Veteran stage performer and Manhattan Beach resident Lois Bourgon will bring the songs of Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, George Gershwin and more to Hermosa Beach's 2nd Story Theatre, with her cabaret show, “High Standards: The Birth of the Great American Songbook,” Sunday, March 15.
Bourgon hopes to make the “Sunday Spotlight Cabaret Series” a quarterly event. “High Standards” is directed by Clifford Bell and also features the Steve Rawlins Trio and singer Cayt'lan Wayt Marchael.
“We hope to provide a variety of music in that space that locals will be able to enjoy,” Bourgon said.
Bourgon has performed in numerous musical productions in the South Bay, released a CD and performed with the legendary Debbie Reynolds in shows from Las Vegas to Toronto. She hopes to produce a tribute to Reynolds in the future.
In 2019, Bourgon and her husband Jack Messenger formed NewStuff Productions in an effort to bring edgier theater productions to the South Bay. While “Superior Donuts” will be their summer production, “High Standards” is the first cabaret show under the NewStuff title.
In between songs, Bourgon will tell stories about the composers of the Great American Songbook, which is considered the era between the 1920s and 1950s.
“I grew up with the songs, my mother loved the music and played them all the time," said Bourgon. "It's still being done by artists today because it's so endearing.
Ticket sales for “High Standards” are available for $45 at highstandards.brownpapertickets.com, or $50 cash only at the door.
All proceeds benefit the South Bay Auxiliary to Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
“It's near and dear to my heart,” she said of the auxiliary which she headed up as president for three years.
The 2nd Story Theatre is located at 710 Pier Ave.
For more information, email lois@newstuffproductions.com, or call (310) 710-7035.