” which tackles the topic.
The live world premiere of the play will take place on YouTube Friday, July 31, beginning at 5 p.m. Messenger will be hosting several guests in a virtual “Town Hall” after the play featuring Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed at the Stoneman Douglas shooting.
Manuel Oliver, who is also taking part in the town hall, is the father of Joaquin Oliver, who also lost his life in the 2018 Parkland shooting. His foundation, Change The Ref, was created in order to empower future leaders.
The play made its debut as a staged reading in August 2018, at the 2nd Story Theatre in Hermosa Beach. Messenger said he has rewritten the play for the live event.
The play is free but donations are being accepted for OrangeRibbonsforJaime.org, a gun safety foundation set up in her memory.
A link to the event is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8g9gcByPtoA.