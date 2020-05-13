El Segundo’s Dave Williamson was just hours from hitting the stage in a New Orleans comedy club when the March gig was cancelled, one of many of his performances that fell victim to the novel coronavirus.
And, sadly, it was a year he was looking forward to touring.
“This year of all years, my calendar was full," said Williamson who even planned to work on cruise ships this summer and perform with other comics.
"I had a lot on the calendar and then this happens and it all goes away,” Williamson said. The local comic is also the founder of the Gundo Comedy Festival in El Segundo, which started in 2015.
So, Williamson, like other comics had to pivot from performing for live crowds to discovering new ways to entertain including videos, podcasts and virtual variety shows.
And, this “new normal” is especially difficult for stand-up comics who live off the energy of crowds.
Stand-up in front of a computer?
Long Beach’s Ian Bagg was scheduled to headline the Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach on May 5 and the Jimmy Kimmel Comedy Club in Las Vegas on May 7. When everything was cancelled, he was not thrilled about the idea of online shows without an audience.
“I think the greatest part of getting to where I've gotten to is that I actually get to perform in front of an audience,” Bagg said. “It's just not the same, it's not stand-up comedy doing it in front of a computer, right?”
Danno Carter, who has hosted comedy night at Pancho’s in Manhattan Beach for seven years, agreed.
"Comedy needs the audience and comics aren't gonna put their material out there for everyone with no laughs, especially stuff they're working on,” Carter said.
“Everything just came to a screeching halt, which is really kind of like getting the rug pulled out from under you. You just don't know where you stand,” said Torrance’s Tom Kearney, who was busy working stand-up after a long absence from the comedy stage when the coronavirus hit.
Williamson hosts two podcasts, “Meat Dave,” in which he explores his love of smoking meats with guest chefs. He also co-hosts “The Tony Azevedo Podcast,” with the water polo Olympian. He recently streamed his comedy special, “Trying My Hardest,” free for fans. Williamson also hosts a show with another South Bay comic Sean McBride from the Common Space Brewery in Hawthorne the first Wednesdays of the month. The last show on May 6 featured four comics performing virtually.
“People are appreciative to have live entertainment, not just streaming, watching something on Netflix,” Williamson said. “A lot of comics have kind of adapted and maybe instead of doing comedy shows, they're doing panel shows on Zoom.”
Bagg said he has not performed live since around Valentine’s Day, which is the longest stretch he can remember in 20 years of stand-up.
At first he went to a well of videos he had been taping, which he had been too busy to edit. He began posting those on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
Then Bagg started the roundtable video podcast, “Around the Bagg,” where he asks friends—comics, musicians, actors or club owners—questions. Sometimes, the questions are about current events; sometimes they're just about what the person is doing, he said.
“It's just to let everybody's mind just escape, whether it be the person I'm asking the questions to, or the people watching,” Bagg said.
Kearney, the comic from Torrance, said he similarly started “The Quarantine Show” because he was in a funk.
He recently revived his stand-up comedy after 20 years, and a film he directed was “gaining momentum” on the festival circuit when festivals were cancelled. He also had meetings for a television pilot in the works that were also cancelled.
“I talked to some other friends and colleagues and everybody was in the same boat,” Kearney said.
So Kearney had the idea to start a stand-up show with a television feel to it. “The Quarantine Comedy Show,” now in Episode 7, features stand-up from Kearney and guests, comedy bits, and live music from singer/songwriters on YouTube.
“Great Moments in Cinematic History,” as if it happened in Hermosa Beach, is one of the segments in “The Quarantine Show” that started in Episode 3 with a parody of “Castaway.” That was followed by “Saturday Night Fever” and “Jaws” in following episodes.
“It's definitely something that I needed for myself to have something I can focus on and do, but also it's given a lot of other people, I think a lot of joy, and to be able to transfer their energy into something can be tangible,” Kearney said.
'It's hard to call them shows'
Pancho’s Comedy Night began in 2013 in Manhattan Beach with Danno Carter at the helm. The night of laughter took place every Monday night and featured a host of comics from the South Bay and beyond.
Carter said he has “performed” some shows on Zoom and streamed live on Twitch to 50 to 100 people, but for him “it’s hard to call them shows.”
“It's more like the audience is a fly on the wall, watching comics hang out and drink together while they workshop some new bits,” Carter said. “The Zoom shows have been beneficial for working on some new material, but they don't fill the void left in every comic's needy heart to get on stage in front of an audience.”
Carter said it’s been eight weeks without a show at Pancho’s, after not missing one in seven years.
“So I'm losing my mind,” Carter said. “Besides the Zoom shows, all I have to try out jokes on are my girlfriend (Tiffany) and our dog (Ninja) and they are both a tough laugh.”
When Williamson’s gig was cancelled in New Orleans, instead of flying home, he and his crew got on the tour bus and drove back home to Los Angeles from New Orleans. Along the way, while cooking at hotel parking lots and feeding people with his travel smoker that was on the bus, he shopped at grocery stores in smaller towns.
When he arrived home the “madness was just starting to happen here where all the stores were packed and empty (of supplies).”
Williamson then started receiving emails about all his shows being cancelled.
“I remember it was weird, though, because… some places were still open,” Williamson said. “So we had to make that decision, do we want to put on a show and give people something to do, try to do it responsibly? Or is it better just, to go ahead and cancel it and make sure everyone's safe. You know, it was hard to know what to do looking back.”
While there has been a “learning curve” to figure out how to make technology work, Williamson said “I think it's gonna be interesting when all this is over, to see if some of this carries over.”
For now, the Gundo Comedy Festival is “postponed,” but he will wait to see with things starts to open up if they can pull off the festival at a later date.
“Any way you look at it, it we'll have to adapt it to the situation,” Williamson said. “I'm sure people will not have as much disposable income and we want to make sure that we do stuff to help the community… free shows and stuff that would really help drive business to the local bars and restaurants and venues. But, the worst case scenario, we end up skipping this year and just try to come back stronger next year.”